The Jerusalem Human Rights Consortium comprises four organizations:

– The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Centre (JLAC)

– The Land Research Centre (LRC)

– The Society of Saint Yves

– The Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling (WCLAC)

Since its establishment in 2019, JHRC has actively challenged Israeli laws that negatively impact the Palestinian identity of East Jerusalem. To support these efforts, the European Union (EU) has provided JHRC with a three-year grant to finance its first program cycle that aims to protect marginalized communities in East Jerusalem through legal aid, planning, and advocacy.

The work of JHRC is built on three key components that reflect its commitment to protect the most vulnerable: pro bono legal aid, counseling, and representation; local and international advocacy that targets EU institutions and member states; and capacity-building measures.

JHRC’s member organizations are the largest providers of pro bono legal assistance to Palestinians in East Jerusalem. Since its inception, JHRC, through its member organizations, has provided legal services to approximately 1,300 Palestinian Jerusalemites annually, including 90 Palestinian Jerusalemite women who have suffered from gender-based violence. It has conducted one-off legal consultations for hundreds of Palestinian Jerusalemites and followed up with and taken on a total of 125 house demolition cases, 370 residency cases, and 525 social and economic rights cases.

Contact JHRC via telephone: +970 (0) 594 25 65 75;

email: jhrc@jlac.ps; or Twitter and Instagram: @jerusalemhrc.

The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center