The Political Powers of the Arts





I could go on and on, telling stories of how art provided a base for diplomacy with cross-cultural, political, and religious missions. “A forward art program without a plan” could be the title of my art journey: a program with the objective of achieving recognition of my Palestinian origin as an inspiration and source of my art.





In addition, there is the obvious fact that the yearning of the Palestinian artist is not essentially material, nor, perhaps, primarily political. It is, above all, a deep spiritual aspiration that breathes in the soul of every Palestinian who lives in exile, whether in a refugee tent or in a more comfortable situation. Artists act as channels that voice the grievances and hopes of the masses of refugees. An adult refugee of the older generation may be inarticulate, but he cherishes the hope of return all the same in the few words he musters to describe the injustice of the past and the aspiration of the future. A young refugee is, on the whole, well-informed, vocal, bitter, and more determined to return to his native land. The feelings, dreams, emotions, and aspirations are thus communal, shared by old and young alike, and translated by artists.





At the conclusion of this art journey so far, earlier this year, 2023, while celebrating the Arab-American month in the United States, I was nominated as one of the “Must Know” Arab American artists and am proud to be the only artist of Palestinian origin. This recognition is a ribbon of “Art as an Ambassador of Palestinian Identity”!