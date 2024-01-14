Taking a Broader Perspective

After nearly three months of Israel’s confident boasting of its occupying forces’ ability to achieve victory and crush the Palestinian resistance to the long-standing occupation, a tone of pessimism and discord is beginning to dominate its political discourse. This change comes in response to the country’s failure to achieve its strategic goal through the ongoing aggression against our Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip – except by committing atrocities that are unprecedented in contemporary history.

From a comprehensive viewpoint, the war serves the primary political goal of the Zionist colonial vision, which has been prepared by all successive Israeli governments and which the Netanyahu government is rapidly trying to implement: the ethnic cleansing of all of historical Palestine to establish a purely Jewish state. Israel, moreover, is also engaging in American-supported purification efforts in the Middle East whose political and economic aspects are designed to “achieve victory.” Thus, the war aims to eliminate the currents and forces that oppose and stand against the Western world as it implements its long-standing plans for our region that can be described as a “Contra-2” operation. They extend the first “Contra” operation that the United States, in collaboration with Israel, executed in Latin America decades ago against progressive and leftist forces that resisted the policies and attempts to establish US dominance over Latin America. A variety of actions over the past twenty years have revealed the US vision of how to reach this goal, including the drawing of new maps for our region and the feasibility of the population transfer projects that would be required to achieve the desired demographic changes and establish new geopolitical boundaries, including the creation of new states and the dissolution of existing ones.*1

Therefore, the deep and direct American involvement today is merely an extension of its past involvement in the region. The ongoing genocide is not an isolated event but rather connected to what has been carried out or planned for other parts of the region to achieve the “New Middle East,” envisioned by the United States and NATO. As the Middle East has been transformed by the so-called Arab Spring and the Abraham Accords, the applied mechanisms follow “organized chaos” theory and aim to derail any attempts to challenge Western dominance and supremacy or Israel’s leading role in these efforts. The war furthermore creates a renewed form of global competition and aims to challenge emerging powers, especially China and Russia, and their intentions to change the existing international world order into a more just and less hegemonic system.





These aims encapsulate and perpetuate ideals intrinsic in Western heritage that serve the pursuit of the West’s colonial interests. For decades, successive US administrations and the country’s deep state have rendered the Middle East a center of conflict and instability. The region is painted as a place that, from this perspective, requires American presence to preserve the overarching interests of oil and gas flow, economic dominance, and the superiority of Israel as an expansionist occupying state in order to achieve US colonial, political, and security aims and control. Thus, efforts have aimed to manage rather than resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, thwarting the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, as outlined by international suggestions for a two-state solution.

As the United States now seems set to revive the two-state option – without outlining details or delineating boundaries – it becomes a new mirage in addition to its usual classical policies that have more or less explicitly supported the continuation of the occupation and settlement expansion. At this point, the two-state solution is little more than an unattainable utopia, given that for decades, US administration policies have aimed to prevent the implementation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination on their land and instead confined the right to settle in Israel to adherents of the Jewish faith. Even while this solution is touted, the expansion of colonial settlements, the displacement of Palestinians, and the annexation of Palestinian lands continue in blatant disregard of their illegality and despite the widespread and growing opposition that these measures face in public opinion in the United States and worldwide.

There is a vast difference between what the Israeli plan desires and what it can achieve. Historical experience shows cases where Palestinian resilience and resistance have thwarted many Israeli plans, including displacement projects.

Within the broader framework of these concepts, Israel found itself presented with an opportunity to expedite the implementation of its plans in the aftermath of October 7. The agenda of the Zionist national religious coalition government, known as the “Early Resolution” plan and based on the Torah-inspired vision of Joshua Ben Nun, has diverted public attention from Israel’s internal division. This division began in early 2023 with a judicial coup that many consider a threat to “Jewish democracy” and that has created divisions in Israeli society and raised reservations among some of its international allies.

The intended “regional adjustment,” from the US-Israeli perspective, allows for the ongoing genocide and the comprehensive destruction of Gaza. It entails forced and “voluntary” displacement, killings, and mass arrests in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in attempts to reduce the risks of a non-Jewish majority between the river and the sea that could threaten the vision of a Jewish state and its racial purity in all of historical Palestine.

These regional adjustments are furthermore closely tied to broader American projects such as the “Indo-Pacific Corridor.” This initiative, part of Biden’s plan to enhance economic integration between Asia and the Arabian Gulf via Haifa and European ports, is related as well to the Ben Gurion Canal project that is intended to serve as an alternative route to the Suez Canal and thereby weaken the Egyptian economy. In addition, there are ambitions regarding the exploitation of the gas fields in the Palestinian maritime water zone off the coast of Gaza in the south and off the Lebanese coast in the north.





Therefore, Israel insists on its partnership with the United States, on a continuation of the crime of aggression in the name of self-defense (even though according to international law, the Palestinians as an occupied people are the ones who are entitled to the right to self-defense), and on its genocidal war by rejecting ceasefire initiatives and engaging in all the means of war it deems necessary. The unprecedented destruction reflects the desire for this war on Gaza to mark the beginning of a series of future wars and expansion in the region. This is what they are trying to implement as well along the Lebanese borders, in Syria, and in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea. The aim for dominance requires the continued subjugation of forces and countries in the region to US policies, whether through persuasion or threats.

Initiatives to deal with the genocidal war are launched here and there to preserve face, while the unprecedented costs of upholding the occupation and of the ongoing aggression in terms of lives and the deterioration of economic and financial aspects are exacerbating the internal conditions not only for Palestinians but in the occupying state as well. This is leading to increased disputes on the security and political levels within Israel and among the global Jewish community, which is beginning to question the feasibility of this war amid the increasing daily losses while declared goals are not achieved. Moreover, Netanyahu’s responsibility is highlighted, and he realizes that progressing in prisoner exchange deals or ending the war will jeopardize his alliance or lead to the end of his political life because he, along with others in Israel’s security and military leadership, is likely to face legal accountability.

Acknowledging the PLO’s diplomatic and political efforts at the United Nations that secured UN General Assembly resolutions, its attempts to obtain a Security Council resolution to stop the war, and the efforts to convene the Arab Islamic Summit and the Arab League to stop the genocide, I believe, like many others, that the official Palestinian stance should have been different and more clearly commensurate with the scale of suffering. It should have addressed the recurring war crimes and responded to the various forms of resistance and confrontation by protecting our people. It should have been linked to the reality of increasing international solidarity as the true image of the occupying state is being exposed. It should have built on these developments by implementing all resolutions declared by the National and Central Councils of the PLO, particularly after the occupying state declared itself free from previous agreements, specifically the Oslo Accords. In addition, it should have responded to the rapid international changes that we have seen, including those related to public opinion.

On the local side, recent polls *2 in tandem with the pulse of the street, should be understood and utilized as factors for the success of any future vision and plans. In addition, we must highlight the necessity of introducing a patriotic new generation and reaffirm our historical national narrative.

Hence, there is an urgent need to present a vision and mechanisms that are related to the mentioned facts and to find a way out of the situation we have reached due to the aggressive policies and measures of the occupation authorities; the failure of the international community to assume its political, legal, and ethical responsibilities; and the absence of review and critical evaluation among ourselves. We must amend the absence of content and mechanisms in our pursuit of national liberation over recent decades and allow our people to enjoy their democratic legal right and duty to participate in legislative and presidential elections that have not been implemented for seventeen years. There is also the absence of actual elections for the institutions of the PLO and the necessity of activating its departments.

We are now facing a great opportunity to activate our political system to serve our national interests and the concerns of our people, especially in the face of existing challenges. I believe that this opportunity has become possible without the need for stereotypical dialogue sessions that in the past have failed to end the division. Instead, we must draw on the existing challenges, the sacrifices of our great people, and the realization of all parties (including external forces within the PLO) that independent decision-making is indispensable. We must follow our national compass and act in unity, based on a political resistance program to liberate Palestinians from the 1967 colonial occupation and reject all its projects. It is particularly important to lay aside extensive past disagreements and consider statements from Hamas and Islamic Jihad leaders, which I believe should be viewed today with new eyes, acknowledging their change of positions since 2017, despite past agreements, once they consider themselves a national political faction with only a Palestinian national perspective and their understanding of the legitimacy of international law and resolutions.

This position lies within the framework of a changed understanding of the upcoming stage, which must be immediately built upon by expanding the membership of the PLO to include all Palestinians, including all groups that previously excluded themselves, national independents, civil society, and youth. We must activate the PLO’s role to form a broad consensus base that represents a comprehensive national vision as a purely Palestinian initiative. This initiative should be based on political, geographical, and historical unity for all the lands of the occupied State of Palestine, refusing the plans of the so-called “Day After” for Gaza. It should focus on supporting our people’s resistance in all forms, protecting our people, and working hard to end the genocidal war and the incursions into our cities and refugee camps while confronting the political projects put forward by the Israeli occupier and the United States. We must demand adherence to international legitimacy and declare the State of Palestine within the framework in which it was recognized as an observer state by the UN General Assembly in 2012 as a state under occupation. Such measures should succeed in stopping the aggression and protecting our people. They should pave the way for a political horizon through an international umbrella with a leading role for the European Union, Russia, China, and other related states and lead to the implementation of nonnegotiable principles such as the right to self-determination and national independence according to international law and resolutions. We must also object to American unilateral interference in various Palestinian affairs. The PLO should be a unified house for all Palestinian people with the aim to end the colonial Israeli occupation and apartheid and to achieve our national independence in the sovereign democratic State of Palestine.

Any accumulation of ongoing quantitative variables will always lead to qualitative political transformations or perhaps to a change in the political positions of parties in the international community. Thus, we, the Palestinians, are among the ones who contribute to the acceleration and the ongoing transformative events regarding the world order and the regional and global mentality of the peoples (including ourselves) toward achieving just peace among peoples based on freedom and equality and the exercise of inalienable national rights. This is the only path to security, stability, and prosperity for all peoples in the region, which will contribute to the issue of international peace and security as well.

*1 Ishaan Tharoor, “Welcome to the new, ‘new’ Middle East,” Washington Post, October 16, 2023; and JIAAW Workplace, “Curious Maps of the Middle East: ‘The New Middle East,’” Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World, Brown University, no date.

*2 Policy and Survey Research, “Press Release: Results of Opinion Poll No. 90,” December 13, 2023.