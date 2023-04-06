TWiP’s Importance for the Diaspora Community

It was on this trip that I first read an issue of This Week in Palestine. I was highly impressed with the breadth of topics it covered and with the talented people who contributed to presenting and promoting the richness of Palestine without ignoring its particular social and political context. So, when I returned to Chile, I brought with me not only loads of new Arabic music in several CDs (technology had already done its thing with cassettes), but also quite a few issues of TWiP.

For more than 25 years, TWiP has continuously generated content on Palestine, promoting the Palestinian narrative and identity, not through direct politics but through focusing on Palestinian culture and highlighting everything that is beautiful in Palestine, thus encouraging people to visit. And for the diaspora communities who depend on others’ eyes and journeys to see Palestine, TWiP is a powerful window for staying in touch not only with the Palestinian narrative that comes from the homeland but also with our own Palestinian identity and memory, through which we ultimately contribute to the national cause.