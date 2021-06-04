I want to hug the cat named Cow, who survived the war

Squeeze her so hard in my arms

That her spots rub off on me

That I become like her

Or simply become her

The cat Cow

*

I want to hug the ruined balcony, some of which, not all of which, survived the war

*

And tell her:

My heart’s balcony is with you, Balcony

My railing hugging yours

My washing hugging yours

My hoe stored in the corner hugging yours

My view hugging yours

Hugging every last thing in sight

Every atom of air

Every flight of birds

*

I don’t want to hug my friends,

the survivors of the war

Afraid they’ll fall from my hands

Afraid they’ll melt at my heat

Afraid I’ll kill them with my hug

Even where the war did not

Andrew Leber is a translator and researcher who has translated numerous works of Palestinian and Syrian writers. You can follow him on Twitter @AndrewMLeber.