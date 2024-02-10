Women Preserving Narratives

Tradition and family have always been the pillars of Gazan society. One was never alone in Gaza, and being alone was not a desired state. Family networks and the mesh of duties and responsibilities flourish in the framework of this patriarchal society. Yet the siege and consecutive wars have forced a slow transformation in the male-controlled structure of the family. Men’s loss of employment and, with it, loss of life context have created spaces for wives and daughters to step up in support of the family and, in particular, for the preservation of the image of the paterfamilias. In the face of adversity, women had to adapt to the new situation they faced when their father or husband was struck with long-term unemployment, illness, and depression.





Most visible were the changing roles of men and women within the family. This affected marriage and filiation, the guarantees of long-term protection, as nuclear families returned to the paternal house to live together or at least share food and cooking responsibilities. Food carries barakeh (blessings) when the responsibility of providing sustenance is shared by many: One of the sons might receive UNRWA aid, and daughters-in-law who belong to the non-refugee population might receive support from the World Food Program. Putting all the aid together would allow the mother, usually with the help of daughters and in-laws, to make it last until the next handout would come.

Throughout the decades, Gazan women have served as the element that held their families together, whether by stepping in to make a living when their husbands are no longer able to provide for their loved ones, or by creating spaces in which their children’s identities are formed. Palestinian mothers have a long storytelling tradition that reaches back to the times when families gathered at night around a source of light and warmth. Their stories have not only served as entertainment but also constitute an important element in making sense of the Palestinian experience and its history of violence and displacement.

Within the new parameters, some women seized the opportunity to develop their skills. Others suffered, fearing that the provisional nature of the status quo would become the new reality. When the man, the traditional provider, could no longer provide, the wife took over to help the family. Women found it easier to work for local and international NGOs in temporary jobs (engaging in social promotion or conducting surveys), made contacts they hoped would prove useful to find aid, and acted as intermediaries with NGOs to access jobs. It had become more difficult for a young man to find work: women were ready to accept temporary work with low pay or to receive vouchers for food, clothes, or blankets for the winter. People managed a modus vivendi in the midst of impossible circumstances. While entertainment was particularly limited for the poorer members of society, the sea walk, named the “corniche,” was accessible to all and provided a place to walk, meet friends and extended family members, have a coffee, and breathe some fresh air. I remember feeling with them when during the first Intifada, in late 1987, Israelis temporarily forbade access to the sea. That time remains in their memory as one of the most painful experiences and interdictions. The sea for Gazans has always been, and remains, the only outlet in their lives. Unsurprisingly, the first thing Gazans did during the short ceasefire was run to the sea.





Women in Gaza have always been at the forefront of change. After the first and second Intifada, the number of men in Israeli jails increased by the thousands. Then came Oslo and the slow reduction of permits to work in Israel; it culminated in the total closure, enforced in 2006, after Hamas won the legislative elections. Women now had to come to terms with the fact that this was their new reality and that there was no going back. Wars on Gaza have become cyclical events that happen every certain number of years.i Gazans became increasingly isolated from the rest of the world, as they lost the possibility of leaving or entering the Gaza Strip. Before 2014, traders had been able to smuggle a limited amount of goods through the tunnels that also enabled some youth to leave to attend universities abroad. But once these passages were destroyed (2014) and the Rafah crossing to the south of Gaza became even more subject to closure, the majority of Gazans learned to accept their lot with kanaa (contentedness), holding in their hearts a sense of faith in a better future. But Gazans, both men and women, simply could not fall into resignation, as they continued to have to provide for their families no matter what. Not surprisingly, women are not alone in the fight for survival; men and youth have been transformed by adversity in the process, becoming more engaged in social action, in the society, and in the family. My male friends speak about improvement in their relations with their spouses. They have learned to share and support and delegate through discussion, and many of them admit their relief as they experience that the burden of responsibility at all levels is lighter when shared.





Traumatized by the blockade that was imposed on Gaza for political reasons, people survived not only by their steadfastness and agency but also by cultivating an increasingly rich discourse that expressed their yearning for their dream country. Gazans – men and women – told stories, transmitting them to their children. Storytelling became a source of entertainment in their attempts to dispel the sadness of everyday life.

On October 7, 2023 the war of wars, the war like no otherii broke out. When Israelis ordered Gaza city residents to leave for the south, a supposedly safe place, many of my friends refused to leave. They told me that they preferred to die in their city rather than become refugees again. Many of them had been displaced three or four times, and many had elderly relatives living with them.

Old and young have in their minds – as if they had lived it themselves – the experience of the founding pillar of their lives in Gaza: the Nakba. But nobody could imagine as horrific a war as the current onslaught. Until October 2023, through a collective narrative made up of individual stories, Gazans had been able to provide their own accounts when they spoke of the Nakba. It was a founding event of their reality, as the majority of Gazans are refugees or the descendants of refugees from the areas that were ethnically cleansed during the Nakba. For the very young, the present war might become enmeshed with the discourse of the previous Nakba. This current assault entails more displacement, even inside Gaza, and the loss of loved ones, of homes and belongings, and of places of memory. This war will be the second Nakba, their second founding event. The former reality is now an illusion, and the new reality with the new memories it comprises will have to be forged anew.

Men have been targeted, as is usual in Israeli incursions. But this time, 70 percent of those killed in Israeli bombings thus far have been women and children who either perished during bombardment or suffocated under the rubble of their destroyed houses.





I have been following the war through chats with and pictures of some of my women friends who live in Rafah, Khan Younis, and al-Bureij. Najah, my friend in Rafah who leads a women’s organization, is the only one who has not been displaced. The other two have had to move numerous times to protect their families. They were lucky that they had enough savings and could afford the required transport and resettlement costs. Najah has been preparing food and baking bread in Rafah with her entire family, trying to make use of the last UNRWA aid her organization received. Even though in one of the attacks, she suffered a broken leg as she ran to safety, she has continued to work from a wheelchair. She is not giving up even though she has been reduced now to baking bread since very little food is allowed in. I am full of admiration for these women and have never felt pity for them. Their amazing steadfastness and their will to go on with their lives is commendable. Their only wish is for this madness to end and to be able to wake up to a new day.

In the children’s playgroups that my friends have set up, one of the main forms of entertainment is the retelling of Nakba stories, transmitted as lived experiences. Amid the war and the constant attacks, women, as caregivers, feed children the elements of Gazan identity and the collective memory of its people. History remains important and is a means of sustenance when people live in uncertainty. Women must be ready to stand up and take on regenerative tasks. Thanks to the memories that have been passed on orally, the new generations regain possession of their history. By passing on the Palestinian narrative and history, they integrate it into the present: the past lives on in the present that is imbued with the spirit of the past. The collective memory of the people of Gaza is so immensely rich in significant experiences and powerful images that the country really does seem to give itself over to its songs and scents. Each family has its own story, which, as they tell it, grows into an almost epic tale to which imagined details are sometimes added. Through the shared discourse, everyone is given the opportunity to make their collective history their own, thereby finding meaning in their own experience. Nobody can take that away from them.

Many years have passed since the arrival of Abu Ammar, Yasser Arafat, in Gaza, after the signing of the Oslo Agreement that promised the “freeing” of Gaza and Jericho first. It was 1994. For Gazans and Palestinians in general, at that time, Arafat was a symbol of Palestine. I was in Gaza at the time and had close contact with Arafat’s family and with members of the new bureaucracy, particularly with Dr. Nabil Sha’ath.iii I was trying to open a liaison office between Gaza and Costa Rica, my country, and participated in many conversations about reconstruction and the human resources of the Gazans. In this small strip of land only human agency could succeed. And Gazans were seen as the resource for this reconstruction, given their inventiveness and their great sense of entrepreneurship. Singapore was the country used as a model for the future Palestinian city. I came across a 1996 interview between Daoud Kuttab and Dr. Sha’ath in which they developed a future vision for Palestine. Singapore was not mentioned directly, but the dream was that Gaza would become the Singapore of the Middle East. When this war of war ends – because, as my friends tell me, it will eventually have to end – a new Gaza will reemerge.

Notwithstanding the polluted soil and the remnants of war, the destroyed infrastructure and the demolished dreams, Gaza will have to be rebuilt. With a good measure of imagination, we can envision a model city of modern urban design, and why not the Singapore dreamed of by Arafat? Will Gaza be rebuilt like the destroyed cities in Western Europe and Asia through the implementation of a sort of American Marshall Plan? There are many donor countries with enough guilt to want to support such rehabilitation as a model for a new Palestine.

The women of Gaza will certainly be up to the task, and there will be the “new” memories of the second Nakba that will be told in order to rebuild a collective identity as Gazans in particular and Palestinians in general engage in the ambitious long-term project of reconstruction and regeneration of life once again.

i My informed Gaza friends note that this often happens before a Knesset election, when Netanyahu “needs” a war to stay in power and to show that he is the general leading the country. In the case of the present war that began on October 7, it was to avoid his being sentenced and sent to prison.

ii The expression “the war of wars, the war like no other” comes from the elderly father of my friend Ena’am who was born in 1945, a few years before the Nakba. His parents most probably transmitted the Nakba experience of their violent displacement from their village, which has combined with his own experience of living through the subsequent wars.

iii Dr. Nabil Sha’ath was the minister of planning and international development.