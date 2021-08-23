Two Cities in Transition

By 2030, all countries will be required to contribute to achieving the United Nations’ approved Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Local governments are also called upon to implement these goals. Our work on the NUR (New Urban Resources) Project fulfils our commitment to goal No. 11, the creation of more sustainable cities and communities. We set out to put this commitment into practice with reliable partners and a city that we are very close to, Bethlehem.





Conceived by the Italian city of Turin and the Palestinian city of Bethlehem with co-financing from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, the NUR Project provided us the opportunity to work together, capitalizing on a clean, renewable energy source: solar power. The city of Turin lent Bethlehem its leading experts in the field of energy transition to complement the competences of the project’s technical partners.

When it comes to energy sustainability, the city of Turin can contribute a lot to international partners as it has rolled out many initiatives to benefit its citizens, thanks to a vision that has accompanied the choices of this municipal administration and that will undoubtedly help relaunch the country after the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, our city has taken part in numerous local and global projects that aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce the amount of CO 2 that is released into the atmosphere.

On an international level, the Covenant of Mayors (renewed in 2019 with the new Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy) has led to significant developments, such as the adoption of the Turin Action Plan for Energy and the launch of the Climate Resilience Plan in 2020. These two programs revolve around important strategic goals that anticipate the objectives set by both the European Union and international agreements such as the Paris Agreement on climate change.





This strategic vision has been translated into concrete actions on a local scale that aim to cut CO 2 emissions, including the planting of 50,000 trees of various species over the last five years, or recently attaining the international quality certification UNI ISO 50001, which attests to the careful handling of energy resources in buildings that belong to the city.

Our efforts are more than symbolic commitment; they constitute meaningful actions that set a positive example for the entire community. To make an overall difference, everyone must play a part, and individual behavior is critical: from city administrators to civil servants to private citizens.

Local environmental and energy policies, combined with international cooperation initiatives, can make our cities, and thus our planet, more sustainable. The NUR Project, which enabled Turin and Bethlehem to reinforce a virtuous path of city-city cooperation, is an example of this. Working together, we have the opportunity to improve together, making it easier to handle complex issues such as that of energy transition.