Message from the Editor

Assuming our social responsibility and engaging in philanthropic giving is becoming increasingly important in a world where the gap between the rich and the poor, be it nations or individuals, is ever widening. While Palestine in general, under the constraints imposed by the occupation, is heavily dependent on international aid, successful companies do exist, and they support their fellow nationals in need of help or encouragement as much as possible, both locally and in refugee camps in countries such as Lebanon. In this issue you will be introduced to these efforts and to success stories that result from such engagement.

This Week in Palestine’s special thanks go to Paltel Group, the gold sponsor of this issue, and to Bank of Palestine and Taawon (Welfare Association) for using TWiP as a platform for communication. Our gratitude extends also to the authors who contributed to this issue: The Mahmoud Abbas Foundation; Dr. Bassam M. Abu Hashish, chairman of the Graduate Studies Committee for the Educational Administration Program at Al-Aqsa University in Gaza; Raghad AbuShama, Miral Albandak, and Hadeel Khader, the students who developed GiveLife blood donation app and Kamar Taha, Shahd Nasser, and Layla Hussien who founded Nour+ health care services; Issam Juha, the director of the Centre for Cultural Heritage Preservation; Jerusalem-based Palestinian artist Janine Fattaleh-Diliani; Terry Ahwal, a former president of the American Federation of Ramallah, Palestine, and Isam Dughman, a long-time supporter of AFRP; Luay Khoury, chairman of the board of Taawon; and senior fundraiser and advancement professional Manal Issa. Our Personality of the Month is Zahi Khouri, the Historical Personality of the Month is Dhahir al-Umar al-Zaydani, the Artist of the Month is Alaa Attoun, and our two Books of the Month are Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for Their Village by Jodi Sokolower and Shabbat Goy by Aref Husseini. In Where to Go, Bassam Almohor takes you to Ramallah’s As-Sahel Street, and in Ahlan Palestine Postcard, Malak Hasan and Bisan Al-Hajhasan invite you to spend a night in Sebastiya, Palestine’s capital during the Second Iron Age. TWiP Kitchen presents a warming dish in tahini sauce. Enjoy the listed events.

A special tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is offered by Rev. Prof. Mitri Raheb, the founder and president of Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem. Archbishop Tutu’s support of Palestine in its struggle for self-determination and justice has been much appreciated and will be remembered.

From the entire team at TWiP, we wish a Merry Christmas to those who are celebrating this month, and a happy, healthy new year to all of you!