In the complex tapestry of the Israeli-imposed conflict on the Palestinian people, the notion of Zionist supremacy has been a recurring theme, intricately woven into the political, legal, and social fabric of Israel. A pivotal moment unfolded in 1975 when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed Resolution 3379, condemning Zionism as a form of racism and racial discrimination. However, the subsequent rescinding of this resolution in 1991, under politically charged circumstances, marked a critical juncture that laid bare the intricacies of Zionist influence in the geopolitical landscape.

The rescinding of UNGA Resolution 3379 was not a result of a genuine Israeli policy shift or a reconsideration of principles of Zionism; rather, it was a product of political machinations. As part of a political deal, the General Assembly revoked the resolution as an Israeli/American condition for entering into the Madrid peace talks. This maneuver exposed the transactional nature of international politics, where principles seemingly took a backseat to negotiations, setting the stage for a geopolitical landscape marred by power imbalances and compromises that only fueled the racist supremacist nature of Zionism.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s assertion in March 2019 that Israel is “the national state, not of all its citizens, but only of the Jewish people” underscores the foundational nature of Jewish supremacy as the backbone of the Zionist colonial project. The passage of the Nation State Law in 2018 further solidified this stance, explicitly declaring that only Jews have the right to self-determination and imposing a constitutional obligation for Jewish-only illegitimate colonial settlement across the entire land. This unapologetic commitment to Jewish exclusivity transcends political ideologies, resonating in different degrees across the Israeli political spectrum.

Zionist colonization, as conceptualized by Palestinian scholar Fayez Sayegh, is characterized as “racial elimination.” Distinct from traditional colonial projects, Zionism posits Jews as a singular race, leading to corollaries of racial self-segregation, exclusiveness, and supremacy. Comparisons to discriminatory regimes in Asia and Africa reveal a troubling capacity to surpass predecessors while cloaking these actions under the guise of innocence and victimhood. This racial lens has defined the Zionist project since its inception, setting the stage for the systemic discrimination that persists in Israel until today with no signs of recovery.

Since the Oslo so-called “peace process,” Israel’s actions have consistently thwarted the establishment of a Palestinian state. Emphasizing territorial ambitions over the well-being of the Palestinian people, Israel has created a discriminatory regime, as highlighted by many other internationally recognized reports on its apartheid practices and the ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocidal war on Gaza. While some Zionist sympathizers may argue that Israel deviated from its original vision, the reality is that Zionism is inherently rooted in racism and supremacy, making it imperative to delve into legal analysis and historical context to fully comprehend its implications.

Israel’s supremacist apartheid regime, stemming from Zionism, is legally underpinned by the branching of Jewish nationality and Israeli citizenship. The Law of Return and the Nationality Law create a tiered system, affording exclusive rights to Jewish nationals while denying Palestinians citizenship and residency rights. This legal framework enables discriminatory policies, including forced population transfer and the denial of the right of return, violating international norms and constituting a form of racial segregation and apartheid, as concluded by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) in 2012.

The international community faces a moral imperative to acknowledge and dismantle Israeli apartheid. The recent Intifada of Unity has catalyzed global shifts in perception, prompting US Congressional members to condemn apartheid and garnering endorsements from academic departments worldwide.

The persistent denial of Palestinian rights under the guise of Zionism necessitates international pressure to dismantle the discriminatory supremacist regime and pave the way for a decolonial future that acknowledges the shared humanity and rights of all people in the region.

In unpacking the layers of Zionist supremacy, from the rescinding of UNGA Resolution 3379 to the legal foundations of Israeli apartheid, it becomes evident that the struggle for justice in the Israeli-imposed conflict on the Palestinian people is deeply entwined with dismantling discriminatory ideologies and policies. The crucial role of the international community in acknowledging and redressing these injustices cannot be overstated, highlighted by the noticeable shift in global support for the natural rights of Palestinians. This transformation is propelled by the unmistakable widespread sentiments of dehumanization within Israeli society towards the Palestinian people, glaringly evident in the unfolding chapters of what stands as one of the most meticulously documented genocides in history—Gaza.