To My Dear Father

By Jihad Jarbou
To my father’s steps on the ground
To the plate of food in the morning
“Jihad get up to eat your breakfast”
To my freedom among the people
To the sound of the TV in the morning
And I don’t like the news
I am sorry, my father
For the missile that destroyed all the plates and the dreams
Hasan loved my dad so much
He didn’t want to leave my dad alone at home
When we left the house
Hasan used to follow my dad everywhere
In 2005, when we were preparing our passports to go to Gaza
Hasan and I were in one passport because he was only 40 days old
The photographer that day asked me to hold Hasan
I was only 6 years old at the time
How could I carry Hasan and put him in my lap?
The photographer sat me down on a chair
And my mom put Hasan in my lap
I couldn’t breathe, fearing I would drop Hasan
The photographer took the picture, and we went to Gaza
18 years have passed
On the 9th of November 2023
The day Hasan was killed, he was in my lap
The same as in the picture, he was in my lap, and I was protecting him from the glass
I was counting Hasan’s breaths
I was telling him, “Hold on Hasan, take a breath”
He was in so much pain, I gave him my hand to bite on
Hasan’s teeth marks were on my body
Hasan was in so much pain but he did not bite hard on my hand
To the threads of my hair that are left in Hasan’s hand
To Hasan’s breaths that no one heard but me
To the ambulance that never came
To all those afraid of death
And Hasan was not scared
Hasan went with my father
Both of them victims of the occupier’s cruel aggression
To my father and to Hasan, till we meet again in the face of God
Jihad Jarbou is the daughter of Ali Hasan Jarbou, 58, and the sister of Hasan Ali Jarbou, 18.