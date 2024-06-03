Systemic War Crimes and Global Humanitarian Failure

The ongoing blockade, closure of all land crossings, and intensified Israeli assaults on humanitarian aid convoys into and in Gaza epitomize a stark humanitarian catastrophe and a colossal political failure. The systematic obstruction of aid to the besieged Gaza Strip by Israeli citizens, emboldened by a supremacist and genocidal ideology perpetuated through state institutions, highlights the dehumanizing essence of Israeli societal norms. These war crimes are symptomatic of a broader, state-sponsored policy that aims to perpetuate the monstrous suffering of the Palestinian population.

Since the early 1990s, Israel’s policy of collective punishment through closure has significantly exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Initially presented as a temporary measure, this policy has evolved into a permanent blockade, systematically restricting the movement of goods and people and stifling Gaza’s economy. The 1994 unilateral construction of the barrier wall around Gaza, effectively transforming it into the largest open-air prison in the world, and the subsequent limited operational crossings have entrenched this blockade. Following the 2005 unilateral redeployment of Israel’s occupation army, the blockade became even more stringent, severely restricting trade and limiting the entry of essential goods.

Before October 7, food insecurity levels were already high, with an insufficient number of trucks able to enter. The recent escalation of what can only be described as an Israeli genocidal campaign has dramatically worsened the humanitarian situation. Israel’s blockade, coupled with indiscriminate military genocidal operations, has prevented the entry of humanitarian aid for extended periods, further deepening the crisis. The number of trucks able to enter Gaza since October 7 has never reached the pre-October levels. The limited quantities of aid allowed in are grossly insufficient to meet the needs of Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants, exacerbating food and medical supply shortages and resulting in significant casualties among aid workers and civilians, undermining all efforts to alleviate the suffering.





As early as February 20, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were “on the verge of famine” and, with FAO and UNOCHA, reported this formally to the UNSC one week later. On May 6, WFP declared that north Gaza had entered “full-blown famine.” Since then, only 33 aid trucks have made it through to southern Gaza, a tiny trickle amid the growing humanitarian needs and mass displacement. On May 22, the UN suspended all food distributions in Rafah due to lack of supplies and an “untenable security situation” caused by Israel’s expanding military operation; the International Rescue Committee and Medical Aid for Palestine warned that people in Gaza are surviving on as little as 3 percent of the minimum daily water needs, leading to severe public health risks at a time of decreasing aid deliveries; and Tanya Hary from the Israeli human rights organization GISHA reported that same day that COGAT* was dumping goods on the Israeli side of Karm Abu Salem Crossing, which can’t be reached without Israel’s coordination, and then mocking international organizations that can’t reach the goods because of lack of coordination. The crossings must reopen and be safe to access. Without the reopening of these routes, the deprivation of assistance and catastrophic humanitarian conditions will persist.

Aid delivery operations have been regularly suspended following Israeli military strikes on UN trucks and on aid workers (seven World Food Kitchen workers were killed on April 1, 2024), the absence of a functioning humanitarian notification system, and lack of a stable communication network.

Although the international community has responded with profound dismay and condemnation, this has not sufficed to pressure Israel into halting its genocide and allowing unrestricted aid into Gaza. Organizations such as the United Nations, the European Union, and various humanitarian agencies have criticized Israel’s policies as deliberate obstructions to humanitarian aid. The killing of UN workers and the targeting of aid facilities by Israel’s genocidal army have been particularly egregious, marking this genocide as the deadliest in history for UN personnel. Despite international outcries, Israel’s policies remain largely unyielding, reflecting a broader ideologically driven political strategy. Even though all aid agencies – without exception – say that land routes remain the most viable, effective, efficient, and safest aid delivery method into Gaza, America and its allies have supported Israel in developing extremely costly and less effective and efficient alternative methods, such as the floating pier and airdrops from its allies, including Jordan and the UK.

The societal complicity in Israel, where there is tolerance, acceptance, and even encouragement of the government’s war crimes, plays a crucial role in the continuation of these stringent measures. Popular political rhetoric often frames these actions as necessary security measures against Hamas, dismissing the humanitarian impact and justifying the blockade and genocidal military war crimes. But the humanitarian toll is undeniable, leading to widespread famine, medical shortages, and severe deprivation of basic necessities.

In light of these severe human rights violations, the international community must reassess its approach. A beyond-urgent need exists for a coordinated and effective response that prioritizes civilians’ protection and ensures humanitarian aid delivery. The current situation in Gaza is not just a humanitarian crisis; it is a profound human tragedy that demands immediate and sustained action. The failure of political and humanitarian systems to protect the most vulnerable underscores the need for accountability and a sustainable resolution that upholds human dignity and rights. The people of Gaza deserve more than mere survival; they deserve a future where they can live with dignity, security, and hope.

*The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) implements the Israeli government’s civilian policy within the occupied Palestinian territories, in coordination with officials from the Israeli defense and government offices in various fields, and international organizations (UN, INGOs, etc.).