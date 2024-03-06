Sumud: What It Means for Me

Despite all the negative connotations, pain and suffering have inspired poetry, literature, song, film, and love throughout the ages and in every culture. In the Palestinian context, this inspiration carries an added dimension, that of sumud, a unique iteration of resilience and steadfastness developed by Palestinians in response to their experience of the Nakba.

The Palestinian narrative has remained consistent and clear through changing times and with different audiences. It has formulated and reiterated the apparently insurmountable odds in a story that emerged from the Nakba’s great displacement of 1948–49 and the tent years that followed. Palestinians have been telling the same story in one form or another ever since: to paraphrase the great Ghassan Kanafani, they have been knocking from the inside of the water tanker. That is what I consider to be the essence of sumud.

My father was a young man during the tumultuous days of the Nakba, and like many, he lost everything – except his conviction about the rectitude of the Palestinian cause which inspired his lifelong dedication to justice and human dignity. Shortly after the June 1967 war, as he stood in front of the family’s West Jerusalem home located in Al-Baqa al-Tahta, from which they had been expelled in 1948, an Israeli lady came out of the house and asked him what he was doing there. He responded politely but resolutely that it was his house and that standing there reminded him of his mother. The lady told him that she had bought the house from the Israeli government and that if she saw him again she would call the police. Whenever he told this story, I used to comment that this was the only place in the world where the thief called the police on the homeowner. Other family property in West Jerusalem included a hotel and a cinema, and when I walk by, in the spirit of sumud, I hope that my presence haunts the current residents and reminds them of their original sin – I know for sure that the property belongs to my family.





My stance on reclaiming lost rights is by no means a call to deny the existence of others who now live on my family property. Acknowledgment of a historic injustice does not deny the right of others to exist, but rather serves as the path to peaceful coexistence in the future. The PLO Charter defines the state of Palestine as one for all its citizens irrespective of religion, whether Jewish, Muslim, or Christian – a conviction I share strongly. I certainly would like those occupying my family property evicted, and I want an apology from descendants of the lady who was about to call the police on my father, but I also want us to live together under the umbrella of justice and dignity for all.

This is how I understand Palestinian sumud. My father’s story and that of my family have withstood the test of time and will remain valid regardless of the fact that both he and others have left this world with their wounds unhealed. Palestinian sumud has put the Zionist narrative under pressure and has caused a crack in Israel’s seemingly unassailable discourse. Palestinians are no longer a lone voice in the wilderness, to borrow the term of a Jerusalem native from Ein Karem, namely John the Baptist; and to borrow from the legacy of another famous Palestinian, we are the oppressed who will inherit the earth.





I yearn for a day when the power of logic prevails over the logic of power, and the power of love prevails over the love of power. That will be the day when Palestine is recognized as a full member at the United Nations. It will be the reward for our decades-long sumud. But even then, I want my family property returned. On that day, I plan to go back to the house in Al-Baqa al-Tahta, knock on the door, and say to those living there: “Hi, your grandmother was about to call the police on my father, but now I am back to haunt you with the memory. Please leave the house, and let us live together in peace and justice, because in order to build a culture of peace we must remove the reason for animosity.” From the house I plan to go straight to my father’s grave, lay a flower, and pray; and thank God for the fact that going forward, Jews, Christians, and Muslims would live together in peace.