Unleashing Potential





We have developed a comprehensive programming strategy that addresses the needs of startups at different stages of their journey. We break this down into three focus areas: formation, validation, and growth. In the formation stage, we help aspiring entrepreneurs turn ideas into viable business models, providing them foundational skills and knowledge, and activating the entrepreneurial mindset. In the validation phase, we assist startups in refining products, ensuring that they are solving real-world problems and meeting market demands. In the growth stage, we support startups in scaling their businesses by connecting them to potential investors, partners, and clients.

We recognize that the innovation landscape is constantly evolving, and staying adaptive is key to our success. Our customer-centric approach drives us to continuously assess the needs of entrepreneurs and adapt our programs accordingly. We constantly strive to stay ahead of the curve by identifying unmet needs and addressing them in the most efficient and resourceful manner, as we aim to be among the initiators and catalysts that propel our ecosystem forward.

Our perspective on activating the Palestinian entrepreneurial ecosystem extends beyond aiding individual startups. As catalysts, we tirelessly encourage collaborations for growth and success. Our aim is to establish a thriving ecosystem, essential for the flourishing entrepreneurial spirit. To date, we have completed 22 programs, supported 80+ startups, and fostered 25+ partnerships, demonstrating our dedication to cultivating a fertile environment for innovation.

As we forge ahead, we envision a future where the Palestinian entrepreneurial ecosystem is streamlined, efficient, and a powerful generator of success stories. We acknowledge that this is only the beginning of a long journey, and we are committed to playing our part in shaping the ecosystem during its early stages. By connecting the dots and building bridges, we foster a more prosperous and inclusive future for Palestinian entrepreneurs, while showcasing our nation’s immense potential. We invite all who share this vision to join us in collaboration, amplifying our collective impact on the entrepreneurial landscape.