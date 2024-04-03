Chilean Palestinians Rise to the Occasion

In the wake of October 7, the Palestinian community in Chile, bound by a deep sense of kinship and shared history, has felt acutely the anguish experienced by our brethren in our homeland. As president of the Palestinian Community of Chile, I have witnessed firsthand our collective response, an embodiment of resilience and action that transcends geographical boundaries.

From the very onset of the crisis, we sprang into action, leveraging every available platform to voice the injustices faced by our people. Through strategic media outreach, we ensured that the Palestinian narrative was accurately represented, countering the often one-sided portrayals in mainstream discourse. We engaged with Chilean political figures to foster a deeper understanding of the Palestinian plight and garner support for our cause.

Simultaneously, we initiated a series of campaigns, both within our community and through our institutional channels, to directly support those affected back home. These initiatives ranged from fundraising drives to educational seminars, all designed to bolster the Palestinian cause and help those in immediate need.

It is noteworthy that Chile became the first country to take diplomatic steps in response to the events in Gaza. The decision to call Israel’s ambassador for consultations and the submission of evidence to the International Criminal Court were significant gestures, signaling Chile’s commitment to international law and human rights and the solidarity of the Chilean people with the Palestinian cause.

As we continue to move forward, our resolve only strengthens. The actions we have taken since October 7 are not merely reactions to a moment in time but are part of a sustained effort to advocate for peace and justice for Palestine. It is through our solidarity, our unwavering commitment to justice, and our shared hope for a peaceful future that we continue to stand with Palestine.

Our remarkable journey since that pivotal day in October is a clear indication of our community’s resilience and the impact of our collective efforts. It underscores a profound commitment to our homeland and an enduring hope for a world where peace and justice are not merely aspirations but realities. As the Palestinian community in Chile, we remain united in our cause, driven by a shared vision for the future of Palestine