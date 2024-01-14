The Crime Minister of Israel

Never has humanity gone this low, with a genocide being committed and witnessed live in its entirety, thanks to the power of social media that has prevailed despite all attempts to remove Palestinian content. Scenes of persistent crimes still make their way to our twenty-first-century screens, reflecting a harsher reality than the world thought possible.

For years, I have advocated for increased access to the internet for Palestinians, with a more formidable and forthcoming use of the electronic means to transmit the Palestinian story, contributing to the wider narrative that the global village has produced. Yet I could never have imagined that amidst the global striving to uphold human rights, scenes of genocide of the Palestinians would emerge.

Despite the tightening of oppressive algorithm designed to remove such scenes, the most graphic of them were aired on almost every platform I know, severely damaging Israel’s image and promoting the plight of Palestinians. Such damage may be irreparable, allowing significant leeway for sustainable capitalization on Palestine’s electronic and media supremacy.

In spite of such supremacy and the horrifying scenes coming out of Gaza and the West Bank simultaneously, Israel, Netanyahu, and his so-called war cabinet still manage to get away with an atrocious war against the Palestinians totally unhindered, intimately backed, and blindly supported by the United States, Britain, and a handful of countries. Moreover, Netanyahu also allows himself the liberty to address post-war arrangements in Gaza, famously named “the day after” in a way that is nothing but theatrically arranged to divert attention away from massacres committed in Gaza while orchestrating plans to displace Palestinians from their country.

Eliminating the Palestinians would pave the way for the realization of the dream of a commercial route that stretches from India to the Mediterranean and formidable control of the unextracted gas fields of Gaza.

Despite his claims to wage his war solely against Hamas post-October 7 and his declared intention to see the return of Israeli hostages, Netanyahu’s heart is elsewhere. His number one priority is pinned upon the very displacement of Palestinians from Palestine. His vision of the New Middle East is reflected in the map he presented before the UN General Assembly in September 2023, which strikingly showed no lines marking the West Bank and Gaza. For Palestinians this signified that Netanyahu’s true intention was to redefine the new geopolitical boundaries of the conflict at large.

The expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza would enable Jewish supremacy over the entire map of Palestine, rendering the Arab-Israeli conflict dead and deeming the long-ignored UN resolutions on the matter irrelevant in their entirety.





As I type these words, 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced and 21,978 have been killed, 9,288 of them children, and 6,670 women (January 4, 2024). The number of those unaccounted for stands at 28,777. This brings the total number of casualties to more than 50,000 people. This figure does not include those detained while crossing Wadi Gaza toward the middle and southern parts of the Strip into the ridiculously announced “safe haven.” The number of Palestinians suffering from epidemics and transmissible diseases stands at 355,000, while the number of cancer patients who receive no care whatsoever stands at 10,000.*

Buildings and infrastructure did not escape the wrath of Netanyahu’s war either, with 65,000 buildings fully destroyed and 290,000 partially destroyed. The list of alarming numbers seems endless, with 65,000 tons of explosives dropped on the Gaza Strip, amounting to double the explosive magnitude of both Nagasaki and Hiroshima bombs combined. If such figures do not constitute a genocide, what does?

As Israel prepares to attend the first session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) this month, following a case filed against it by South Africa, there are scores and scores of questions to be answered.

Although I do not belong to the Nakba generation, it is my perception that the nature and scale of atrocities committed during the ongoing war on Gaza and the West Bank since October 7 far exceeds those of 1948. Moreover, using the events of October 7 as an excuse to exterminate everything that is Palestinian, indeed earns Netanyahu the title of Crime Minister of Israel!

His genocide, endorsed by both Biden’s administration and Sunak’s government, not only defeats major principles and ethics of human values, while hiding behind Israel’s right to self-defense, it also projects an obvious double standard that permanently stains the complicit world at large.

The Crime Minister of Israel has further articulately instigated a global debate on the day post-Hamas, as outlined earlier, with emphasis on who rules Gaza. Such a debate is nothing but a US-supported time-buying exercise designed to destroy all aspects of life in what remains of Gaza and force Palestinians into the Egyptian Sinai and beyond. This strategy of displacement is based on three possible scenarios, the last two of which reflect the preferences of Netanyahu and his ally: a combination of forced, voluntary, and so-called humanitarian displacement.

In a recent statement designed to double down on the displacement issue, Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu’s cumbersome ally and longtime competitor, said, “We need to find countries willing to take them in.” A day later, Itamar Ben-Gvir followed suit.

Addressing a recent UN Security Council session on Gaza, Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN representative, quoted Golda Meir, saying “If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel.” This quote is evidence of the mentality that reigns in Israel nowadays, which replaces the policy of “Live and let live!” and makes way for having the cake and eating it all. For all Palestinians, this would certainly mean that the steadfastness of Gaza is what would sabotage Netanyahu’s plans in Gaza, the West Bank, and the 1948 territories.

We, as Palestinians are indeed not the children of a lesser God. We will not be the underdogs and will never allow Israel to parachute into Gaza a new leadership that it crafts – or even decide on who runs Gaza, who rules it, or who rebuilds it. The UN-recognized PLO and the Palestinian National Authority are there to do the job through a political consensus that includes all Palestinian political parties, working towards general elections, and re-energizing existing institutions.

Endeavors by a world-recognized occupation – that is on course for being tried for genocide – to tell the Palestinians how to live, how to breathe, and how to run their lives is nothing but a farcical attempt to resurrect a defunct colonial history. The Crime Minister of Israel should not be given a tap on the shoulder but rather a push into his new domicile – the prison cell.