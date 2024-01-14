Solutions Begin with a Palestinian State

Three months after the eruption of Toufan al-Aqsa (Al-Aqsa Flood), a significant turnaround can be observed in the region and in the world at large, especially among those directly involved in Palestine and Israel, as the general public worldwide is squarely supporting the Palestinians and their cause. It is no exaggeration to say that the post-October 7 world is drastically different from that of pre-October 7.

Toufan al-Aqsa is an unprecedented historical event, as is the Israeli response, and its repercussions will affect the region’s medium- and long-term development. Any predictions for the near future must stem from the battlefield’s outcome and the end of this war. Many questions remain open. Will there be a full victory for one party and a total defeat for the other? Or is this type of conflict or war not settled by a knockout but rather by points? In my opinion, the most probable end will not see one victorious and one defeated party but rather a formula that will allow both parties to promote a self-image of victory.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is the only victory the occupation state can claim. By highlighting the disaster it has produced, Israel hopes to make anybody who considers resisting the occupation think twice of the price that is to be paid. Israeli sources claim that the number of casualties and injuries among the resistance militia has reached eight to nine thousand fighters dead and twenty thousand injured. These figures are disputed by Hamas and have been published by official Israeli sources without any convincing evidence. Netanyahu’s government may consider the vast destruction of the north and middle areas of the Gaza Strip, including the displacement of most of the inhabitants of these areas to the south, as a breakthrough. Given that large parts of the Gaza Strip are now unlivable and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, further displacements outside the Strip can be expected. After all, the main objective of the Zionist movement has been to lay a hand on the largest possible part of the land and to put into effect its infamous statement of “a land without a people for a people without a land.”

There is no winner by knockout.

The resistance forces, especially Hamas, can claim victory because they were able to overcome the blockade and break through the walls of the prison that has choked the Strip for close to two decades. Toufan al-Aqsa came as an earthquake for Israel, with lasting aftershocks. While Palestinian casualties rarely make the news anymore, the sheer magnitude of the death toll associated with October 7, as well as the ongoing hostage situation, has understandably traumatized Israeli society. On one day, around 1,200 Israelis were killed (although evidence is mounting that many of these were victims of Israel’s response in trying to ward off the Hamas fighters and prevent hostage taking), *1 while thousands were injured and 250 taken hostages. Post-October 7, around 200,000 Israelis were evacuated from Gaza’s periphery and villages in northern historical Palestine. Moreover, half a million Israelis have emigrated and do not consider returning, *2 not to mention the huge economic losses, estimated by the governor of the Bank of Israel at US$58 billion.*3





In the ground operation that followed October 7, around 180 soldiers were killed and thousands injured, as the occupation army’s spokesman reported. Other Israeli sources claim that Israeli army casualties and injuries are way beyond the officially declared figures. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the resistance has surprised Israel and the world also with its military performance during the ongoing ground battles. It is still launching rockets from different parts of the Gaza Strip, including northern areas where Israel claims to have full control, and broadcasts videos of its operations daily.

This performance of the resistance comes despite the lack of supplies in weapons, food, and fuel. Hamas is fully besieged without any strategic support from its geographic surroundings and suffers from a flagrant imbalance of power, notwithstanding the supporting fronts from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and, to a certain extent, Syria. While it is true that these other fronts have mitigated the intensity of shelling and fire against the resistance in Gaza and boosted its steadfastness, they remain insufficient to create victory or alleviate the losses, especially those among Gaza’s civilians. It is improbable, at least for the time being, that a regional war may erupt, with or without Iran. Thus, the attrition attacks will continue on the northern and other fronts unless an unpredicted event happens at these borders.

The war most probably will not expand to the whole region, especially as most parties, mainly the United States and Iran, do not want it. Such a war would reshuffle the cards, and its outcome would be so unpredictable that it could easily shift into a world war, considering the numerous zones of tension and conflict. In this “old world,” the situation has collapsed, with the retreat of the role of the United States and an increasing Chinese role. This is the advancement of a new world, although it has not yet been born.

The resistance feels the burden of the humanitarian disaster and the massacres, with mass destruction and human losses that have left 5 percent of the Gaza Strip population killed, injured, or unaccounted for and likely buried in the rubble. Most houses are fully or partially demolished, not to mention the devastation of the infrastructure. This situation will have an impact even after the end of the war. Reconstruction needs huge amounts of funding that will not be dispersed without conditions. Donors will try to weaken the resistance and expel it, excluding it from any future settlement of the Gaza Strip, even though this option is quite unfeasible. The other option would be to make Hamas a partner but not a major player in the Strip. This outcome is more probable, especially if certain conditions are created.

Still, it is not possible to achieve the goal of eliminating the resistance or fully expelling it from any governance arrangement of the Gaza Strip. Neither is it possible to force Hamas or other groups to release the hostages without any payback or merely in exchange for ceasing the aggression or withdrawing the Israeli forces.

The resistance is appalled by the official positions of some of the Arab regimes that do nothing but condemn, denounce, and verbally reject the genocide and forced displacement, without taking any serious measures to halt these risks or acting to stop the war. Not a single Arab state with a relationship with Israel has boycotted or suspended relations, including the Palestinian leadership, which did not enforce the resolutions of the PLO’s Central and National Councils and the meetings of its Secretaries General. The official Arab systems are mostly aligned against the resistance or at least fear it may be victorious. Although Arab peoples expressed their support of the resistance, they have not mobilized sufficiently to alter the official positions of their governments. Therefore, the official Arab positions are likely to remain unsupportive unless one or more regimes change their positions on their own initiative, under increasing popular pressure, or after a coup d’état.

After three months of bombardment, the Israeli government continues to chase a clear strategic victory. But admittedly, it has not achieved it. Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant declared that without such a victory, Israel could not survive in the Middle East. Triumph, he added, will be achieved if Israel can dismantle or significantly weaken the resistance to undermine its ability to continue to rule the Gaza Strip or represent a future threat to Israel.

Therefore, the Israeli government is examining next-day plans based on imposing Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip. According to this arrangement, the Strip will be managed by a Palestinian group (local committees) that is not anti-Israel and comprises municipalities, families, and clans. According to this plan, the settlements will not be rebuilt in the Strip, as demanded by Ben Gvir, Smotrich, and others. Egypt will monitor and control whatever enters the Gaza Strip, with Israeli-Egyptian cooperation and control of the Salah Eddin (Philadelphia) crossing. International forces will be deployed to follow up on the reconstruction of the Strip under the leadership of the United States with the participation of European and Arab states. The plan does not mention who will undertake internal security or police services in Gaza.

This plan was announced by Gallant during the cabinet meeting that was set to discuss it. It was drafted in coordination with the Israeli National Security Council, and the Israeli minister of strategic affairs presented it to US officials during their most recent visit. Moreover, according to Israeli media, it was discussed with some Arab states.

While the day-after plan was supposed to be discussed on Thursday, January 4, during the cabinet meeting, this did not happen, and the discussion was postponed for the fourth time, at least, because Netanyahu raised reservations on several points. He wants to keep absolute control, while the most radical ministers in his government from his party and other Zionist religious parties, such as Ben Gvir and Smotrich, have categorically rejected the plan.

The success of Gallant’s plan after its full or partial adoption will provide Netanyahu’s government with the victory it is seeking. However, it will be quite difficult to implement because, on the one hand, the resistance will remain effective and, on the other hand, it will make some Palestinian, Arab, and international parties a mere cover for the occupation and its security control for an unlimited period. Furthermore, this plan is unlikely to be endorsed by the Arab states because it does not guarantee the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip as a bridge that reunites both territories to set the ground for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Although the Israeli adoption of Gallant’s plan would be a step toward responding to the demands of the US administration, it would fall short of the Biden administration’s demand to link the West Bank and Gaza Strip and empower the “renewed Palestinian Authority” to govern Gaza.

One of the most important lessons of October 7 is that it is impossible to keep ignoring the Palestinian question and exclude its people from having their say in any future solution or arrangement in the area. At a minimum, solutions require the establishment of a Palestinian state, which is becoming the demand voiced by the entire world, except Israel and its friends in small states. This means that Israel will be compelled to accept this settlement or face world isolation followed by a boycott. The filing of a case by South Africa with the International Court of Justice regarding the commission of genocide by Israel and the probability of an expedited ruling (that is compelling to all signatory states of the International Convention, including Israel) will be the beginning of a solution.

Achieving a Palestinian state or, more accurately, changing the status of Palestine at the United Nations from an observer to an independent sovereign state requires an ongoing struggle and steadfastness. In spite of the calamity and the new Nakba, the resistance continues to switch the balance of power. The formation of a unified Palestinian leadership and the end of the political split will lead to a united authority and PLO with the objective of ending the occupation. The unity of the Palestinians is what is needed to mobilize all forces inside and outside Palestine and attract Arab and international support to achieve independence.

To achieve unity, a major change must take place first, mainly in the position of the leadership. It must be forced or convinced to accept the participation of all factions and streams in the PLO and in the Palestinian Authority. Simultaneously, it is also paramount to change Netanyahu’s government and ensure the victory of a less radical government that can accept the establishment of a Palestinian state. This can be achieved via domestic and external pressure and requires US, Arab, and international pressure. It is not enough to speak of a Palestinian state or the two-state solution without any concrete steps to achieve this goal.

The position of Washington and other concerned states regarding the establishment of the Palestinian state will be tested by their recognition of each one of the two states. This includes passing a UN Security Council resolution to change Palestine’s status from an observer to a full member.

Any future political settlement needs to include an agreed-upon political framework that is binding to all parties. This framework must include the establishment of the Palestinian state. There cannot be any negotiations regarding the Palestinian rights enshrined in international law and UN resolutions. Negotiations can be only on the enforcement of these rights.

Many of these predictions depend on the outcome of the battle on the ground. The lack of victory for the occupying state and the price it has paid and will continue to pay will force it to accept this settlement. Otherwise, it will have to endure an even greater toll in future battles. This has been evidenced by over a hundred years of the so-called Palestinian question. The resistance has shown with blood, sweat, precious sacrifices, and heroic acts that its cause is just. It has proven that the Palestinian people are determined to achieve their goals and rights, no matter how long it may take or how heavy the sacrifice.

*1 Anonymous Contributor, “A Growing Number of Reports Indicate Israeli Forces Responsible for Israeli Civilian and Military Deaths Following October 7 Attack,” Mondoweiss, October 22, 2023; and Asa Winstanley, “We blew up Israeli houses on October 7, says Israeli colonel,” Electronic Intifada, December 5, 2023; and Farouk Imamovic, “Yasmin Porat Speaks Out: Israeli Hostage Contradicts Official Account,” Financial News, October 23, 2023.

*2 Mohammad Sio, “Nearly half a million people depart Israel amid Gaza war: Gaza conflict significantly reduces immigration to Israel, according to Zman Magazine,” AA, December 8, 2023.

*3 Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch, “Bank of Israel makes first cut since 2020, governor warns on spending,” Reuters, January 1, 2024.