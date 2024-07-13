Samer Abudaqa, a 45-year-old journalist and father of four from Abasan Al-Kabira near Khan Younis, was killed on December 16, 2023 in an Israeli drone attack. Abudaqa was on assignment with his colleague Wael Dahdouh in a school in Khan Younis, a city in the southern area of the Gaza Strip, when they came under fire. Israel had been intensifying its bombardment of the area when an Israeli drone struck the school. Dahdouh later recounted the moments leading up to the incident. He said it took place when they were heading back to an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Civil Defense after they were done filming in an area of Khan Younis that was hard to reach.

“Suddenly, something happened, a big thing. I couldn’t tell what it was, I only felt that something big had happened and pushed me to the ground. The helmet fell and then the microphone,” Dahdouh told Al Jazeera while he was on a hospital bed before being informed that his colleague had lost his life. “I saw that there was intense bleeding from my shoulder and arm, and I realized that if I stayed, I would keep bleeding there in that location, and no one would reach me,” he added.

Dahdouh said that he could reach Civil Defense staff hundreds of meters away but could not help Abudaqa, fearing they would be targeted. Abudaqa bled to death because a heavy bombardment prevented paramedics from reaching him. The Qatar-based network said that it had referred the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The BBC’s Rushdi Abualouf had worked with Abudaqa for many years and described him as someone who “would bring joy to any place.” His Al Jazeera colleagues remember Abudaqa as an exemplary journalist and a caring man, who was beloved by those who worked alongside him.

His family and friends remember a man of love and dedication to his craft. His son, Zain Abudaqa said, “He told me to nurture my talents and never give up on my dreams. … I cannot believe that he is gone and has left us alone like this.”

The two journalists – Abudaqa and Dahdouh – had worked together with Al Jazeera Arabic since before the war.“[Samer] and Wael make up a very professional, strong team on the ground, documenting everything and bringing all the facts and live pictures of what the Palestinian people have been going through,” said Hani Mahmoud, a fellow Al Jazeera journalist. “But particularly with this war, given its intensity in scale and magnitude and the sheer amount of destruction, they have been at the forefront of covering every little detail that one might have forgotten about,” he added.

Al Jazeera’s managing editor, Mohamed Moawad, described Abudaqa as “a skilled professional but a compassionate soul who understood the power of visual storytelling.” On X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “His unwavering commitment to truth and storytelling has left an indelible mark on our team.” Also posting on X, Al Jazeera referred to Abudaqa’s death as an “assassination,” and said that its legal filing to the ICC would include the mention of repeated attacks on network crews working in the Palestinian territories.





The network said that Abudaqa was its thirteenth journalist to die on duty since it was created in 1996 but the first to die in the genocide launched on October 7. Abudaqa joined Al Jazeera in 2004 as a cameraman and editor.

The Foreign Press Association (FPA), which represents several hundred journalists working for international news organizations, said it grieved the cameraman’s death, noting that he was the first FPA member to be killed in the Israel-Gaza conflict. “We consider this a grave blow to the already limited freedom of the press in Gaza and call on the army for a prompt investigation and explanation.”