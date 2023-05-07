Scaling Palestine’s Tech Economy

Deeper: Those who have specialist skills do not compete for low-paying jobs. But it takes experience to become an expert. Hence, GSG tries to place graduates into tech companies as interns to accelerate their experiential learning. Plus, GSG delivers a wide range of short training courses to help participants to specialize after completing foundational training.

Companies: Palestine needs companies to generate revenue from overseas markets to build a sustainable and strong economy. There are only a handful of Palestinian tech companies with over 100 employees. Palestine needs dozens of large tech companies and hundreds of smaller companies, each specializing in a high-value niche. To assist tech companies in Palestine, GSG accelerates eight startup companies annually. We support startups with proven products that are motivated to expand locally and regionally. GSG also partners with Palestinian tech-services companies to help them improve internal skills and access to overseas markets. For example, GSG assisted Creativity, a specialist e-marketing company in Gaza, in growing its team of experts. Creativity was founded in 2019 by two sisters, graduates of GSG, and now employs approximately 60 staff. GSG’s train-to-hire program resulted in 20 additional employees joining Creativity. Similarly, GSG’s Job Hunter program assisted Dash, a specialist tech-services company in Gaza, in improving its sales and marketing capabilities and winning more projects with overseas clients.

Palestine can replicate countries such as India, Vietnam, Ukraine, and Estonia that have thousands of tech-services companies, employing thousands of people. And as Palestinian employees become experts in an industry sector, they will create successful startups with compelling, innovative solutions.

Gaza Sky Geeks actively pursues partnerships with local and international companies to create internship and employment opportunities for its graduates while also generating projects for Palestinian tech businesses. GSG also seeks financial assistance. As a program of Mercy Corps, a global aid organization, Gaza Sky Geeks operates as a not-for-profit entity, relying solely on donations to fund its work. Partner with GSG now by contacting us at info@gazaskygeeks.com.