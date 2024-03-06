Recovering the Memory of a Place: My Visit to Gaza

The city of Gaza, which is mentioned in the Bible, in Pharaonic correspondence, and in Assyrian, Persian, Roman, and other manuscripts, was the gateway to the sea and a trading station to Egypt, Syria, and the Arabian Peninsula throughout antiquity. The distance between Haifa, my hometown, and Gaza is approximately 150 kilometers, or about two and a quarter hours of travel by car when travel between the two was possible.

I had the opportunity to visit Gaza with a group of writers and intellectuals from Haifa and cities of the Galilee in 1996 when then-President Yasser Arafat and other prominent Palestinian leaders returned to the homeland in the wake of the Oslo Accords. Gaza’s municipal public library was our first stop, and there we were welcomed by the sight of well-arranged books and magazines and a plethora of patrons, including school pupils, university students, and others. The library’s director pointed out the library’s important role in revitalizing Gaza’s cultural life, and told us about the cultural events in which many Palestinians from the city and the surrounding refugee camps participated.

We then visited the Great Mosque of Gaza, also known as the Great Omari Mosque, located in the old city. Dating back to the earliest century of Islam, the mosque was destroyed and rebuilt many times over the centuries,i along with the markets and shops adjacent to the ancient buildings. We then proceeded to the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, thought to be the fourth oldest church in the world.ii Constructed in the fifth century and restored and renovated several times since, St. Porphyrius Church is a vital part of Gaza’s Christian history.

During our visit, we also had the chance to tour a secondary school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) although I sadly no longer remember its name. We toured several classrooms, meeting teachers and students. During a casual conversation about what they knew and were learning of Palestine’s history, I asked a student about Gaza’s local history. He reminded me that the city of Gaza dated back to the pre-Christian era and that the city and the surrounding area were dotted with sites from different periods of antiquity, including Canaanite, Philistine, Persian, Roman, Byzantine, and early Islamic. The student added that many movable artefacts had been removed to family homes, and he hoped that the newly established Palestinian Authority would retrieve these treasures of antiquity and display them in museums in tribute to the collective memory of the Palestinian people and as exemplars of their cultural heritage.

I returned from this short trip feeling proud of what Palestinians had achieved in the Gaza Strip despite the difficult conditions of occupation that they had endured until the Palestinian Authority took over.





Years passed.

Today, the familiar names of places in the Gaza Strip such as Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Rafah, Beit Lahia, Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun, Shuja‘iya, and Khuza‘a, as well as Al-Rashid and Salah al-Din Streets fill the airwaves and social media posts. We hear about these locations against the backdrop of Israeli strikes and the bombing and destruction of tens of thousands of buildings, whether residential structures or service buildings such as hospitals, universities, schools, mosques, churches, cemeteries, archives, and museums.

I’ve been thinking about that educational trip I took almost thirty years ago ever since Israel launched its genocidal campaign on the Gaza Strip in October 2023. On the news, I started hearing about the destruction of cultural sites that I had not visited because they had not been built at the time, such as Al-Aqsa University, which has been destroyed, along with the archives and manuscript collections assembled by several researchers. I had become acquainted with some of these, and as a friendship developed between us, we discussed the feasibility of establishing an initiative for the collection and preservation of our cultural heritage as the embodied memory of the Palestinian people. I began to realize that over and above Israel’s stated goal, the ongoing assault is a also a systematic campaign of annihilation aimed at Palestinians’ cultural heritage, targeting all institutions and sites that carry important cultural value.





On my trip in the late 1990s, time was too short to visit Gaza’s Commonwealth Army Cemetery, which is considered one of the largest and most extensive cemeteries established by the British government to bury its soldiers in situ during World War II. Like others in Gaza, the former British Army Cemetery is considered a rich source for the study of the region’s history, but reports say that it too has been partially destroyed.

Targeting historical and archaeological sites, ancient places of worship, museums, and cultural centers is a deliberate attempt on Israel’s part to destroy the collective identity of the Palestinians, although it should not be forgotten that Palestine’s cultural heritage is not limited to the Palestinians only but is part of the global human heritage. It is my firm conviction that besides the wholesale murder of human beings, who remain the supreme value, Israel’s war on Gaza is deliberately destroying the centers of cultural heritage because without them people are stripped of their cultural and human identity. The current genocidal war on Gaza aims to rob the Palestinians of their lives, their history, and their culture in order to pave the way for Zionists to seize the land and appropriate its history and culture.





Will the world wake up and put an end to the war and the destruction it has caused?

*1 Believed to stand on the site of an ancient Philistine temple, the site was used to erect a Byzantine church in the fifth century and became a mosque after the seventh century Muslim conquest. Described as “beautiful” by Ibn Battuta, the famous tenth-century Arab geographer, the Great Mosque went through cycles of destruction and reconstruction under the Crusaders, the Ayyubids, the Mamluks, the Mongols, and the Ottomans. It was severely damaged by British bombardment during World War I, was restored by the Supreme Muslim Council in 1925, and leveled to the ground by an Israeli airstrike on December 7, 2023 that left only the minaret standing. Source: Wikipedia.

*2 See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_Saint_Porphyrius.