The Ties That Bind

You cannot think much about the details. You must respond quickly to citizens’ calls with your capabilities despite all the challenges and difficult circumstances you face, whether as a civil society organization or as a humanitarian worker.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, one of the first decisions made by the war council of the Israeli government of occupation was to stop the entry of food, medicine, electricity, and water and to start displacing people – amid fierce bombing – from their homes in Gaza and the northern governorates to multiple places across the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip. For many, there is no safe place of refuge in which to ease the journey of pain, agony, and suffering.

Civil society organizations were the first to respond by providing relief services to the people, whether health services through their hospitals, clinics, and staff members who moved through the shelters, or medical points dotted throughout the Gaza Strip, contributing to the healing of wounds and providing treatment for patients. They also work to distribute food packages, water, personal hygiene materials, clothes, and women’s hygiene kits. On another level, they provide psychological support programs for children and women, support programs for people with disabilities and people with special needs, documenting the violations of the occupation for future accountability evidence as they go about their work.

As humanitarian conditions deteriorate rapidly under the restrictions imposed by the occupation on the entry of food, the attacks on hospitals, and the increasing number of deaths among children due to malnutrition, civil society organizations work side by side with UN agencies to provide what they can to alleviate the suffering of citizens. Day after day, the horror of the humanitarian catastrophe that the people of the Gaza Strip have been experiencing is revealed. At the same time, and in spite of the continued bombing, the closure of crossings, and the prevention of all humanitarian aid, our people have proved to be models of steadfastness.





Civil society organizations have worked relentlessly to establish new centers within the areas of displacement and taken the initiative to coordinate with all humanitarian agencies working in the Gaza Strip to continue to effectively accomplish their mission and provide services, despite the obstacles presented by the lack of transportation, fuel, power, and internet services and the displacement of most of their employees. Some organizations have transformed their headquarters into centers to shelter and host displaced people and utilize all their available capabilities to serve them. Other organizations provide cash aid to displaced women in various areas of the Gaza Strip, cooperating with international organizations and providers of banking and exchange services.

Moreover, many organizations distribute food packages with nutritional value, including fresh vegetables, canned foods, and nonfood items, supporting the local purchase of winter clothes for displaced people, and also providing shelter materials, including mattresses and blankets, to accommodate the different needs of the displaced citizens and the high prices and scarcity of such items in the markets. As far as possible, civil society organizations provide job opportunities to young graduates to boost their resilience in facing the deteriorating economic conditions resulting from the ongoing war and siege on the Gaza Strip.





Meanwhile, several organizations established public kitchens (takiyat) to cook and distribute hot meals, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, during the escalation of starvation and the intensification of the bombing on people in all areas of the Gaza Strip. Civil society organizations first provided relief and food services and then extended their services to provide all possible assistance to persons with disabilities and children. Organizations working in the rehabilitation sector provide wheelchairs for people with mobility challenges, headphones and batteries for people with hearing impairment, and other assistance, enabling people with special needs to manage their situation.

In the domain of health services and first aid, civil society organizations and their employees enhance the steadfastness and resilience of citizens, working in unimaginable circumstances under Israeli threats to evacuate their medical premises. Medical teams stay with patients and provide all available health services. There are many examples emerging of medical teams not leaving the premises for many weeks at a stretch.

In the area of protection, most organizations work to provide psychological and social support to all groups, especially women and girls with disabilities who also receive dignity (hygiene) kits. Structured community protection committees, which include the participation of women, target displaced people and shelter communities. These committees work to obtain a deeper understanding of the needs of the displaced people across sectors and to communicate these needs to stakeholders, which ensures a responsive and flexible humanitarian approach. Civil society organizations offer training in “psychological first aid” to service providers and psychologists who work in shelters, distributing information on communicating and reporting protection problems in displacement centers.





Some educational organizations initiate services in shelter centers (tents and schools), implementing educational and recreational activities in the temporary educational spaces that they have established. Human rights and advocacy organizations issue statements, special reports, and fact sheets that document violations committed by the Israeli occupation army against Palestinian civilians, including journalists, patients, doctors, ambulances, civil defense workers, and detainees. Organizations have demanded that the international community take immediate and effective measures to ensure the cessation of the aggression, investigating the crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation army and activating the role of international monitoring because of the danger of more human rights violations occurring with no deterrent, thus reinforcing the cycle of violations and impunity.

Israeli strategy has consistently aimed to erode our society while obliterating all our cultural, educational, medical, transport, water, and economic infrastructure. However, it seems that they misjudged the strength of the Palestinian community, not recognizing that the power of the civil society network lies in our love for each other. They failed to understand the power of neighborly love and community. They failed to understand that wherever they try to destroy, Palestinian resilience and civil society grows in its place, unyielding in serving the people of Gaza in their darkest hours.