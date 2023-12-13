Testimony of Prisoners

Testimony of Prisoner Mahmoud Qatnani from Nablus

Date of arrest: August 28, 2023

Date of release: November 30, 2023 (as part of the prisoner exchange

The Keter Unit* stormed into our cell and attacked us. They hit us without any reason and stripped us naked. The martyr Thaer Abu Asab was taken near the entrance to the toilet. They struck his head with a truncheon. He suffered a head injury, resulting in bleeding, and was also struck on the shoulder, causing a fracture. They hit him for a third time and a chunk of his head fell on the ground. They left the room, leaving him without medical assistance. We looked at each other, unsure what to do. We called for them, but no one responded. Thaer wasn’t moving. We started yelling at them, “For God’s sake, please help us!” Prisoners from other cells began to inquire as to what was going on, and we told them what had happened. We couldn’t think of anything to do. Then we tried to see if he had a pulse or anything, but he was already dead, so we wrapped him in blankets. Our grief was greater than the fact that we had been hit because we had lost one of our fellow inmates. They returned to our cell two hours later after concluding their inspection in the other cell blocks. The jailor saw that we had covered Thaer and that the ground was splattered with blood. He asked the unit to come there quickly. They arrived with a stretcher and told us that he had died within five minutes. I’m still in shock to this day, and I haven’t slept in three days. I’m frightened that I’ll have nightmares about it, and I wake up horrified every night.

If a prisoner requests medication, such as Acamol (a pain relief medication), they refuse and humiliate him. After Thaer’s death, they tried to reduce the beatings inside the sections that are within the view of the cameras. They beat prisoners when they take them to court or when the intelligence officer calls them for interrogation in a spot without cameras. When the prisoner approaches a camera, they hold him up and let him walk, and as soon as they are outside the camera’s view, they begin beating him again. They continued to beat me until I was released yesterday. They dragged me out of the room around 8:00 a.m., and the guards beat me. My head was injured, and I assume it is fractured. But, thank God, we remained patient and faithful until the end because we know that this is the route to victory, God willing.

They also called the prisoners who were in Thaer Abu Assab’s cell, including myself, for interrogation. The interrogator asked if we had seen the jailors who had attacked him. We couldn’t see the jailors who were assaulting him since most of them were wearing masks, and we had our heads down. It was forbidden to move our heads. He wanted us to falsely confess to Thaer’s murder, fabricating a story of a fight that resulted in his death. They want to look blameless, despite the fact that they are the criminals.

We couldn’t sleep and were awake all night because they played an audio recording of them beating us, dogs barking, and our screams as they beat us every night from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. We experienced a lot of tension and anxiety. We were in a bad mental state, and they kept smashing, slamming, and hitting all day. We were not allowed to have a peaceful moment. They wanted us to be anxious and fearful that they would storm in and strike us.

Testimony of Prisoner Muhammad Ghazi Muhammad Nazzal from Jenin

Date of arrest: August 24, 2023

Date of release: November 28, 2023 (as part of the prisoner exchange) Administrative Detainee

My hands were fractured on Saturday, and I received no medical attention. They entered the cell block, and the prison officer talked with us on the microphone, but we ignored him. He then directed the jailors to come to our cell and physically assault us. I was repeatedly hit and my face was stepped on, leaving obvious marks. We were also insulted and humiliated. The nurse and jailor came and looked at my hands and did nothing. I was subjected to severe physical torment, resulting in the fracturing of my fingers.

Testimony of Prisoner Abdel Rahman Hamed from Ramallah

Date of arrest: October 30, 2023

He was held for nine days to force his brother to turn himself in.

We asked a soldier for water, but he instead handed us a bottle of beer and ordered us to drink it. The soldier began striking us and forced us to drink even though we had refused to drink it. We were humiliated. We had no water and very little food. A meal was shared by three prisoners. I lost around 10 kg in 9 days. There was a young man from my city in the cell with us, and they beat him in the teeth, causing severe pain. “We want Advil, Acamol, or any medicine,” I told the doctor. He replied, “If I hear your voice, I will bring ‘the unit’ to the cell.”

*The so-called rapid response unit of the prison services, see also “Haaretz: Israel Executed 6 Prisoners during the War,”

Al-Quds Network, December 6, 2023.