The destruction of Gaza has been documented in extraordinary detail, yet amid the catalogue of ruined neighborhoods, hospitals, and roads, one target has drawn far less attention than it warrants: education. Schools have been flattened, universities leveled, libraries burned, archives lost, and laboratories reduced to ruin even as professors have been killed alongside their students. By April 2024, United Nations experts reported that more than eighty percent of Gaza’s schools had been damaged or destroyed, and asked openly whether the pattern amounted to an intentional effort to dismantle the Palestinian education system in its entirety.1 In January 2025, members of the American Historical Association, a body not given to rhetorical excess, voted to adopt a resolution stating that the assault had destroyed the majority of Gaza’s schools and every one of its twelve university campuses.2 These losses are routinely folded into the general tragedy of war. They are something more precise.

The systematic destruction of education is not merely an attack on buildings. It is an attack on a nation’s capacity to reproduce itself: an assault on memory, on knowledge, on professional life, and ultimately on the foundations of sovereignty. This is the essence of scholasticide, and Palestine offers its most comprehensive contemporary example. For Palestinians, education has never been merely a social service. In the absence of sovereignty, it became the republic they were still denied.

The word is not new, and intellectual honesty requires acknowledging its origin. Scholasticide was coined by Karma Nabulsi, the Palestinian scholar of the laws of war, writing in early 2009 during Israel’s assault on Gaza, to name the systematic destruction of Palestinian education as a strategy directed against a people for whom learning had long served as a form of resistance.3 The transnational network Scholars Against the War on Palestine later expanded the concept into a catalogue of roughly eighteen distinct acts, from the killing of teachers and students to the obstruction of scholarly exchange.4





This essay proposes a definition at once broader in scope and more disciplined in its threshold. Scholasticide is the systematic destruction of a people’s ability to produce, preserve, and transmit knowledge across generations. It encompasses not only the demolition of schools and universities but also the destruction of libraries, archives, museums, laboratories, and research centers, together with the communities of teachers, scholars, and students upon whom intellectual life depends. It extends, too, to the administrative practices that render sustained intellectual life impossible even where no building is touched.

Breadth of this kind invites an obvious objection. A definition so capacious, a critic will say, would capture the ordinary friction of any occupation and thereby lose its analytic edge. The objection is fair, and the answer is a threshold. Scholasticide is distinguished from incidental disruption by the conjunction of three elements. The first is purpose or intent, whether demonstrated by official policy, by repeated conduct from which no reasonable alternative explanation remains, or by other evidence recognized in international legal reasoning. The second is scale, such that the system as a whole, rather than isolated institutions, is placed in jeopardy. The third is irreversibility, the destruction of human and documentary resources that cannot quickly be replaced. Where these three converge, one is no longer describing the hardships of war. One is describing the deliberate unmaking of a people’s intellectual future.

Before the war, adult literacy in the occupied Palestinian territory stood above 97 percent, among the highest in the region. By early 2025, more than 80 percent of Gaza’s schools lay in ruins and every one of its twelve universities had been destroyed.

There is a deep irony at the heart of this story, for Palestine has never been a society defined by illiteracy or educational neglect. The opposite is true. Few peoples in the modern Middle East have invested so consistently in learning under such adverse conditions.

The roots of that investment run deep. The education reforms of the late Ottoman period brought state schools to the towns of Palestine, and from the mid-nineteenth century on, foreign missionary colleges opened alongside them in Jerusalem, Nazareth, Bethlehem, and Ramallah. Well before any Palestinian state was conceivable, this was a society unusually literate for its region, already accustomed to treating schooling as a marker of standing and a route to advancement.





British rule, which succeeded Ottoman administration after 1917, both extended this inheritance and constrained it. The Mandate government built a public system but funded Arab education far below demand and left many villages with only the earliest grades or none at all. Higher education it withheld almost entirely. No Arab university was permitted to open; Palestinians who sought degrees travelled to Beirut, Cairo, or Europe, while the government’s own Arab College in Jerusalem trained only a thin administrative elite. The asymmetry was not lost on Palestinians, who watched a Hebrew University open in Jerusalem in 1925 as their own petitions for wider provision went unanswered.5 Education under the Mandate was rationed by design, and that educational asymmetry anticipated the constitutional asymmetry that would later define Palestine itself.





The catastrophe of 1948 might have severed this tradition. Instead it transformed it. Scattered across refugee camps from Gaza to Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, Palestinians made education their most portable inheritance, the one form of capital that exile could not confiscate and defeat could not repossess. Families deprived themselves so that their children might remain in school. The camps produced doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists, and teachers in numbers remarkable for a stateless population, and the schools of UNRWA, grown within a generation into one of the largest systems in the Middle East, lifted successive cohorts of refugees to literacy and qualification rivaling the states around them.





The result was an achievement without obvious parallel. By the end of the twentieth century, Palestinians had become one of the most highly educated populations in the Arab world. Official Palestinian statistics recorded adult literacy above 97 percent in the occupied territory before the current war, among the highest rates anywhere in the region.6 What makes this remarkable is not the figure but the circumstance that produced it: not a sovereign state with a treasury and a ministry, but a dispersed and occupied people. Education became the substitute for sovereignty itself. Denied the armies, ministries, and sovereign institutions through which states ordinarily secure their continuity, Palestinians invested in schools, universities, and human capital. Knowledge did the work that institutions could not: preserving memory, conferring standing, and binding a scattered nation to a common future.

Whoever is willing to steal a homeland, Mahmoud Darwish remarked after the sacking of the Palestine Research Center in Beirut, will not hesitate to steal its library.

There is something singular in this. Unlike many anti-colonial movements, Palestinian nationalism has never been carried principally by armies or military institutions. Its most enduring achievements have been educational. The refugee camps produced professors before they produced politicians. Universities preserved national continuity in periods when political institutions were fragmented, exiled, or suppressed. Palestinian society came to rely upon knowledge, much as other nations rely upon territory, as the ground on which continuity is secured. An assault on education therefore strikes at one of the principal means by which Palestinian nationhood has historically reproduced itself.

This history poses an uncomfortable question. If education became the very substitute for Palestinian statehood, what does it mean when education itself is made the target?

The answer requires us to see educational institutions as something more than providers of instruction. Denied a sovereign republic, Palestinians built a republic of learning. A people without a state nonetheless produced universities and schools, professional associations and research institutes, and the teachers, writers, engineers, physicians, lawyers, economists, and scientists whose work a functioning society presupposes. They assembled, in other words, many of the social foundations of a state before they possessed the state itself.

Universities are the hidden constitution of a nation. A written constitution distributes authority; it says who may judge, who may govern, who may tax and spend. Universities reproduce the people capable of exercising it. Without them, there are no judges to interpret the constitution, no lawyers to plead beneath it, no engineers to build the infrastructure it presupposes, no physicians to sustain the public health it promises, and no historians to preserve the memory that gives it meaning. The point is not that universities alone constitute a nation, but that they reproduce the professional, administrative, and intellectual capacities upon which constitutional government ultimately depends.

A constitution without universities is a legal text without a future. Seen this way, the destruction of a Palestinian university is not the destruction of a mere educational facility. It is the destruction of a portion of the state before that state exists, the dismantling of the institutions upon which a future sovereignty would have to stand.

To break such institutions is not merely to interrupt a cohort of graduations. It is to disable the mechanism by which a society renews its expertise, and here lies the feature that distinguishes an attack on education from an attack on any other civilian object. A power station can be rebuilt within a year; a hospital re-equipped; a road re-laid. But the scholars who would have trained the next generation of teachers, and the teachers who would have taught the next generation of students, cannot be summoned back into being on any comparable timescale. Damage to education is damage deferred, visited most heavily upon those not yet old enough to know that they have been robbed.

Occupation is ordinarily understood in spatial terms, as the control of land, borders, and movement. Scholasticide reveals another axis entirely, for it reaches forward in time. It is, in the most literal sense, a colonizing of the future. By destroying schools, interrupting education, and preventing the formation of the professionals that a society will need in twenty years, it extends control beyond the present and into generations not yet born. A checkpoint governs where a people may go today; the destruction of a university governs who that people may become. Territory can be seized in the present; the future can be colonized for generations.





If scholasticide were merely the destruction of buildings, reconstruction would answer it. But a colonizing of the future is not undone by rebuilding. It is undone only by the slow restoration of the human capacities that were interrupted, a process that runs on a generational clock and that no ceasefire can accelerate.

Colonial powers have long grasped this. The clearest illustration is a single, structurally exact case. Under apartheid, South Africa built the Bantu education system not through the incidental neglect of African schooling but through its deliberate design, calibrated to fit the colonized population for a permanently subordinate station and to foreclose the formation of a governing class. The architects of the system said as much in plain terms. They understood that whoever shapes a people’s education shapes the outer limits of its political future. The comparison with Palestine lies not in the methods – which differ substantially, since an engineered curriculum of subordination is a different instrument from the destruction of a people’s schools – but in that common recognition.

Palestinian scholar Karma Nabulsi coined the term “scholasticide” in 2009 to name the systematic destruction of a people’s education, because learning is the most portable form of resistance for a nation that is being denied a state.

Why should education so alarm a power that holds every other advantage? The answer lies in what education produces beyond skills and credentials. It transmits memory, the shared account of who a people are and where they come from, and memory is the raw material of political consciousness. A population that remembers its history, names its dispossession, and can articulate its condition is a population able to imagine itself as a political community; and a community that can imagine itself politically will, sooner or later, advance claims to self-determination. The chain runs from the classroom to the constitution: Education produces memory, memory produces consciousness, and consciousness produces the demand for a state. This is why the control of schooling has never been a marginal concern of empire but a central one. To hold a people durably it is not enough to hold their land; one must also shape, or sever, the means by which they understand themselves. Scholasticide is the extreme point of that logic, where shaping becomes destroying.

The concept can be given sharper analytical form by distinguishing four dimensions along which scholasticide operates: The first is institutional: the destruction of schools, universities, libraries, and archives. The second dimension is human: the killing, imprisonment, displacement, and exile of teachers, scholars, and students. The third is administrative: the closures, permit systems, movement restrictions, censorship, and denial of academic freedom that strangle intellectual life without demolishing a single building. And the fourth is epistemic: the destruction of memory, research, curricula, and the capacity to generate knowledge itself. The four dimensions rarely operate in isolation. It is their combination, sustained over time, that turns discrete harms into the systematic dismantling of a people’s intellectual life. This is the longer history at issue here: the use of education as an instrument of colonial power.

Palestine belongs within the longer history of colonization, yet its experience is distinctive. Its educational institutions have been subjected simultaneously, and over many decades, to physical destruction, administrative fragmentation, movement restriction, and political interference. What was episodic elsewhere has, in the Palestinian case, been continuous.





The recent history bears this out. It was under Israeli military occupation, after 1967, that Palestinians at last founded the universities they had so long been denied. In the space of a single decade an entire tier of higher education appeared: Bethlehem University in 1973, Birzeit attaining university status in 1975, An-Najah in Nablus in 1977, and the Islamic University of Gaza, the first in the Strip, in 1978.7 Most were built upward from existing colleges and schools, licensed on sufferance, their permits subject to renewal, and their academic freedom curtailed by military order. That they arose at all, under occupation and with no state to fund or protect them, was itself an act of national construction.

They were also, almost at once, treated as threats. Israeli military orders closed Palestinian universities repeatedly, and during the First Intifada the closures became comprehensive. From January 1988 on, the authorities shut the universities indefinitely (“until further notice”); Birzeit alone, previously closed by military order fourteen times, was closed for fifty-one continuous months, the longest such closure imposed on any Palestinian university.8 For a period, formal education was effectively rendered illegal. Students and teachers answered by building an underground system of instruction, holding classes in homes, converting kitchens into laboratories, and carrying textbooks at the risk of arrest. Education, withheld by the occupying power, was sustained by the society itself.

The Oslo years that followed did not end the pattern so much as change its form. Outright closure gave way to a subtler architecture of obstruction: checkpoints and permit regimes that turned a short journey to campus into an uncertain one, movement restrictions that separated students from their universities and, increasingly, the West Bank from Gaza, and travel constraints that cut Palestinian scholars off from conferences, fellowships, and the wider world of research. The instruments were administrative rather than explosive, but their object was recognizably the same: to fragment the intellectual life that Palestinians had assembled against the odds. Gaza, when the assault came in 2023, did not mark the beginning of this history. It marked its culmination.

Palestinian education has repeatedly demonstrated remarkable resilience. The present moment is different not because Palestinians have become less resilient, but because physical destruction has coincided with the killing of academics, the eradication of archives, and the collapse of nearly every institutional site in which that resilience had historically been organized.

The evidence from Gaza since October 2023 is not a matter of impression but of record. The United Nations experts who invoked scholasticide in April 2024 reported, after six months of assault, more than five thousand students and over three hundred and fifty teachers and university professors killed, alongside the damage or destruction of some 60 percent of educational facilities, including thirteen public libraries. Among the losses was the Central Archives of Gaza, holding roughly a century and a half of documentary history. The OHCHR press release itself is explicit on this point: Israa University, described in the report as the last still standing, had been demolished on January 17, 2024, after it had been used as a detention center by the Israeli military for 70 days.9 Later tallies compiled by Palestinian institutions, among them the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, record several hundred schools and universities damaged or destroyed, more than a hundred and fifty academics and researchers killed, and upward of three quarters of a million students deprived of schooling across successive academic years.10

These figures are drawn variously from United Nations experts, Palestinian ministries, and human rights monitors, and a rigorous account should attribute rather than assert them, since each source carries its own vantage and method. Yet their convergence is itself significant. It is the pattern, more than any single strike, that carries the analytic weight.

The distinction between the incident and the pattern is where the legal argument must begin, because it is precisely here that the destruction is most often defended. International humanitarian law protects schools and universities as civilian objects, but only for such time as they do not become military objectives. The claim advanced in defense of these attacks is that particular institutions had been put to military use, and that each strike must therefore be judged on its own facts.

Let the claim be granted in its strongest form. Suppose that some individual buildings were, on their particular facts, lawful targets. The doctrine of military objectives operates object by object and incident by incident. It can, at most, justify discrete strikes. What it cannot do is authorize the destruction of an entire system. When every university in a territory has been leveled and four in five of its schools rendered unusable, the totality exceeds anything that a sequence of particular military justifications could plausibly explain. The residue that remains, once every colorable claim of necessity has been generously credited, is not statistical noise. It is evidence of a different objective, one that operates at the level of the system rather than the building.

Here the existing legal architecture reveals its limits. Education is protected only in fragments. The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights guarantees a right to education. The 1954 Hague Convention shields cultural property. The First Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions protects civilian objects and cultural sites. The Rome Statute makes it a war crime to direct attacks intentionally against buildings dedicated to education.11 Each can address particular attacks and, in some circumstances, patterns of conduct. None, however, was designed to capture the cumulative destruction of an educational system, still less the administrative strangulation that precedes the bombing and outlasts it. The law protects educational objects more effectively than educational systems.

The more revealing question is why this gap exists, and the answer lies in the origins of the law itself. When Raphael Lemkin first conceived genocide in 1944, he understood it to include the destruction of a group’s cultural and institutional life: its schools, its language, its intellectual class.12 Early drafts of the Genocide Convention carried a provision on precisely this, what the drafters called cultural genocide. It did not survive. In the negotiations of 1948 it was struck out, resisted by several states concerned about their own minorities, colonial possessions, or assimilationist policies, states with no wish to see the destruction of a people’s culture and schooling named as an international crime. The narrowing of genocide to its physical and biological forms was thus not an oversight but a political settlement. Scholasticide occupies much of the conceptual space left outside the final convention. It is not a novel harm that the law has yet to notice. It is an old harm that the law once saw clearly, named, and then deliberately declined to prohibit. The absence of a legal category does not imply the absence of a legal harm. It may instead reveal the historical limits of the categories that international law chose to recognize.

This allows the relationship between scholasticide and genocide to be stated plainly, rather than left to insinuation. Scholasticide is not a synonym for genocide, nor is it merely one of its instruments. It is a distinct category of collective harm. In some circumstances it may furnish evidence of genocidal intent, and where it does, that evidentiary role should be acknowledged. But it retains its own conceptual identity independent of that question: the deliberate destruction of a people’s capacity to think itself into the future, a wrong that the twentieth-century law of atrocity glimpsed, named, and chose not to codify.

To read the destruction of Palestinian education as collateral damage, or even as an attack on civilian infrastructure, is therefore to mistake its nature: It is an assault on the future architecture of Palestinian nationhood.

More than forty years ago, after Israeli forces seized the library and archives of the Palestine Research Center in Beirut, a remark widely attributed to Mahmoud Darwish held that one who would steal a homeland would hardly balk at stealing its library.13 The remark anticipated with painful precision the logic now visible in Gaza, where archives and universities figure not as incidental casualties but as coherent objectives.

Nations are rebuilt twice. The first reconstruction restores buildings. The second restores memory, knowledge, and the institutions that carry them from one generation to the next. The first may take years; the second may take half a century. Palestine will eventually rebuild its schools and its universities. Whether it can recover the generations of teachers, scholars, researchers, and students who would have animated them is a different question, and a harder one.

A nation dies twice: first when its cities are destroyed, and again when the generation that would have rebuilt them is denied the education to do so. Scholasticide is the second death.

1 UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, “UN Experts Deeply Concerned over ‘Scholasticide’ in Gaza,” press release, United Nations, Geneva, April 18, 2024.

2 “Resolution to Oppose Scholasticide in Gaza,” adopted by members present at the business meeting of the American Historical Association, January 5, 2025; the AHA Council subsequently vetoed the resolution on January 17, 2025, as falling outside the Association’s constitutional mandate. The resolution recorded the destruction of the majority of Gaza’s schools and all twelve of its university campuses.

3 Ameera Ahmad and Ed Vulliamy, “In Gaza, the Schools Are Dying Too,” The Guardian, January 10, 2009, which attributes the coinage of the term to Karma Nabulsi during Israel’s 2008–2009 assault on Gaza (Operation Cast Lead).

4 “Scholasticide: Definition and Toolkit,” Scholars Against the War on Palestine, 2024, sets out an enumerated definition that comprises eighteen categories of acts, ranging from the killing of teachers, students, staff, and administrators to administrative measures that obstruct access to education. The full enumeration is reproduced in “Scholars Against the War on Palestine,” Spectre, May 31, 2024.

5 On the rationing of Arab education under the British Mandate and the refusal to license an Arab university, see Abdul Latif Tibawi, Arab Education in Mandatory Palestine: A Study of Three Decades of British Administration (London: Luzac, 1956).

6 Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, “On the Occasion of International Literacy Day, 8 September 2024.” The illiteracy rate among Palestinians aged 15 and over stood at 2.1 percent in 2023 on the eve of the current war. See also the PCBS time series, “Literacy Rate of Persons (15 Years and Over) in Palestine by Age Groups and Sex, 1995, 1997, 2000–2023.”

7 On the founding of West Bank and Gaza universities under occupation, see the institutions’ own histories: Bethlehem University (1973), Birzeit University (accredited as a university in 1975), An-Najah National University in Nablus (1977), the Islamic University of Gaza (1978), Palestine Polytechnic University in Hebron (1978), Hebron University (1980), Arab-American University in Jenin (2000), and Palestine Technical University-Khadoorie in Tulkarem (2007), to name the most important ones; most of these emerged from previous teaching institutions, the histories of which reach as far back as the early decades of the twentieth century.

8 “History of Birzeit University,” Birzeit University. The university was closed by Israeli military order fifteen times between 1973 and 1992; the fifteenth and longest closure ran from January 1988 to April 1992.

9 OHCHR, “UN Experts Deeply Concerned over ‘Scholasticide’ in Gaza,” April 18, 2024. After six months of assault the experts reported more than 5,479 students and 261 teachers and 95 university professors killed; at least 60 percent of educational facilities and 13 public libraries damaged or destroyed; the destruction of the Central Archives of Gaza, holding some 150 years of records; and the demolition of Israa University on January 17, 2024, after it had reportedly been used by the Israeli military as a detention center for 70 days. See also Chris Hedges, “Israel Destroyed My University. Where is the Outrage?” Chris Hedges Report, February 9, 2024.

10 Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Scholasticide: Israel’s Deliberate and Systematic Destruction of the Palestinian Education System in Gaza (Gaza: Al Mezan, 2024), and figures issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education. These tallies have been updated across successive academic years.

11 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (1966), art. 13; Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict (The Hague, 1954); Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949, and relating to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts (Protocol I, 1977), arts. 52 and 53; Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (1998), art. 8(2)(b)(ix) and art. 8(2)(e)(iv).

12 Raphael Lemkin, Axis Rule in Occupied Europe: Laws of Occupation, Analysis of Government, Proposals for Redress (Washington, DC: Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 1944), ch. 9. On the removal of the “cultural genocide” provision during the drafting of the 1948 Convention, see William A. Schabas, Genocide in International Law: The Crime of Crimes, 2nd ed. (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2009).

13 Mahmoud Darwish edited the Palestine Research Center’s journal, Shu’un Filastiniyya, from 1977; the remark itself has not been traced to a specific published text. Israeli forces seized the center’s library and archives, some 25,000 volumes together with documents, manuscripts, and film material, during the September 1982 occupation of Beirut. UN General Assembly Resolution 37/123 D of December 16, 1982, condemned these “acts of plundering the Palestinian cultural heritage” and called on Israel to make full restitution through UNESCO. A substantial portion was returned through the International Committee of the Red Cross in the prisoner exchange of November 24, 1983, but the completeness of the restitution could not be established: Israel had removed the center’s inventory, and material was reportedly copied before its return. The Institute for Palestine Studies records the collection as returned “minus the film collection,” and the scholar Rona Sela has since documented Palestinian materials seized in Beirut remaining in Israeli military archives. The center building was destroyed by a car bomb in 1983.