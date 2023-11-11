“The Situation Is Disastrous!”

The Gaza Strip is home to more than 2.2 million Palestinians. Nearly half of the population has lived in refugee camps since 1948 when they were expelled from their homes during the establishment of the state of Israel. For the last 56 years, Palestinians in Gaza have been living under a military occupation, the last 16 years of which have been a complete blockade that is ongoing. In Gaza, basic human rights are abused, access to resources is denied, opportunities for economic growth are nonexistent, and the right to live, even under these dire circumstances, is repeatedly compromised by the continuous brutal demonstration of organized and systematic state terror displayed by the cruel Israeli machine of war and colonization.

Journalists and writers have frequently referred to Gaza as an “open-air prison” or the “largest prison on earth,” forgetting that prisons are for convicted criminals who even though they have committed crimes are not denied their basic human rights – unlike Palestinians in Gaza. Being Palestinian is not a crime. The reality in Gaza, according to the definition of Britannica, is not a prison but rather a concentration camp.





Different civilizations have glorified war by emphasizing the idea of “having something worth dying for.” Palestinian culture values life by emphasizing the sentiment of “having something worth living for.” This concept is perhaps best embodied in the words of the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish: “We love life if we find a way to it.” This love of life drives the Palestinian sumud, inspires Palestinian resilience, perseverance, and endurance. It also continues to inspire and motivate United Palestinian Appeal (UPA), an organization that for 45 years has empowered Palestinians to improve their lives and their communities through socially responsible and sustainable programs in health, education, and community and economic development.

The ongoing Israeli siege and bombardment of Gaza that began on October 7, 2023, have caused mass displacement, accelerated casualty rates, and intensified an already volatile situation in the West Bank. According to UNOCHA, as of November 3, the number of internally displaced persons (IDP) in Gaza has exceeded 1.4 million, with nearly 690,000 persons seeking emergency shelters. The number of casualties during this same period has exceeded 9,200 fatalities, over 3,800 of them are children and over 34,000 injuries.*1

On October 9, Israel announced the complete halt of food, fuel, electricity, and water supplies into Gaza. The blockade has led to the shutdown of Gaza’s only power plant, causing a complete blackout for health care, education, and other public service facilities. After living for over three weeks under continuous bombardment and a complete blockade, Palestinians in Gaza now face the additional threats of malnutrition, dehydration, and the spread of communicable diseases. These threats are amplified by displacement and the consequent overcrowding in shelters throughout Gaza.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Public Works, Israeli airstrikes have either damaged or completely destroyed at least 170,000 residential units, accounting for 45 percent of all housing units in Gaza. The devastation of infrastructure throughout Gaza, coupled with Israel’s October 13 evacuation order, directed at nearly 1.1 million people living in Gaza’s north, has displaced well over half of the population. IDPs have sought refuge in UNRWA’s designated emergency shelters and in informal shelters such as hospitals, places of worship, and schools. Many private citizens in southern Gaza are hosting 50 to 100 people in their homes, and in the worst cases, some have resorted to sleeping in the open – in streets and in courtyards. The abysmal conditions in shelters and the repeated Israeli bombardment of the south have reportedly driven thousands of IDPs to return north, risking death, and moving beyond the reach of humanitarian access.





In designated emergency shelters, overcrowding has placed extreme stress on humanitarian operations and on the health and well-being of IDPs. The average number of IDPs is four times over capacity. Overall, the close proximity of IDPs and lack of access to water and hygienic supplies have raised the imminent danger of a public health disaster.

One of the looming threats faced by IDPs is malnutrition. Essential resources such as food and water are running out in both formal and informal shelters, and UNOCHA has declared food security to be a priority need. Israeli airstrikes continue to target bakeries and other sources of food commodities. Hours-long breadlines outside the few still-functioning bakeries expose the callous Israeli bombardment and the resilience of the Palestinian people.

Since the partial reopening of the Rafah crossing on October 21, only 217 truckloads of humanitarian assistance have crossed into Gaza. Prior to October 7, an average of 500 trucks entered Gaza per day. Logistical and political uncertainties continue to hamper humanitarian efforts at the border while Palestinians in Gaza continue to suffer the consequences of the siege.

What we have been witnessing since October 7, 2023, is unprecedented. UPA’s International Advisory Council member Professor Ghassan Abu Sittah, a multi-award-winning surgeon specializing in trauma-related injuries, stated on a call from Gaza, “The situation is catastrophic, it is catastrophic, catastrophic, catastrophic, a definite massacre and a public health disaster.”

According to UNOCHA, IDPs residing outside formal shelters have extremely limited access to humanitarian assistance. Once additional humanitarian assistance does enter Gaza, it is expected that UN shelters will be served before the many informal shelters throughout central and southern Gaza.

Many IDPs have rationed their food to one meal per day, and common items such as lentils and rice go unconsumed due to the lack of fuel and water by which they must be cooked. The effects of malnutrition on immune health leave individuals susceptible to nutrition-related illnesses, which disproportionately affect women and children. Pregnant and nursing women experiencing malnutrition are especially at risk of contracting maternal nutrition-related illnesses such as anemia, preeclampsia, and hemorrhage. As the siege on Gaza continues, the local procurement and distribution of healthy and shelf-stable foods is an exigent component of the humanitarian response.





For decades, emergency has become a way of life in Gaza. Recognizing this reality and in compliance with UPA’s emergency preparedness strategy, UPA was able to support hospitals in Gaza under critical conditions through the long-term standing agreements that UPA has with local suppliers of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and hospital consumables. UPA’s ongoing Fortifying the Palestinian Medical Sector multimillion dollar program that operates in the West Bank and Gaza provides immediate access to numerous essential items that are procured and stocked locally. This program has been running since 2021, in anticipation of such emergencies. Once these supplies are depleted, this effort cannot be sustained unless humanitarian support is allowed to access Gaza. Under all conditions, the safety and well-being of our staff is a priority.

About 70 percent of Gaza’s population, including at least 15 of our dedicated field staff and their families, have been internally displaced and forced to seek shelter in overcrowded spaces and uninhabitable facilities, repeatedly having to relocate as there is no safe place in Gaza. This number includes people with chronic illnesses, cases that need medical attention, pregnant women, newborn babies, and people with disabilities and preexisting conditions. Amidst this disastrous situation, they are denied access to water, food, fuel, electricity, and essential medical services.

In response to these dire conditions, UPA has organized and funded mobile medical teams to provide essential health care services to those seeking refuge in shelters across Gaza. Each mobile medical team consists of one doctor, one male nurse, one female nurse, and a mental health practitioner. In addition to primary health care and first aid services, the teams are responsible for the distribution of various medications for chronic cases, insulin pens to diabetic children, and hygiene and dignity kits to support internally displaced families.

Day by day, the attacks are becoming deadlier, and the chances of survival for Palestinians in Gaza get slimmer by the minute. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 47 entire Palestinian families were wiped out completely from the civil registry by October 16.*2 In the first days of November, the bombing of the residential square in Jabalia Camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the most densely populated area in Palestine, if not the world, killed hundreds of people instantaneously.*3

The escalation of Israeli aggression has left more than 2 million people terrorized and in constant fear of losing their lives and their loved ones. The loss of life and the injuries are witnessed and documented. The psychological scars, however, go much deeper and are more difficult to detect or document. After the 52-day war on Gaza in 2014, UPA recognized widespread emotional trauma among children and launched its flagship program Healing Through Feeling. This program has gained international and professional recognition as a pioneer program in addressing the symptoms of ongoing trauma. It is designed to build a cushion of support around Gaza’s children by helping caregivers recognize, understand, and effectively respond to children’s trauma symptoms. Since the mental health of children is tied intricately to that of their caregivers, a vital component of the program is empowering caregivers to acknowledge the stressors in their lives, recognize how these stressors influence their caregiving behaviors, and ultimately address the signs and symptoms of trauma in their children. Through this holistic approach, Healing Through Feeling equips families with healthy coping mechanisms and models of care that can endure through generations and build an inheritance of healing. The program is run by competent UPA mental health staff in Gaza.





The Israeli forces have cut off electricity, fuel supply, water supply, and the access of food and medical supplies as part of its total siege on Gaza. Consequently, 74 percent of primary health care facilities have shut down as of October 30.*4 A death sentence is awaiting thousands of Palestinians as many hospitals are unable to function and many others are hours away from losing all power. Fuel is almost depleted, and power generators will soon be silenced. Premature babies, patients on life support, severely injured children, women, men, and kidney dialysis patients are running out of time.

In addition, we have witnessed ruthless attacks on health care facilities, resulting in the destruction of primary care clinics and hospitals, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Most recently, on the afternoon of November 3, a convoy of ambulances evacuating patients from Shifa Hospital in Gaza to the Rafah crossing with Egypt was struck three times in the vicinity of the hospital. Initial reports indicated that at least 13 people were killed and 26 injured. At about the same time, Al-Quds Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza were hit, reportedly during airstrikes, resulting in a large yet unconfirmed number of casualties.*5





Since the beginning of the Gaza massacre, UPA’s donor support has been generous and abundant and has allowed us to locally procure and distribute medical supplies and hospital consumables, mobilize medical teams to attend to displaced families, and locally procure and distribute food supplies and hygiene kits. However, supplies in Gaza are running out, and the situation is desperate. Without continued financial assistance and the secure passage of humanitarian support into Gaza, the situation can only get worse.

As part of UPA’s ongoing emergency response to this humanitarian catastrophe, and in an effort to hold itself accountable to its donors, partners, and, most importantly, the marginalized people the organization serves, UPA executive director Saleem F. Zaru*6 is presently on a trip to the region to establish new partnerships to facilitate the access of UPA shipments of medical supplies, food parcels, and other essential humanitarian support to Gaza through Egypt.





Aside from Gaza, the situation in the West Bank is increasingly volatile as well, as the Israeli military and settlers continue to target Palestinian towns and cities across the occupied territory. The Israeli military has closed checkpoints throughout the West Bank, blocked entrances to towns and cities, and cut populations off from main roads. Since October 7, Israeli forces and settlers have killed over 135 Palestinians, including 42 children, in the West Bank and injured over 2,200 including at least 230 children, as of November 3,*7 increasing demand on hospital emergency departments. Settler violence has displaced nearly 1,000 Palestinians. Over half of all incidents of settler violence have involved Israeli forces accompanying or actively supporting the settlers who carried out the attacks.

During this dire time, our hearts are heavy with concern for our dedicated, beloved staff and their families in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as for every man, woman, and child who faces this humanitarian catastrophe and unimaginable hardship day after day. We also extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones, and we would like to recognize the brave professional heroes of health services, humanitarian support, journalists, and countless others who have tragically lost their lives in the pursuit of their noble missions.

