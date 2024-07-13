Sometimes a poet anticipates death in a poetic image that reality later realizes, as happened with Ahmed Shawqi and Federico García Lorca. Following in the footsteps of these poets, who were haunted by the specter of death and foretold their final moments, came the tragic end of Palestinian poet and academic Refaat Alareer (September 1979–December 2023). With the outbreak of the war on Gaza, he sensed the approach of his death and wrote his death-announcement poem in English and pinned it to the top of his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on November 1.

I f I must die,

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze—

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself—

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up

above

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love

If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale

Dr. Refaat Alareer was martyred on December 6, 2023, during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, a tragedy that claimed his life and the lives of family members. His death was an irreplaceable loss to the Palestinian academic and cultural community, as he was considered one of the most prominent advocates for the Palestinian cause internationally through his literary and written works.

The news of Refaat’s death caused shockwaves across the Arab world and among Arabs of the diaspora. As well as being a much-loved professor of English literature and poet, Refaat was followed on social media by over 100,000 people who were able to appreciate his dark humor while he lived in the grimmest of circumstances.

Since his death in an Israeli airstrike that directly targeted his sister’s home, his poem has continued to resonate. The globally celebrated Scottish actor Brian Cox recited Refaat Alareer’s final poem in a video that went viral. Demonstrations around the world carried his images, calling for an end to the war on Gaza. The National Book Fair in Rome featured a poignant moment on December 10, 2023 when two supporters of Palestine stood up to recite the poem to the audience. The reading received a standing ovation from the audience, reflecting the widespread global support that Palestine now enjoys. Several online users paid homage to Alareer by translating his poem into their mother tongues, as a nod to his work as a translator.

Alareer was conscious of writing his poem in English to ensure that it would travel and resonate globally. He was dedicated to including his story and the plight of his people, hoping that the souls of the victims would turn into colorful kites that bring joy to Gaza’s children. Alareer famously said, “When we write about martyrs, we must mention that the occupation killed them. We must not leave the action to the unknown.”





Alareer was a prominent Palestinian academic and poet from the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the Islamic University of Gaza in 2001, a master’s degree from University College London, and a PhD in English literature from Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Alareer worked as a professor of English literature and creative writing at the Islamic University of Gaza, but he stood out from other professors at Gaza universities because of his unique approach to both teaching and poetry. Unlike many academics who focus solely on traditional scholarly work, Alareer actively engaged in creative writing and used it as a powerful tool to convey the Palestinian experience. His work transcended the confines of academia, reaching a broader audience through his visionary leadership in projects like “We Are Not Numbers,” which documents stories of Palestinian martyrs and presents them to a global audience in various languages to humanize their experiences beyond mere statistics. This initiative not only highlighted the personal stories of Palestinian martyrs but also trained young writers to share their narratives with the world, thus creating a lasting impact beyond the classroom.

His students testify to his influence on their lives. Leila Abu Shammala remembers: “Dr. Refaat’s poetry resonated deeply with us because it came from a place of personal experience and profound empathy. He taught us that our stories matter and that we have the power to share them with the world. His commitment to the We Are Not Numbers project demonstrated his belief in the importance of every individual’s narrative.” Ahmed Al-Sheikh Khalil adds, “What set Dr. Refaat apart was his unwavering dedication to his students and his cause. He believed in the power of words to effect change and taught us to believe in that power too. His classes were not just about learning English; they were about finding our own voices and using them to tell our stories.”

In one of his last public interviews, with Electronic Intifada, Refaat vowed that, if necessary, he would die by the same pen by which he lived: “I’m an academic. Probably the toughest thing I have at home is an Expo marker. But if the Israelis invade, if the paratroopers charge at us, going from door to door, to massacre us, I am going to use that marker to throw it at the Israeli soldiers, even if that is the last thing that I do.”

When Laila El-Haddad (see “Food Is a Weapon of Resistance” in this issue) received the horrific news that the co-editor of her anthology Gaza Unsilenced was killed along with his family, in what many of his friends believe was a targeted airstrike by the Israeli Army, she reflected on the impact that Alareer had had on Palestinians, and memories of working with him flooded her mind. “Refaat’s legacy is that of raising an entire generation, teaching an entire generation of young Palestinians to narrate their own stories to Western audiences, in the language of those responsible for their repression.”

“I remember when I first met him,” Laila told the New Arab. “He came here in 2014 on a book tour and we stayed in touch. We worked on the anthology, and then I met him again in Gaza in 2019. I remember him introducing me to his students as someone who was the first person to talk ordinarily and tell my story, and by [and] large the Palestinian story in Gaza, to a Western audience, which was very touching to me.”

“I always say he equipped the entire generation with the tools of literary resistance. I’ve rarely come across someone whose life he hasn’t touched in some way. The people that he taught in Gaza are now accomplished writers, scholars, and academics in their own right. So that’s what I mean by saying he raised an entire generation. And I think his contributions live on through them and his words.”

Alareer and his poem have become intertwined icons, with the beauty of the text lying in its lack of melodrama and self-pity, filled instead with a delicate hope for liberation, provided the story reaches everyone. In wars, each side boasts of its bombs, missiles, and aircraft, and the TV audience applauds as the death toll rises. Alareer, however, had no weapons and did not fight a war. He pursued the loftiest idea behind it all: the right of every human being to life and to speak their truth.

