To My Dear Father





To my father’s steps on the ground

To the plate of food in the morning

“Jihad get up to eat your breakfast”

To my freedom among the people

To the sound of the TV in the morning

And I don’t like the news

I am sorry, my father

For the missile that destroyed all the plates and the dreams

Hasan loved my dad so much

He didn’t want to leave my dad alone at home

When we left the house

Hasan used to follow my dad everywhere

In 2005, when we were preparing our passports to go to Gaza

Hasan and I were in one passport because he was only 40 days old

The photographer that day asked me to hold Hasan

I was only 6 years old at the time

How could I carry Hasan and put him in my lap?

The photographer sat me down on a chair

And my mom put Hasan in my lap

I couldn’t breathe, fearing I would drop Hasan

The photographer took the picture, and we went to Gaza

18 years have passed

On the 9th of November 2023

The day Hasan was killed, he was in my lap

The same as in the picture, he was in my lap, and I was protecting him from the glass

I was counting Hasan’s breaths

I was telling him, “Hold on Hasan, take a breath”

He was in so much pain, I gave him my hand to bite on

Hasan’s teeth marks were on my body

Hasan was in so much pain but he did not bite hard on my hand

To the threads of my hair that are left in Hasan’s hand

To Hasan’s breaths that no one heard but me

To the ambulance that never came

To all those afraid of death

And Hasan was not scared

Hasan went with my father

Both of them victims of the occupier’s cruel aggression

To my father and to Hasan, till we meet again in the face of God

Jihad Jarbou is the daughter of Ali Hasan Jarbou, 58, and the sister of Hasan Ali Jarbou, 18.