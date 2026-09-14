Universities amid Disability and War in Gaza

The war may end one day, but for thousands of Palestinians in Gaza its consequences will continue for years. Some will live with prosthetic limbs, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, severe burns, or other lasting impairments. Among them are children who will eventually reach university age and young people whose university education was interrupted by war. This raises an urgent question: Are Palestinian universities prepared for a new generation of students with disabilities whose lives have been profoundly changed by war?





According to the World Health Organization’s May 2026 update, an estimated 43,000 people in Gaza have sustained potentially life-changing injuries. These include more than 22,000 major limb injuries, over 5,000 traumatic limb amputations, more than 2,000 spinal cord injuries, over 1,300 major traumatic brain injuries, and more than 3,400 major burns.*

Palestine has a long rehabilitation history due to the many occupation-related conflicts that required responses to arising needs.

These figures represent far more than operations, hospital beds, and physiotherapy sessions. They represent people who will need to rebuild daily life and regain access to education, employment, mobility, and social participation. A child who lost a leg today may be a university student in a few years. A young person with a spinal cord injury may already have been enrolled at university. Disability in Gaza is therefore not only a health and rehabilitation issue; it is also an educational issue.





Rehabilitation does not end at the hospital door. Saving a life, restoring movement, or providing a prosthetic limb are essential, but meaningful recovery also means returning to study, completing a degree, participating in university life, graduating, and finding employment. Universities in Gaza may therefore face increasing numbers of students with physical, sensory, and neurological disabilities, alongside students coping with the psychological consequences of injury, bereavement, displacement, and prolonged exposure to war.





When we imagine a university that is accessible to persons with disabilities, ramps and elevators may be the first things that come to mind. They are essential, but they represent only one dimension of accessibility. A student with a traumatic brain injury may require additional examination time or different learning strategies. A student with a visual impairment may need digital materials compatible with screen-reading software. A deaf student may require sign-language interpretation, captioning, or written transcripts. A wheelchair user needs access not only to the lecture hall but also to laboratories, libraries, toilets, student services, and other university facilities. Some students will also need to continue medical treatment and rehabilitation while studying. Universities will therefore require greater flexibility in attendance requirements, assessment methods, examinations, and academic deadlines. An inclusive university is consequently not merely an accessible building. It is an educational system designed to accommodate human diversity.

Online and hybrid learning can become particularly valuable for students whose mobility is limited or whose rehabilitation requires long periods of treatment. Yet digital education must itself be accessible. Learning platforms should work with assistive technologies, recorded lectures should include appropriate captions or transcripts, and digital materials should be designed for diverse learners. Technology that helped Palestinian universities sustain education during crisis can become a long-term instrument of inclusion.

Accessibility entails more than ramps to respond to the many types of injuries that have been inflicted, ranging from physical, sensory, and neurological disabilities to the psychological impact of the war and associated losses.

Palestine is not beginning this journey from zero. In 1938, Al-Ala’iya School for the Blind was established in Hebron, becoming an early specialized educational initiative for people with visual disabilities and using Braille in the education of blind students. In 1963, the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation was established, initially providing physiotherapy and rehabilitation, including services for people affected by poliomyelitis.

The First Palestinian Intifada marked another turning point. Gunshot-related and other serious injuries created growing demand for rehabilitation of people with traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and physical disabilities. The Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation expanded its services and developed its major facility in Beit Jala around 1990. During the same period, Khalil Abu Raya Rehabilitation Hospital in Ramallah emerged as an important specialized institution for long-term rehabilitation of spinal cord, brain, and other complex injuries.

Online and hybrid education formats are one way to help students with disabilities, and technology used to sustain education during crises could become long-term instruments of inclusion.

This history offers an important lesson: Periods of conflict repeatedly created new rehabilitation needs, and Palestinian institutions responded by developing services and expertise. The scale of injuries in Gaza today, however, demands a response extending beyond hospitals and rehabilitation centers into schools, universities, employment, and community life.

When reconstruction becomes possible, the question should not be simply how many university buildings can be restored. Gaza has an opportunity to rebuild higher education around accessibility from the beginning: accessible entrances, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, transport, and digital systems, together with disability-support units, assistive technologies, counseling services, inclusive teaching, and flexible academic policies.





Universities will not only receive students with disabilities; they can help rebuild Gaza’s rehabilitation system. Growing long-term needs will require more physiotherapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, special-education professionals, nurses, assistive-technology specialists, and other qualified practitioners. Universities can also lead research on post-war disability, develop locally appropriate assistive technologies, and examine how people with newly acquired disabilities can return to education and employment.

Rebuilding universities entails an opportunity to build differently. Thus, universities can take part and become partners in the rehabilitation of Gazans and in rebuilding Gaza.

The histories of Al-Ala’iya School, the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation, and Khalil Abu Raya Rehabilitation Hospital show that Palestinian society has previously transformed urgent needs into lasting institutions and expertise. Gaza now faces a challenge on an unprecedented scale. Behind every statistic is a person with a family, an ambition, and perhaps a university seat waiting for them.

When Gaza’s universities rise again, the most important question will not simply be: How many universities have we rebuilt? It will be: Have we built universities that every student can enter, learn in, and use to imagine a new future – regardless of the disability that war has left in their body?

*WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, “One in Four Injuries in Gaza Is Life-Changing While Rehabilitation Services Struggle to Keep Pace, WHO Reports,” World Health Organization, May 12, 2026.