German Financial Cooperation With UNDP

In 2002, KfW Development Bank and UNDP/PAPP joined efforts to combat rising levels of poverty and unemployment and improve the overall socio-economic conditions in the Palestinian territories by launching the Employment Generation Programme (EGP). Initially designed as a relief program in support of the Palestinian people, the EGP matured over its twenty years of operation into a significant development program that makes a tangible impact at the local level. To date, eleven phases of the program have been financed by the German government through KfW with over EUR 100 million (US$ 117,481,203).

During this time, the EGP has generated numerous short-term jobs, corresponding to more than 1.37 million workdays, as well as more than 2,200 permanent jobs. Further positive impact has come from interventions that have expanded the physical infrastructure of basic services for more than 500,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries from marginalized and vulnerable communities. With the construction and rehabilitation of 766 individual infrastructure projects, coupled with the provision of equipment and capacity building, the EGP has significantly contributed to an improvement of local services throughout the Palestinian territory. The EGP invested in a variety of social and economic sub-sectors such as healthcare, education, community development, social cohesion, and inclusion.

Based on the vast experience gained through the EGP, the Government of Germany, engaging via KfW, and UNDP/PAPP have renewed their long-standing partnership in a new program titled Investment Programme for Resilience (IPR). Launched in 2021, the IPR has built on the good practices, key achievements, and lessons learnt from the EGP. While it continues to support the rehabilitation and/or expansion of small-scale community infrastructure, IPR explicitly aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities by building the capacity of local partners in managing reliable social services.



