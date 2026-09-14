Sumud in the Classroom

For Palestinians, a classroom has never just been a space for learning. Walk into any Palestinian home and you will likely hear the same refrain that parents have uttered for generations: “Get your education, no matter what it costs.” This insistence did not come out of nowhere. For over a century, learning our own history, in our own language, on our own land, has been something that Palestinians have had to fight for. A pencil and a notebook have carried the same weight as a key to a home in exile: a small, stubborn insistence on staying rooted to who we are.

That is because an occupying power understands something that most people overlook: Land is easier to hold onto when the people living on it forget, or are never taught, why it belongs to them. Ignorance is a potent ally to settler colonialism. It lets an occupying power impose its own version of events unchallenged, and it keeps the status quo intact. Education does the opposite. For Palestinians, it is one of the few tools left to resist erasure, to exist on our own terms, and to keep alive a claim to self-determination that the occupation would rather we forgot.





Birzeit University was built out of that same stubbornness. What began as a small school for girls near Ramallah has grown – through decades of closures, curfews, and military orders – into a full university precisely because our community refused to let occupation dictate whether or not Palestinians would be educated.1 That founding spirit is why in 1988, during the First Intifada, Birzeit University’s students and academics organized to protest the Israeli offenses against their university and gave birth to the Right to Education Campaign.2 Nearly four decades on, the campaign’s conviction has not changed: The right to learn underpins every other right that Palestinians are still fighting to secure.

That spirit was tested most severely during the First Intifada, when all schools and universities across the West Bank and Gaza were shut by military order. For Birzeit, it was the fifteenth closure in its history, and the longest: 51 consecutive months in which no student or lecturer was permitted to attend a class, browse a library, or work in a laboratory.3 As the gates to learning were shut, Birzeit refused to accept the criminalization of education, holding classes underground in homes, offices, community centers, mosques, and churches instead. Students and faculty were arrested simply for carrying books, treated as evidence that they were headed to an “illegal” class.4 Raids and arrests under the pretext of security concerns remain a daily feature of campus life.





These long-standing, ongoing attacks on academia do not deter Birzeit University students from insisting on their right to education. This right, in the Palestinian context, is not only fundamental to the dignity of a people that is independently shaping its identity through its engagement with its historically collective experiences; it is also a weapon against the Israeli occupation’s endeavors to fragmentize that very – although diverse – identity. The Surda checkpoint in the Second Intifada, established on the road on which Birzeit University students and academics traveling via Ramallah must commute to reach the Birzeit University campus, is one of the early manifestations of the spiteful attempts at diminishing the role of Palestinian students and academics in using curricula and shared intellectual spaces as a means for producing knowledge that aims to enhance the Palestinian condition. Despite the roadblocks and university shutdowns, students have continued to recreate and relocate their learning spaces in environments with unchained agency, attending classes right outside campus gates, just as they once established classrooms in the desert during the Nakba of 1948. In this sense, education in Palestine becomes a means of insisting on existence in order to defy erasure.

Images have also become symbols of the reproduction and continuation of the resistance of Palestinian students, as these images are often circulated among students on Birzeit University campus during times of military raids. Images of previous lived experiences become heirlooms that are passed down to Palestinian students from generation to generation as a part of the intergenerational memory that connects the contemporary struggle against the hindrance of education to the broader historical context of the Palestinian struggle.





Today, there is a word for what our students and colleagues are experiencing: scholasticide. It was coined by Karma Nabulsi, a Palestinian professor of law at Oxford University, to describe what was being witnessed during Israel’s assault on Gaza in the winter of 2008 and 2009, which included the deliberate demolition of a people’s schools and universities.5 What was once a description of a single war has since become the only honest way to describe an ongoing pattern of violations against Palestinian education.

In Gaza, that pattern has reached a scale without precedent. Between October 2023 and July 2026, the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education has recorded at least 20,540 students killed and roughly 30,673 injured, alongside more than 800 teachers and university scholars killed.6 Seventeen higher education institutions have been left partially or completely destroyed, and two-thirds of Gaza’s schools have come under attack while sheltering displaced families.7 More than 88,000 university students and over 600,000 schoolchildren have had their education simply taken away.

The West Bank has not been spared either. Beginning on October 9, 2023, all 34 higher education institutions here, serving more than 138,800 students, were forced onto distance learning, as movement restrictions and settler violence made campus life untenable; some, like Al-Khadouri University in Tulkarem, remain partly remote today because the risk to students and staff has not eased.8 Movement itself has become the battlefield. The UN’s humanitarian coordination office has documented 925 movement obstacles that permanently or intermittently restrict the movement of 3.4 million Palestinians across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in addition to the apartheid wall that runs almost entirely through West Bank land.9





At Birzeit, we experience these numbers as a daily reality, not as statistics. More than half of our students must cross an Israeli checkpoint just to reach a lecture. Around 50 percent come from Ramallah and its surrounding villages, not because the university lacks a national student body, but because checkpoints and closures make almost anywhere else too dangerous or too far to reach. Gaza’s presence on our campus tells its own story: In 2000, 350 students from Gaza studied at Birzeit; by 2005, that number had fallen to 35; today it stands at barely a few.

Even the terms under which international scholars can teach or study here are no longer ours to set. A directive that took effect in October 2022 gives the Israeli military authority the right to decide which foreign academics, researchers, and students may enter Palestinian universities at all, and to dictate which fields of study and qualifications are acceptable. It is hard to find a clearer illustration of what academic siege looks like in practice.

And yet none of this is new to us, which is precisely why none of it has worked. When Birzeit and other universities were shut by military order during the First Intifada, our predecessors held classes in living rooms, mosques, and church halls, and were arrested for the crime of carrying a textbook. That refusal is alive in Gaza today. In May 2024, university administrators and academics there issued a joint statement vowing to resume teaching despite the ruins around them, declaring simply that they had built their universities from tents once, and would do so again with the support of friends.10 This is what our community calls sumud: steadfastness that does not announce itself loudly, it simply keeps showing up.

That is the dual truth of education in Palestine. It has been weaponized against us for a century, used to enforce foreign curricula, foreign languages, and foreign permissions on what our children are allowed to know about their own history. But it has also become the clearest expression of who we are and who we intend to remain. As the Right to Education Campaign, our task is to document what is happening to our students and colleagues in order to prevent the world from claiming that it didn’t know, and to keep insisting that a classroom in Birzeit, in Gaza, in a refugee camp or anywhere in occupied Palestine is not a target but a future. We ask the international academic community not to look away and not merely to sympathize but to act: to call for an end to scholasticide against Palestinian learning, and to stand with us as we rebuild, as we always have, from whatever is left.

1 “ University History ,” Birzeit University.

2 “ Right to Education Campaign, Birzeit University, Palestine .”

3 Khalil Mahshi and Kim Bush, “The Palestinian Uprising and Education for the Future,” Harvard Educational Review 59, 4, 1989.

4 Riham Barghouti and Helen Murray, “The Struggle for Academic Freedom in the Palestinian Occupied Territories,” chapter in Proceedings: Academic Freedom Conference: “Problems and Challenges in Arab and African Countries, September 10 – 11, 2025 ,” UNESCO, 2006, pp. 32–38.

5 Ameera Ahmad and Ed Vulliamy, “In Gaza, the Schools Are Dying Too,” Guardian, January 10, 2009, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/jan/10/gaza-schools.

6 Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education, “Summary of the #Israeli Occupation violations against #education in #Palestine October 2023 – 1 September 2026,” Facebook , August 27, 2024.

7 Daniel Johnson, “ Schools ‘Bombed-Out’ in Latest Gaza Escalation, Says UNRWA chief ,” UN News, July 10, 2024.

8 Lucas Minisini, “ West Bank’s Most Prestigious University Once Again Navigates Teaching During Wartime ,” Le Monde, January 5, 2024.

9 “Movement and Access in the West Bank/April 2026,” UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), April 23, 2026.