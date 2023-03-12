Women in Modern Society

My father used to take me along to some of his meetings when I was a young child. These experiences made me confident when interacting with men, which affected my future outlook. Working with both genders became normal for me, and it made no difference anymore whether I worked with women or men. Family and society play an important role in developing this attitude, and I admit that I was lucky because my family gave me confidence and freedom. So rather than dwell on the lack of equal rights, I prefer to spread confidence by sharing my journey with women who doubt their ability to follow their dreams. Change has to start in our minds, and we must believe in ourselves.

Living in various countries, I have come to the following conclusion – positive and negative aspects can be found everywhere, and no perfect model exists as yet. European standards of freedom and tolerance are frequently cited as examples for other countries to follow. But it is important to remember that nothing is black and white. I like the work ethic and punctuality common in Western European countries, for example, but I cherish the strong family values that are beautiful features of Middle Eastern culture and believe that they must be preserved. As we point to the differences that exist between cultures, we should highlight the ways that countries could learn from each other – if only they focused on dialogue instead of conflict.

I am convinced that countries can learn from each other, but I also believe that they should not try to copy each other. Each country has its own authentic journey with its particular cultural codes. Uniformity is not the solution. In my opinion, this is also true regarding gender roles. As women, we should celebrate our own identity rather than try to imitate men. We can make this world a better place in so many ways by acknowledging our incredible natural capabilities, among them our power to create and give birth.