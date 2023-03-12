Women in Modern Society

Diana Al Shaer is an athlete, a sports and cultural diplomat, and the founder of the media platform PaliRus. She has represented Palestine as a dressage rider at the International Grand Prix and is the first Arab woman to compete at the World Equestrian Championships in dressage. She currently serves as president of the International Amateur’s Equestrian Association, chairwoman of the dressage committee in the FEI Group 7 (MENA region), and board member of the Palestine Equestrian Federation (department of foreign affairs).