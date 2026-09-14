When the Campus Disappears, the University Must Not

“Education is the only means through which we can save ourselves,” wrote Adel Majed Awad after war had torn apart the ordinary machinery of university life in Gaza: classrooms, timetables, electricity, internet access, and the assumption that a semester would continue.1 A senior student in financial accounting, Awad has enrolled in the Technical Educational Support for Higher Education Students Initiative (TESI) at An-Najah National University in Nablus as a visiting student and has completed nine of twelve registered credit hours. This is not a tidy triumph-over-adversity story; conditions remain devastating. It reveals a larger truth: When a campus becomes inaccessible or destroyed, keeping a university alive requires more than streaming lectures. It requires academic identity, recognized credit, trusted relationships, and a credible route back to one’s home institution.

This academic architecture has been damaged at every level in Gaza. A joint UNESCO, Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and AWRAD assessment found that 95 percent of the campuses in Gaza had been affected. Twenty-two of 38 campuses were completely destroyed, 195 of 206 assessed buildings were destroyed or severely damaged, and 620 specialized laboratories and facilities could no longer operate. These are not merely losses of concrete and equipment. A laboratory is a training pathway. A library is an intellectual memory. A department is a community of teachers, students, records, and accumulated expertise.2





In the West Bank, pressure takes a different but connected form. As of December 2025, OCHA documented 925 movement obstacles that permanently or intermittently restricted the movement of 3.4 million Palestinians, including residents of East Jerusalem. For a university, mobility is not a secondary logistical detail. It determines whether a student reaches a lecture, a trainee reaches a hospital, a researcher reaches a field site, or an international agreement becomes more than a signature on paper. Under such conditions, geography becomes part of pedagogy.3

Together, these realities expose a misconception: A university is not merely a collection of rooms that are replaceable by a platform. It is a web of recognition, relationships, records, expertise, and belonging. Resilience cannot mean enduring the unbearable more efficiently; it must mean designing systems so that disruption does not become exclusion.

A university is more than its buildings.

TESI offers one such practical model. Launched in February 2024 by An-Najah and UNIMED, the Mediterranean Universities Union, it enables students from Gaza to study online as recognized visiting students, free of charge and without costs to their home universities. About 49,600 students expressed interest; 5,107 registered in the first three phases; and 1,963, or 38 percent, completed their assignments despite displacement, unstable electricity, and poor connectivity. Beyond virtual classrooms, TESI combines offline tools, shared resources, academic and psychological support, volunteer instructors, and international participation.4





TESI’s crucial feature is institutional. It does not ask displaced students to surrender their home-university identity; it is built around continuity and recognition, not replacement. A dedicated studio, established with Swiss support, strengthens digital-content production, and in 2025 the initiative received the Times Higher Education Arab World award for Outstanding Support for Students. Yet the deeper achievement is quieter: Students can continue, earn recognized credit, and ultimately reconnect with their own institutions.5

This distinction matters because resilience can become a dangerous compliment. Praising Palestinian students and academics for their endurance is morally insufficient if the international academic community leaves them to carry the full burden of adaptation. A student should not need heroic resilience to download a lecture, and a researcher should not have to reconstruct a professional network alone after losing access to a laboratory. Solidarity becomes meaningful only when it redistributes capacity.

Gazan students, teachers, professors, and researchers need the world to move from sympathy to shared capacity; this entails a redistribution of the burdens that result from the destruction and genocide.

What does redistribution look like? Two departments co-teaching a credit-bearing course; a Palestinian scholar named as co-investigator, not local data provider; a laboratory abroad processing samples or opening remote instruments; a library extending databases; and two supervisors protecting postgraduate progress across borders. It furthermore entails scholarships that prevent interruption, fellowships that preserve home ties, and academic societies that waive fees, mentor researchers, and open routes into publishing. Solidarity is not a statement a university issues; it is a function it agrees to carry.





The same principle applies to practical education. At An-Najah, clinical simulation and virtual-reality facilities allow medical, health-sciences, and dentistry students to rehearse procedures and clinical decisions in safe, supervised environments before entering hospitals or treating patients. Such technologies cannot replace a functioning laboratory, a clinical rotation, or direct human practice. Their value lies in preserving early exposure, procedural rehearsal, feedback, and continuity until full physical access is possible. In an academic system repeatedly vulnerable to closure, redundancy is not waste. It is academic insurance.6

Internationalization usually begins with mobility: Students travel, academics attend conferences, and research teams share laboratories. In Palestine, movement cannot be the sole gateway to international academic life. If people cannot travel, partnership must. Virtual mobility, shared curricula, co-teaching, remote research appointments, online supervision, and mutual recognition are instruments of equity, not lesser versions of “real” internationalization.





UNESCO’s Gaza Virtual Campus points in the same direction. It is designed as a federated system in which each university retains its own digital space, institutional identity, and academic integrity while participating in shared national infrastructure. That principle is essential. Recovery should not produce a single replacement university for damaged institutions. It should restore the capacity of Gaza’s own universities to teach, assess, research, archive, supervise, and govern.7

For universities, donors, scholarly associations, libraries, and research networks abroad, the question must change. It is no longer, “Do we stand with Palestinian higher education?” but, “Which academic function will we sustain?” A library can open access, a department can co-teach, a laboratory can provide analysis, a research group can host a scholar while preserving affiliation and return, and a university can recognize emergency study completed elsewhere. Good intentions become solidarity only when translated into a timetable, budget, access credentials, named supervisors, and recognized credits.





Solidarity must also run across Palestine. A destroyed laboratory in Gaza and a movement restriction blocking a student from Nablus are not identical, but both fragment access to knowledge. Higher education must be understood as one national academic landscape connecting Palestinian institutions as deliberately to one another as to partners abroad.

An-Najah does not offer a complete solution to an unprecedented crisis. Its more useful lesson is that remaining capacity can protect capacity elsewhere. This shifts the response from sympathy to infrastructure, relief to continuity, and isolated projects to shared responsibility. When the campus disappears, the university must not. It stays alive when students remain connected to recognized learning, scholars to research communities, institutions to one another, and knowledge to a future of reconstruction. In Palestine, higher education is not an accessory to recovery. It is one of the conditions that makes recovery possible.

All article photographs are courtesy of An-Najah National University.

1 TESI, “ Despite Loss and War, We Continued to Learn ,” August 10, 2024.

2 UNESCO, “ UNESCO Presents the Assessment of Damage and Reconstruction Needs for Higher Education Institutions in Gaza ,” November 20, 2025.

3 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, “ Movement and Access in the West Bank | April 2026 ,” April 23, 2026.

4 TESI, “ Our Impact ,” An-Najah National University, accessed August 18, 2026.

5 TESI, “ Swiss Representative to Palestine Visits An-Najah National University to Explore the TESI Initiative ,” May 31, 2026; Times Higher Education, “ Times Higher Education Awards Arab World 2025: Winners Announced ,” November 25, 2025.

6 An-Najah National University, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, “ Najah Interprofessional Skills and Simulation Department ,” accessed August 18, 2026.