The Emperor Has No Clothes

We know it is genocide.

We know it is genocide because we are Palestinian, and we recognize it for what it is. It is not retaliation. It is not vengeance. It is unadulterated violence that is unleashed periodically to contain Palestinian demography.

For more than 75 years, Israel has been killing and maiming Palestinians with the deliberate intent to push them out of historic Palestine. Between the 1948 Nakba and the follow-up Naksa, in June 1967, more than one million Palestinians were driven out of their native land.

Israel’s efforts to empty the land of its native Palestinian Arab population for the purpose of Jewish colonial settlement has proceeded methodically, along the lines laid out by Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion. His approach has been echoed by every single government and every prime minister of Israel, whether Labor or Likud, right up until the present-day coalition headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, with xenophobic and fascistic members of that government, including Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, articulating their desire to ethnically cleanse the remaining Palestinians from the land long before October 7, 2023.

In that context, I believe that Israel used the Hamas-led October 7 attack/ jailbreak as an excuse to wage an all-out war of aggression against the people of Gaza, while advancing incremental ethnic cleansing in the West Bank as well, including mass abduction and incarceration of Palestinians.

As for Palestinians inside the ’48 territories, who carry Israeli passports, they remain second-class citizens, silenced and suffocated by the intimidation, harassment, and the terror they periodically experience. They are widely regarded by Israel as an “internal problem” and a latent threat.

Israel’s use of excessive force and violence in order to maintain its colonization and occupation has in fact unveiled the truth that lies at the heart of this so-called conflict: that it is the Palestinian people that are facing an existential threat and not the other way around.

As this genocide unfolds, it is clear that the Palestinian national liberation cause is understood and embraced by millions across the globe, as evidenced by the mass protests that have taken place worldwide, including most recently, the self-immolation of a member of the US Air Force. It is clear for most people that Palestinians are the ones resisting erasure in the face of one of the world’s most powerful militaries.

Israel has now shown itself for what it is – the emperor has no clothes and can no longer hide.

Today more than ever it has become clear that every Israeli accusation is in fact a reflexive confession. Everything that Israel alleges that Palestinians are guilty of is in fact a projection of its own behaviors, practices, and policies. It is Israel that is violating international law; it is the Israeli military that are belligerent and ferocious; it is they that have sexually harassed and raped Palestinian women; it is they that kill Palestinian babies, and it is they that use human shields.





It is they that are committing a genocide.

Whereas the Palestinians are the ones resisting and remaining resilient, steadfast, and defiant in the face of oppression.

Around the world, it is now known that Israel established itself through the killing of Palestinians, as well as their forced displacement, and the theft of their land. That is the bottom line, and the starting point. The original sin.

Israel’s current genocidal campaign has impelled people to learn the history, and what people have understood is that they had the story upside down and mixed up. But now things are crystal clear, thanks to the words and actions of Israeli politicians, soldiers, settlers, and war criminals themselves.

The images and videos that have circulated in the last five months, with heavily armed Israeli soldiers acting as though they were playing a video game – laughing, joking, and mocking men, women, and children as they ran for their lives, to be shot at and sniped as though they were lifeless, meaningless, inhuman silhouettes – will be forever etched in everyone’s memory. The soldiers riding the bikes of little children just killed are now engraved in everybody’s minds, as well as the images of bodies hanging from the rubble as soldiers take pictures and videos, posing proudly with their “kills.”

– They are crowded together looking for food.

– -Shoot! At least they won’t say they died of hunger.

People now understand that Israel’s violence is not fueled by its claims to self- defense because no country can defend itself from a people that it oppresses and occupies. People have also discovered that Israel does not have the “right to exist” if it comes at the expense of annihilating another people. It is the people that have a right to exist, not states, and a heavily militarized state cannot possibly claim that it feels threatened by the people it subjugates.

Israel’s toxic narrative – based on decades of propaganda, falsifications, intimidation, and deceit – has been exposed. It is as clear as the day is long that Israel weaponizes antisemitism to deflect criticism of its colonial expansionism and genocidal acts, and the hurling accusations of “antisemitism” no longer works. The victimhood card has expired, and it has become more and more difficult for Israel to portray itself as a victim when it is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, and the crime of all crimes: genocide





As Israeli government officials walk the halls of power, they are naked. Everyone can see them for who they really are. Although Israel’s allies and enablers may still be unwilling to admit what this is really about, it is clear to everyone else that Israel has become the perpetrator.

Palestinians are sharing images and videos of their own slaughter – for the whole world to acknowledge and recognize – and Israel cannot counter that or justify itself, nor can it escape the truth or its responsibilities as the world watches a genocide against a captive population unfold in real time.

The victims of European Fascism and Nazism, those that came to Palestine to find refuge, have become the perpetrators. As Edward Said famously wrote, Palestinians have become “the victims of the victims.” That truth is plainly visible now.





Caricatures courtesy of Gianluca Costantini.