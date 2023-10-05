The Political Powers of the Arts

One of my proudest events happened a couple of years ago when I received an invitation to show my art alongside the powerful play titled
She the People at the Woolly Mammoth Theater, a nationally recognized theater in North America. Allowing me to declare myself as a Palestinian at the showing of a politically driven play that highlighted the Trump era, this invitation revealed how my art has reached beyond the boundaries of simply being “art.” It carries related messages from a Palestinian heart into other hearts!This wide range of recognition has opened the eyes of some Palestinian ambassadors in other countries as they recognized the power of the arts in supporting their missions. I recently had the honor of showing my artworks at prominent venues in Serbia and Geneva. Through these events, viewers experienced how art can communicate nonverbally with their subconscious regarding the fairness of the Palestinian cause. I have observed international art viewers and noticed how they spend long periods standing in front of my art pieces, trying to read – or should I say feel – what the artwork is communicating. This viewer-art communication is a winning situation for us Palestinians because it subliminally forces viewers to dig into their feelings in order to connect with the cause.Art is magical!Surprisingly, in my one and only – so far – art show in East Jerusalem a few years back, a visitor who had attended the entire opening period of my solo exhibition introduced himself to me toward the end of the event. “I am a Jewish Canadian attorney,” he said, “and I live in Hawaii. I am visiting Jerusalem and saw your exhibition announcement. Your art touched my heart.” I was speechless! What had happened here? My art crossed reference, flew above boundaries, and surrendered humanity to its roots!
Golden Painting Exhibition in London.
I could go on and on, telling stories of how art provided a base for diplomacy with cross-cultural, political, and religious missions. “A forward art program without a plan” could be the title of my art journey: a program with the objective of achieving recognition of my Palestinian origin as an inspiration and source of my art.
H.E. Mr. Nabhan addressing the Belgrade solo exhibition.
In addition, there is the obvious fact that the yearning of the Palestinian artist is not essentially material, nor, perhaps, primarily political. It is, above all, a deep spiritual aspiration that breathes in the soul of every Palestinian who lives in exile, whether in a refugee tent or in a more comfortable situation. Artists act as channels that voice the grievances and hopes of the masses of refugees. An adult refugee of the older generation may be inarticulate, but he cherishes the hope of return all the same in the few words he musters to describe the injustice of the past and the aspiration of the future. A young refugee is, on the whole, well-informed, vocal, bitter, and more determined to return to his native land. The feelings, dreams, emotions, and aspirations are thus communal, shared by old and young alike, and translated by artists.
Belgrade Exhibition openning event crowd.
At the conclusion of this art journey so far, earlier this year, 2023, while celebrating the Arab-American month in the United States, I was nominated as one of the “Must Know” Arab American artists and am proud to be the only artist of Palestinian origin. This recognition is a ribbon of “Art as an Ambassador of Palestinian Identity”!