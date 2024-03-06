The War on Gaza: Political, Security, and Other Impacts

Al-Aqsa Flood, the name given by the Islamic movement Hamas to the daring October 7 attack on Israel, has had an enormous impact on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. It has also had far-reaching regional and international repercussions, especially in the security, political, economic, and public relations spheres. Politicians have been fired, others have resigned in protest, and there have been fractures and cracks both within and outside many once seemingly stable and cohesive entities, whether organizations or countries, or among multicountry coalitions, and even unions.

Israel’s war on Gaza – which has been ongoing since the one-day operation that left 1,200 Israelis killed, including 400 soldiers, and more injured or taken hostage – has had a major effect on the region’s security. The attack exposed Israeli defense and intelligence vulnerabilities both while it unfolded and afterwards. On the security front, the biggest impact for Israel was not simply the casualties of the Hamas-led attack, but the loss of its deterrence capability, or its ability to scare its neighbors into respecting its long military arm. On October 7, Israel’s projection of invulnerability was shattered. Not only was the notion of absolute Israeli deterrence invalidated in the course of a single day in October, but the now five-month-long assault on the Palestinians of Gaza, which is widely regarded as being of genocidal proportions, has further exposed Israel’s weakness.

Israeli deterrence had been achieved using a small number of soldiers, a vast number of reservists, and a high level of technology in hard-hitting attacks on Palestinians whose cost was exaggerated. The longer the war has gone on, the more Israel has had to resort to a more conventional military strategy, using large numbers of professionals because of all the reserve units being sent to the war theater.





Israel has also experienced major damage in terms of its political image. As a result of the brave Palestinian resistance to Israel’s war of annihilation, the Palestinian issue is once more on the world’s front pages, with support for Palestine skyrocketing despite the pro-Israel bias of major Western countries and many mainstream media. Netanyahu has admitted what many have known for years, namely, that Israel has never wanted to give up land for peace with Palestinians. This admission, made on January 21, 2024, caused the final fall of the “peace” fig leaf, behind which Israel has been hiding in plain sight for years as a justification for not ending its illegal military occupation of Palestinian lands. This turn of events is one of the many political fractures that the war has revealed. In addition, an ever-widening chasm has grown between Western governments and their people, and between leaders of major institutions (the European Union, the US State Department, and others) and their staffers.

On the official level, Spain, Belgium, and Ireland have come out for Palestine while Germany, the UK, and the US have justified and militarily supported Israel’s genocidal actions. Major differences regarding civilian casualties, humanitarian aid, and so-called day-after scenarios between Western countries, including the US, and Israel have come to the surface, with many more reportedly occurring behind closed doors. Israel itself has been further polarized by the war on Gaza and the ongoing sequestration of Israeli hostages caused in large part by the intransigence of Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his desire to stay in power at all costs.

Generationally, the split has been even wider, with an overwhelming majority of young people standing on the side of Palestine. Even in the US, senators and congresspersons, as well as progressives, Jews, and African Americans, have for the first time publicly stood by Palestine in large, and ever-increasing, numbers. There have been many more courageous political actions, resignations, demands for conditionality of US support to Israel, and other clear signs of this unprecedented split between governments and their people.

The genocidal war on Gaza has also reinvigorated the boycott of products marketed by companies and countries that support Israel and simultaneously accelerated support for locally produced alternatives. US multinationals like McDonald’s have admitted that their international business has significantly suffered as a result of the war. One image that went viral and contributed to this sea change was the fast-food giant’s store in Israel providing Israeli soldiers with free lunches. Similarly, an image of the French supermarket chain Carrefour publishing a “We Stand with Israel” ad, has also led to a boycott of the company. Ironically, many people around the world started boycotting Starbucks coffee, which was long on the list of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement after its CEO had bragged about his donations to the Israeli army years earlier. The BDS movement removed Starbucks from its list after the coffee chain changed CEOs, but following October 7, people around the world started boycotting the chain, not knowing or caring that the coffee chain was no longer officially on the BDS list.





Gaza has also exposed well-respected legacy media around the world. One of the world’s leading networks, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), has been forced to apologize for its unchecked and biased coverage of the war in Gaza and its claims that pro-Palestinian demonstrators were Hamas supporters. It has also been denounced by press freedom advocates for failing to cover the first day of the International Court of Justice hearings in the case against Israel brought by South Africa while covering the Israeli rebuttal the following day.

The US network CNN has also admitted to having Israeli censors in its editing rooms even though it smuggled into Gaza journalist Clarissa Ward with a medical team early on in the war. Other mainstream media have been repeatedly caught parroting unchecked Israeli allegations, including the one that went viral about the beheading of Israeli babies, which (along with other allegations) was referenced by the president of the United States. While the White House communications team walked back some of these untruths, most media and government officials who repeated them did not.

Under pressure from Israel, Egypt has also refrained from allowing any international journalists to enter Gaza via the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing. Palestinian journalists, social media activists, and bloggers have been left alone and without respite to tell the world what has been taking place in Gaza. Over 100 of them have paid the ultimate price, along with their family members in many instances. Israeli strikes have destroyed over 60 media outlets in Gaza without any attempt on the occupation force’s part to justify or explain the reasons for such attacks.

Social media videos and posts have become a major source of information around the world despite shadowbanning of pro-Palestinian content by digital giants Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and others. These have undertaken a campaign of censorship and restrictions against pro-Palestine content producers, closing down or restricting the distribution of their content. That notwithstanding, reportedly around 11 billion pro-Palestine and 700 million pro-Israel posts have been disseminated digitally worldwide, and the shadowbanning that lowers the visibility of many pro-Palestinian posts has resulted in some creative workarounds by content producers. Some posted videos of nature, which would get past the algorithms, enabling consumers to go back to the content producer’s earlier posts that had been shadowbanned. Another creative workaround was to add an Israel flag emoji on posts followed by a deletion of the emoji seconds later; this allowed posts to get past algorithms apparently programmed to allow posts displaying an Israeli flag. As reported to me by a number of Palestinian social media activists, consumers of the content either did not notice the flag or understood that it was their passport to accessing the content.





While every part of the world has been impacted, as reflected by huge demonstrations and massive efforts by solidarity groups to bring political and economic pressure to bear on Israel and the United States to halt the war, it appears that one region has not been impacted enough. Authoritarian Arab countries, especially those that had initiated or were about to initiate normalization with Israel, have not exhibited much sign of being hugely impacted by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. Individual boycotts were reported in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, but the commitment to continue business as usual and even to help Israel bypass the Yemeni blockade of shipping routes in the Red Sea (using land routes) has left many people disappointed. While the United Arab Emirates indeed stepped up its financial and humanitarian support to Gaza, its government and those of other Gulf and Arab states have not budged on the issue of normalization. Bahrain expelled the Israeli ambassador to Manama and recalled its own ambassador, but that was all. Sudan and Morocco have not reversed their normalization plans, whereas Saudi Arabia reportedly told US officials that it would normalize relations with Israel even before a Palestinian state was established so long as there was a clear and irreversible road map leading to the end of Israeli occupation and Palestinian statehood.

Israel’s response to the October 7 attack has caused unprecedented human suffering, death, and devastation, as well as irreversible cultural destruction; yet, at the same time, the world’s people have been moved to action on a scale that we have never witnessed. Despite the International Court of Justice’s mandatory ruling that ignored Israeli claims of self-defense and put Israel on the dock for plausible allegations of genocide, in a case courageously initiated by South Africa, the impact of October 7 will not disappear when Israel’s brutal war on Palestinians ends.