The World Is Losing Its Humanity

For over 70 years, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been a constant presence in the lives of Palestine refugees in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. It has provided primary education, health care, social safety nets, microfinance and protection services, and emergency assistance in times of crisis. Today, more than half a million children attend its 706 schools across the region and the Agency’s 140 health care facilities handle seven million annual patient visits. It also provides vital financial support to over 1.8 million refugees in the form of emergency food and cash assistance.





With over 27,000 staff, the overwhelming majority of whom are Palestine refugees themselves, UNRWA is the only UN agency with a full-fledged school and health system, and thus directly implements services. It is also the only UN agency in the world that can deliver these services.

Despite the Agency’s significant contributions and indispensable role in the lives of Palestine refugees, UNRWA has been plagued by a severe and constantly growing financial crisis that threatens its very existence. As the population of Palestine refugees increases, and multiple crises continue to emerge, the demand for UNRWA’s services has intensified. Unfortunately, the funding to the Agency has not kept pace with these growing needs.

In response, the Agency has implemented austerity measures and long-term reforms to enhance its efficiency and stretch every dollar it receives. But it has now reached a point of underfunding that austerity and efficiency cannot resolve. UNRWA has consistently raised the alarm about the unsustainable status quo, warning that the Agency’s imminent collapse could have devastating consequences for Palestinian refugee communities and regional stability. It’s a familiar call that is repeated year after year.

The current war and unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza are the latest in a series of emergencies that have shaken the region and Palestine refugees this year. This began with the January earthquake in Syria, followed by ongoing Israeli forces large-scale operations in Jenin, Gaza hostilities in May, the Ein El Hilweh crisis in Lebanon, and now, the October 7 war in Gaza. The need for UNRWA has never been more acute or urgent than it is now.

The situation for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was already dire, with the coastal enclave under blockade for 16 years and suffering after repeated war and escalations in hostilities. Before October 7, more than 60 percent of the population in Gaza was food insecure, heavily dependent on international assistance. Poverty affected 80 percent of Gaza’s population, and almost half were unemployed, with an even higher rate among young people. Shockingly, two-thirds of Gaza’s youth were unemployed, making it one of the highest rates of youth unemployment in the world.

This war is now a real humanitarian catastrophe. More than a million people have been displaced. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini affirms that what is happening to the people in Gaza “amounts to collective punishment, and collective punishment is a violation of international humanitarian law.” There is little food, no clean drinking water, medicine stocks are depleting – the disaster that is already unfolding before our eyes will become even worse. The head of UNRWA fears that the world is now losing its humanity.

With a workforce of 13,000 employees spread across over 300 schools, health and food distribution centers, and others, UNRWA is the largest UN agency in Gaza. Our colleagues remain on the ground, and despite the displacement and losses, they continue to work around the clock to provide humanitarian support. The ongoing war has heightened the need for UNRWA’s response in a place where not much humanity is left and “hell is settling in.”*

For UNRWA colleagues supporting the response from outside the Gaza Strip, the days begin with rounds of check-ins over WhatsApp to confirm whether colleagues have made it through the night. Our colleague Mona sent this message once before going offline for five days after her neighborhood was bombed and internet and electricity was cut: “It will be a tough night. I don’t know if this message will reach you. The internet is being interrupted. If I wake up alive tomorrow, I will contact you.”

Yet, despite the profound challenges and heart-wrenching loss, UNRWA stands committed to support Palestine refugees in their – and our – darkest hours. We have thousands of UNRWA colleagues in Gaza who wear their UN vest over their loss and grief and continue to go to work – they are the face of humanity.

When this article was being written, over 8,000 Palestinians had already died in this war in Gaza, more than half of them children. Among those tragically lost, 64 of our UNRWA colleagues have been killed, many while in their homes with their families.

Palestinians in Gaza are now feeling a deep sense of abandonment by the international community amid the ongoing violence. They share a feeling of complete emptiness. On a daily basis, their family members and friends are being killed, and at the same time, they must care for their own survival. Our Commissioner-General warns that “this feeling of abandonment should not be underestimated.”

People in Gaza are dying. They are being killed by bombs and strikes. Soon, many more will die from the consequences of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip. Basic services are crumbling. Medicine is running out. Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage. Gaza is on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risk of disease is looming. Over the last few days, UNRWA has drastically limited its consumption of fuel, forcing the Agency to make choices that no humanitarian organization should have to make.

UNRWA’s commitment to providing essential services and maintaining stability in the region is more crucial than ever. As the Agency continues to face funding challenges, it is imperative that the international community recognize the significance of UNRWA’s work and provide the necessary support to ensure that we can continue to fulfil its vital mission, as our aid operation is crumbling for the first time ever.

We are almost three weeks into this war, and people are turning their despair toward UNRWA. This is only normal. We are the face of the international community, the same international community that seems to have turned its back on Gazans.

As former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon aptly stated in 2009, “Without UNRWA, the threat to peace and security in the Middle East would undoubtedly be far greater.” Now, UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini echoes this warning that violence could spill over across the region. The Agency’s presence and services are instrumental not only in alleviating the suffering of Palestine refugees but also in maintaining a semblance of normality in a region marred by conflict and uncertainty. Failure to provide adequate and immediate financial assistance to UNRWA would inevitably lead to a humanitarian crisis beyond the Gaza Strip.

“Being in Gaza these days is only about surviving, not living. Having some water for a shower is like being in a 5-star hotel, and having the phone fully charged is a dream. A few minutes of internet is far beyond dreaming! My day now starts earlier than before, way before sunrise, with massive and noisy bombardment that happens almost every 10 or 15 minutes throughout the night. These are the sleepless nights, literally. Bombardment doesn’t stop during daylight but is less heavy, or maybe I feel it to be so. It’s more like the nightmare is always bigger and heavier during nighttime darkness. In daylight maybe things are a bit calmer. Well, this is what I think.”

Azzam, UNRWA, October 15, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1713529110792699976)

“We ran out of water and haven’t had electricity for the past 12 days.”

Milina, UNRWA, Gaza, October 23, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1716459785078342100)

“The most challenging and difficult thing is explaining all that to my little daughters when they ask, ‘Daddy, why is this happening? Are we going to die? What did we do wrong?’ God, I have no answer but to say, ‘Well, darlings, you’ve done nothing wrong. It’s just going to be ok soon, or this is what I hope.’ With all the madness around, it’s impossible to stay sane. Everything is falling around, not just houses or buildings – dreams and hopes. Everything, the Gaza we know and love is falling.”

Azzam, UNRWA, October 17, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1714233049410400534)

“The yard is filled with the hushed whispers of other displaced families seeking refuge from relentless Israeli Air Force strikes.”

Hussein, Khan Younis Training Center, sheltering 22,000 terrified people, October 14, 2023, 11 pm

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1713285203756544098)

“The situation is frankly catastrophic.” Tamer details how UNRWA medical teams are doing absolutely everything they can to provide care to over 400,000 displaced people in shelters, including providing 3,000 pregnant women with medical support.

October 23, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1716476125667324063)

“Please save Gaza, I beg you, save Gaza. We are dying, dying, dying! There are children, women, and elderly for whom I cannot provide! … We are looking for someone to give them food and water. We need insulin! People are dying and we cannot give them anything. …The situation is catastrophic, catastrophic, catastrophic!”

Rawya describing the situation as UNRWA is sheltering over half a million displaced people, October 22, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1716050244683620353)

“If people do not die from Israeli Air Force strikes, they will die from pollution and the spread of infectious diseases. Yesterday, we had the first case of chicken pox.”

Alia, UNRWA, Khan Younis, October 18, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1714716409865867373)

“The smell of explosives is filling the air, even inside houses. Looks like it’s the end for people living here. For now, we are alive… we don’t know for how long. Thank you, dear. Prayers.” Inas, UNRWA, October 12, 2023 (https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1713830607413821824)

There is a total siege imposed on the Gaza Strip. “This amounts to collective punishment, and collective punishment is a violation of international humanitarian law.” Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, tells BBC’s Jeremy Bowen, “There is no safe place in Gaza.”

October 19, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1715067325685059808)

“The situation is unbearable. Our colleagues are being killed.”

Inas, UNRWA, October 14, 2023

(https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1713830607413821824)

*Philippe Lazzarini, “I run the UN Agency for Palestine refugees. History will judge us all if there is no ceasefire in Gaza,” The Guardian, October 26, 2023.