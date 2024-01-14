The Blurred Line between Good and Evil

By attentively examining the dynamics of power that shape the course of significant conflicts in the world, one can observe a remarkable phenomenon unfolding in the long struggle between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation. Despite lacking military superiority, which was overwhelmingly in favor of the Israeli occupation, the events of October 7, and later the ground battle, have not only moved the issue of Palestine to center stage internationally, but have also made Palestinian liberation a reality.

The overcoming of the Israeli military forces along the Gaza border during the operation Al-Aqsa Flood was not based on superior weaponry or equipment. Instead, it depended on human elements such as intellect, precise coordination, covert operations, strategic planning, and the readiness to make sacrifices. This military triumph will endure as a significant event in the annals of human history, impervious to any attempts by the Israeli occupation to tarnish its reputation. Numerous investigations conducted by Western media outlets have exposed the publication of baseless, accusatory, and defamatory misinformation.*1 Some of those who were involved in disseminating these falsehoods have issued apologies, with the exception of the American president, who has yet to offer any form of contrition. There is also mounting evidence that additional accusations are exaggerated or even untrue.*2

In the days following Al-Aqsa Flood, Palestinians achieved another significant victory – albeit paid for by immense and tragic human losses. For the first time in a century, Palestine has become a matter of public concern in Western society. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have gathered in streets and squares all over the globe, advocating for justice and equality for Palestinians while denouncing the crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation. Moreover, Palestine emerged triumphant in the battle of narratives, both in terms of the historical discourse on land ownership and national identity, and in the current narrative concerning the war and its acts of brutality.

The irony resides in the fact that Palestinians accomplished this victory while lacking the media capabilities that the Israeli occupation and its allies possess. Conversely, the occupation and Western governments have substantial influence on the key media outlets that shape public opinion. Upon analyzing the media landscape and its dynamics, it becomes evident that Palestine emerged victorious in the media battle through intangible factors such as righteousness, veracity, and integrity – despite widespread attempts by mainstream media to silence pro-Palestinian voices.

By sharing firsthand accounts with the world through photos and videos, Palestinians were able to bring attention to the actual situation in Gaza. They expressed their rights through writing, speaking, and tweeting on social media; in all that they did, they were straightforward and persistent. Amid the occupation forces’ killing of thousands of women and children at an unprecedented pace, they had an opportunity to win the media war and the battle for control over the narrative of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Consequently, the majority of youth in Western countries, commonly known now as Gen X (Generation X), shifted their stance and moved from sympathizing with Palestinians because of the injustice they face to calling not only for an immediate ceasefire but also for a lasting resolution to the conflict, actively pursuing the truth regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A survey conducted by Harvard University shows that the majority of Americans 18-24 think Israel should ‘be ended and given to Hamas.*3

In a move considered by Palestinians as a moral stand, the Ansar Allah movement mobilized in Yemen to support and fight for Gaza and confronted the United States in the Red Sea. They said: “We will block every ship sailing to Israel via the Red Sea; this is our response to American veto of Gaza ceasefire; we will also attack vessels that escort Israeli ships.”*4

Yemen’s position enabled it to garner Arab and Islamic support, and it was also afforded protection and immunity in the context of global public opinion. Crucially, this allowed Yemen to emerge victorious in the battle of public perception over the reality of the conflict in Yemen. While Arab countries claim to prioritize Palestine, they have not devoted the same level of attention to Palestine as Yemen has.

Numerous conflicts arise where the line between good and evil becomes blurred in the eyes of the public, leading to a division among people. The discrepancies appear to stem from the varying alliances of the adversaries, such as in the Syrian war, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the Iran-America conflict. Western media hail Ukrainians as heroes because they oppose the Russians, whereas Palestinians are painted as terrorists for opposing the Israeli occupation. The Palestine conflict has demonstrated, using the Yemen example, that the fundamental concept of gains and losses is influenced by the capabilities and capacities of the parties involved when there is a divergence between what is morally right and wrong. Whoever achieves victory for Palestine will be able to put an end to this state of confusion. Among the historical conflicts worldwide, the Palestinian struggle stands out as unique. Palestine represents the determined devotion to truth, justice, and righteousness – in contrast to the malevolence, deceit, and darkness embodied by its opponent. In fact, Palestinians feel that in defending their land and honor, they have earned the moral high ground.

Furthermore, moral superiority has become a powerful tool that can influence the outcome of conflicts. Hence, the forthcoming years will be pivotal for the redemption of Palestine, serving as an unavoidable route toward liberation. Ultimately, truth is uncomplicated, straightforward, and evident.

In the coming years, the Palestinians will transition from being marginalized to achieving a recognized, tangible status. They have paid and continue to pay a huge price, particularly in human lives, but Palestinians represent a strong moral stance and demonstrate the collective responsibility of humanity, a challenge that will persist for several decades, even after their people achieve justice.

*1 Kat Tenbarge and Meliss Chan, “Unverified reports of ‘40 babies beheaded’ in Israel-Hamas war inflame social media,” NBC News, October 12, 2023; Matthew Chance, Richard Allen Green, and Joshua Berlinger, “Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack,” CNN, October 12, 2023.

*2 Paul Salvatori, “‘Hannibal Directive’: Did Israel kill its own?” TRT World, November 2023; and Ali Abunimah and David Sheen, “Israeli forces shot their own civilians, kibbutz survivor says,” Electronic Intifada, October 16, 2023; “NYT pushes Israeli propaganda on ‘rape’ by Hamas, ends up with egg on face,” TRT World, January 3, 2024; “Fact Check: Video of captured woman mistranslates captor as threatening ‘rape,’” Reuters, November 8, 2023.

*3 “Majority of Americans 18–24 think Israel should ‘be ended and given to Hamas,’” New York Post, December 16, 2023.

*4 Middle East Media Research Institute, December 11, 2023.