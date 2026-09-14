When Education Must Find a Way

When Bethlehem University midwifery students brought breast-cancer awareness into the community, their learning did not end with a classroom assignment. Four women were referred for early detection. The students were developing clinical knowledge, communication skills, professional judgment, and a sense of responsibility toward the communities they would soon serve. Their experience captures an essential conviction at Bethlehem University: Education remains most transformative when knowledge becomes service, and when students become active participants in shaping the life of Palestinian society.

That conviction has particular urgency today. Since October 2023, the devastation of education in Gaza has placed an entire generation’s future at risk. Universities have lost buildings, laboratories, libraries, archives, researchers, students, faculty members, and scholarly communities. In Jerusalem and across the West Bank, closures, raids, checkpoints, settler violence, detention, surveillance, and movement restrictions continue to disrupt access to campuses, research, clinical training, and student life. Palestinian higher education faces different regimes of attack and restriction, but it forms one national educational landscape.





Bethlehem University has lived with disruption throughout its history. Founded in 1973 with 112 students, it was the first registered university in the West Bank. Today it serves more than 3,000 students and has educated nearly 22,000 graduates. The university has endured twelve closures by Israeli military orders, including a three-year campus closure from 1987 to 1990; yet faculty members and students found alternative places and ways to continue learning. That history has taught the university a durable lesson: When ordinary conditions for education are denied, learning must find a way forward.

Finding a way, however, cannot mean merely transferring a lecture from a classroom to a screen. It must preserve the relationships, inquiry, professional formation, and engagement with society that give university education its meaning. This understanding lies at the heart of Bethlehem University’s Transformative Educational Model, known as TEM.1

Bethlehem University’s Transformative Educational Model (TEM) combines live instruction, independent digital learning, and engagement with Palestinian communities. Developed as a long-term educational vision, its flexibility has become especially meaningful where continuity cannot always depend on physical access to campus.

TEM places students at the center of learning. It combines live instruction, independent digital learning, and engagement with Palestinian communities. Students investigate real problems, work collaboratively, conduct research, reflect on their experiences, and take greater responsibility for their learning. Technology supports this work, especially when access to campus is interrupted, but technology does not define the model. “Technology alone does not transform education,” says Ms. Paola Handal, Co-Director of Andragogy and Applied Teaching at Bethlehem University’s Academic Innovation Hub. “Transformation happens when we reconsider how students learn, how faculty accompany them, and how university learning remains connected to the needs of Palestinian society.”

The Academic Innovation Hub supports this transformation through faculty development, curriculum redesign, instructional design, assessment, and the purposeful use of technology. TEM is now moving from scattered examples of good practice toward an institution-wide educational culture. Bethlehem University has conducted more than 72 faculty-development sessions involving over 97 faculty members, with an average participant rating of 8.8 out of 10. The number of service-learning courses has grown from seven to twenty-one. The university has also redesigned its e-class environment, strengthened new-faculty orientation, standardized important course and syllabus practices, revised policies, established a service learning committee, and formed an AI working group.





The model becomes clearest in what students do. Archaeology students have worked with schools in Beit Omar, connecting academic study with the preservation of Palestinian cultural heritage and public memory. Tourism students have developed a proposal with Beit Sahour, applying their learning to a community and an economic sector gravely affected by the disappearance of pilgrims and visitors. Students have designed solar-energy solutions for rooftops, used clinical simulation and reflective debriefing in nursing and health sciences, and participated in interdisciplinary work that earned Bethlehem University students first and second prizes in a competition involving nine Palestinian universities.2

These examples show that educational continuity is not simply about keeping courses open. It is about protecting meaningful learning. Emergency online instruction may keep a class meeting, but transformative education asks whether students are still questioning, collaborating, applying knowledge, receiving support, and developing as professionals and citizens. Flexibility is not a substitute for educational quality; it is one means of protecting quality when circumstances change without warning.





At the same time, technology cannot replace the university. Students need relationships with professors and peers. They need laboratories, clinical experiences, studios, workshops, libraries, and a vibrant campus community. A laboratory represents equipment, years of research, and future discovery. A library connects students with generations of scholarship. An archive preserves collective memory. A classroom is a space where students learn to question, debate, collaborate, and develop their intellectual identities.

This is why Bethlehem University resists romanticizing resilience. Palestinian students should not be expected to become experts at studying through crisis. Faculty members should not be expected to compensate indefinitely for the absence of normal conditions. No educational model can make up for a destroyed university, the loss of students or professors, prolonged displacement, or restrictions on freedom of movement. Resilience cannot replace rights.

TEM may be understood as an expression of Palestinian sumud (steadfastness), but sumud must never become an excuse for accepting the conditions Palestinians are forced to overcome. Educational innovation should protect learning while universities continue to demand the freedom and security necessary for students and scholars to study, teach, research, and collaborate.





The university’s next challenge is not simply to count workshops, redesigned courses, or digital activities. It must demonstrate how the model changes student learning: whether students think more critically, collaborate more effectively, apply knowledge responsibly, and graduate better prepared to serve Palestinian society. The next phase therefore includes stronger assessment of student learning and graduate attributes, greater curriculum coherence, faculty communities of practice, expanded service learning, responsible artificial-intelligence policy, improved digital and physical infrastructure, attention to faculty workload, and deeper academic partnerships.





International solidarity can help, but it must begin by listening. Partners can support scholarships, shared teaching and research, access to digital libraries and open educational resources, mentoring, laboratory development, and opportunities that keep Palestinian students and scholars connected to global academic networks. Ethical solidarity does not design solutions for Palestinians from outside; it strengthens Palestinian institutions as they identify their priorities and shape their future.

Bethlehem University’s experience does not offer a final answer to education under siege. TEM itself must remain open to questioning, evidence, and improvement. It does, however, demonstrate what Palestinian educators and students continue to build: learning that is active, connected, and directed toward the life of their communities. The goal is not merely to keep classes running through disruption. It is to protect the relationships, knowledge, critical thought, professional preparation, and human dignity that give education its meaning. In this sense, keeping education alive is both an act of sumud and a declaration that Palestinians will continue to imagine and shape their own future.

1 For more information, visit Bethlehem University’s TEM website “ Towards a Transformative Educational Model: A Path to Growth and Improvement .”