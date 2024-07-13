The Right to Be Angry

I turned to her, back in October. Brigida. She is a professional, but I talked to her as a friend.

She listened to my expressions of grief and sadness, my outbursts of anger. She acknowledged and validated my emotions and told me that they were normal and human. In fact, she said they were healthy emotions considering the circumstances.

She told me to put my feet on the ground and feel the earth, to breathe deeply and recognize the fact that things were out of my control, our control. She told me that I was doing the most that I could, which helped lighten my sense of guilt.

Survivor’s guilt can be brutal, and it emerges as a visceral response to traumatic events. Repeated exposure to brutality and violence can lead individuals to experience emotional and physical exhaustion, which can be identified as “empathic distress,” which happens when we care deeply about others and become distressed from witnessing them going through traumatic experiences.





Watching the atrocities while being far away from loved ones, from the other part of us – our people – makes us feel remorseful; as though responsible, not doing enough. The powerlessness and helplessness contribute to making us feel inadequate and ashamed, as though it were in our power and in our hands to make things better. When change does not come and progress does not happen, we feel as though we are weak, incapable and guilty for abandoning or betraying our people, whom we are unable to help, protect, and save.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal war has inflicted a massive emotional toll not just on Palestinians, but on millions of people worldwide. The unfathomable death and destruction over the last year have instilled a deep sense of guilt in many people, making us question whether we deserve to survive, to live, to inhabit this earth. Do we even deserve to distract ourselves and live our lives in some parallel world to theirs? To live with less pain and less anger? That too causes us to feel uneasy and troubled.

Brigida not only provided me with tools, she also did something more important: she chose not to take a position of neutrality towards my suffering, or our collective suffering and trauma. She did not need to know all our history to comprehend that my rage stemmed from love and my anger from injustice. She heard me, understood me, supported me, and identified me as the victim.





She never misunderstood my fury, despite my enmity caused by my frustration. She in no way misconstrued my words or my emotions, never contributed – as many have during our genocide – to our systematic oppression, adding another layer of grief for the loss of faith in people, politicians, journalists, and human rights. Instead, she empathized with me, providing me with the solidarity and affirmation I needed in order to be okay. It was the most valuable support she could offer me, considering the damage caused by all the injustice, distortions, and manipulations we have had to endure at the hardest time in our history. Standing with me, with us, had a therapeutic effect on me as a Palestinian.

Although watching the barbaric atrocities unfold in Gaza on a screen may not appear to directly impact and affect us in ways that are similar to those living it directly, our brain is actually responding to what we see as secondhand trauma, causing us mental and physical “pain,” anxiety, depression, mood swings, irritability, emotional outbursts, reduced productivity, persistent sadness, and anger. Although in no way comparable to the direct, constant traumatic stress our people are living on the ground, it is nonetheless debilitating and a common characteristic of our collectivity during this tragic time.

We are a people who have endured persistent trauma and stress for generations. We live in a chronic state of trauma due to the political violence that the Palestinians are continuously subjected to. We cannot get past or recover from this trauma because it never ends – it is ongoing.

The massacres have followed us wherever we are: in our land, Palestine, in Lebanon, in Jordan, and later on in Iraq, Syria, and Libya; all the places we had fled to. The hand that perpetrates them, directly or indirectly, is always the same. And when Palestinians cannot be killed through warfare, then starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, exhaustion, and siege are used as instruments of war to kill more of us. Even after the bombings stop, there will be long-term consequences on people’s physical and mental health, including the premature death of many.

By no means are we new to the killing fields.

Israel’s history – as a settler-colonial state – on our national homeland, and in neighboring countries, is filled with events that were genocidal long before South Africa recently filed a case against Israel for this current genocide.

It started with the mass murder and forced displacement of Palestinians in 1948, and with the massacre in Palestine’s Deir Yassin town, near Jerusalem, on April 9, 1948. The carnage was carried out by Irgun and Stern Gang groups, the first Jewish Zionist terrorist groups to exist. They were led by Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir, the first terrorists to operate in Palestine, who both later became prime ministers of Israel.





Like today, the victims were found maimed, raped, and then killed. Entire families were murdered. Men were put on trucks and paraded across Jerusalem before being shot in the head. This major massacre in our history caused a mass exodus of Palestinians from their lands and homes (in and around Jerusalem especially). The Deir Yassin massacre was but the first brutal slaughter of our people perpetrated for the broader campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out by the newly founded Israeli army.

Many other massacres followed: Abu Shusha (May 1948), Tantura (May 1948), Lydda (July 1948), Saliha (October 1948), Al-Dawayima (October 1948), Qibya (October 1953, under the leadership of Ariel Sharon, also future prime minister), Kafr Qasim (October 1956), Khan Yunis (November 1956), Sabra and Shatila (September 1982, under the responsibility of Israeli Defense Minister Ariel Sharon), Al-Aqsa (October 1990), Ibrahimi Mosque (February 1994), Jenin Refugee Camp (2002), and then the multiple attacks on Gaza in 2008–2009, 2012, 2014, 2018–2019, and in 2022.

All before October 7, 2023.

Heinous crimes with thousands upon thousands of victims, mostly women and children and the elderly; mass graves and burned bodies, lying right under newly established towns and beach resorts, and all with the same intent. Ethnic cleansing and genocide. For new settlements and villas on the beach. So the establishment of Israel involved the extermination, expulsion, and massacre of Palestinians – this is the context within which to understand the current situation. This is the backdrop to our physical and emotional state.

While the people of Gaza have no time to think of anything but survival, and cannot think beyond the present moment – with no time to grieve their dead or find a burial place for them – those of us outside Gaza feel frustrated, hopeless, and angry. Grief, fury, outrage, and resentment are the most dominant emotions. They are natural emotions, and we must accept them and embrace them, and demand to be understood and empathized with.

We are not the aggressors; we are the victims. Our emotions stem from a comprehensible place, unlike those that are dehumanizing us, brutalizing us, oppressing us, colonizing and killing us.

At a time of ongoing genocide against our own people, what are we expected to feel? We can barely put it into words. And at a time when everything is being taken away from us, nobody can take away our right to be angry.

We know that anger is a secondary emotion: it protects us from the vulnerable emotions like sadness and fear. It helps shield and protect us from trauma. When faced with extreme threat, or when events are unfair and unjust, we react with anger because it is the way we know that an injustice has been done, that something has been taken away from us or that someone has deprived us of something that matters. It’s an alarm, an early warning system that is telling us that something is wrong. It’s telling us that we have been hurt and that we or someone we care about has been wronged, and justice denied. It shows us what really matters to us. It shows us what we love. Anger serves a purpose, because it connects us with what we love and want to keep safe. For this reason, anger is the most natural response to these circumstances.

The connection between anger and underlying feelings like hurt or fear is fundamental. Anger and hate are responses to violence and harm inflicted on those we love and want to protect, and that is why anger is also a form of love. A form of love that means we stand up for others and for ourselves; we fight for what is right.

Love is an extremely powerful emotion. When you love people so much and you see that they are being harmed and feel the need to protect them, anger is the trauma response that ensues. So love is the dominant emotion; love for our remarkable heroes in Palestine, steadfast and resolute, still teaching life despite the savagery perpetrated against us on our land.

Yes, there is a lot of psychological pain in Palestine and Palestinians, but our psychological pain is not pathological; it is a consequence of our reality and our history.

We will flourish and be an example to the world once we are free from colonization, occupation, and apartheid. Once everyone will have understood that our anger stems from injustice and love.