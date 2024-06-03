Protecting Gazans’ Digital Rights Is Essential for Survival

The fundamentality of digital infrastructure for accessing humanitarian aid amid war is as important as physical infrastructure. Digital rights violations enable and escalate online and offline violence. During the more than 200 days of genocide in Gaza, Israel has not only destroyed hospitals, shelters, water supplies, and roads but also attacked critical broadcast and communications infrastructure, including electricity generators, internet supply networks, and IT workers who attempted to repair devastated cables and cell towers,i the structures that house the equipment necessary for communication and that are crucial in providing cellular network coverage, enabling us to make calls, exchange text messages, and access the internet on our mobile devices.

Such acts qualify as cyberattacksii and have crashed internet traffic several times since October 7. Internet monitoring groups have identified at least nine blackouts in Gaza, each lasting between 9 and 72 hours, amid the complete loss of all telecommunications services.iii

Access to the internet and digital platforms and tools is vital for over two million Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom have witnessed mass killings, forced displacement, starvation, and trauma.

Depriving Gazans of access to the internet and online freedom of expression restricts their ability to receive lifesaving humanitarian assistance, threatening the survival of everyone, including the war-wounded and those dying from acute malnutrition. Gazans rely on online platforms to stay connected, collect up-to-date information, and access emergency aid.iv However, ongoing communication blackouts and internet shutdowns have intensified Gazans’ struggles and complicated the work of UN bodies and humanitarian organizations.





These blackouts disrupt communication among families, journalists, relief crews, and medical staff, and block access to emergency services when they are most needed, during and following Israel’s constant heavy bombardments. The internet enables the flow of crucial information on targeted locations, the number of casualties, and the locations of the nearest hospitals. This content enables medical and relief service providers to communicate with each other effectively and, most importantly, to reach those killed, injured, or trapped under the rubble.

Most of Gaza’s telecommunication networks are constantly disrupted, even when internet access is restored, and as the war continues, Gazans fear more total or blanket shutdowns. Journalists with access to expensive satellite phones manage to communicate with their media outlets, broadcasting a glimpse of the terror they witness, while most of the population is isolated from the whole world for hours or days.

People are deprived from obtaining basic information about their families’ safety or the declared safe areas and evacuation routes that the Israeli military announces using social media and QR-code leaflets. In addition, internet shutdowns have brought the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Gaza to an almost complete halt, according to the

UN-OCHA.v Humanitarian organizations offering emergency aid, including food and water, to displaced people who have lost access to their records and registration process might, as a result, face exclusion from the aid that can be the sole lifeline for at-risk communities.

Decision-makers who aim to establish digital technologies that require stable connections and advanced equipment should consider, in their attempts to guarantee equal opportunities to aid in a crisis, the effects on the human rights of survivors and not cause further vulnerabilities. The collection of sensitive biometric data as a condition to access humanitarian aid or apply for evacuation requests is quite problematic while responding to a massive crisis. Such procedures should be reviewed to consider the emerging contexts, resources, and needs, and to prioritize people’s safety, privacy, and fair access to aid rather than technical procedures and fraud concerns. Two Palestinians died waiting for UK authorities to waive biometric data rules, including digital fingerprints and photographs.vi

Although the family won the legal case against the Home Office, they have not enjoyed a reunion since.

In wartime, internet shutdowns radically impact access to urgent funds. Cash transfers into Gaza are used to cover the basic needs of urgent medical care, shelter, and food. Whenever Gaza plunges into darkness, financial transactions are blocked and banking services are frozen.vii These challenges are part of a whole environment of negative economic factors and circumstances, including wildly fluctuating prices, shortages of essential products, the destruction of ATM facilities, no deliveries of cash to Gaza banks, and some regional decisions to halt financial transfers to Palestine.





Online crowdfunding is one of the ways that Palestinians raise funds for urgent humanitarian needs but mainly to cover evacuation fees exceeding $10,000 per person. Platforms such as GoFundMe have hosted more than 12,000 active fundraisers for Palestinians in Gaza launched during the current war,viii most of them being set up in Europe or North America due to the platform’s geographical settings. Sending, accessing, and receiving the money was super complicated and a time- and data-consuming process due to GoFundMe’s compliance with Western sanctions against Hamas.ix

Ensuring safe access to online crowdfunding means that humanitarian aid can reach everyone who needs it. Meta announced that people have raised more than $11.5 million for nonprofits on Facebook and Instagram to help with relief efforts in Israel and Palestine since October 7.x Although Meta announced feature sets to allow users to publish fundraising links, help people access them, add curated collections of links with one click, and make search results more efficient by showing organizations like UNICEF and World Central Kitchen, these measures were not part of Meta’s crisis response for Gaza.

Meta dedicated more qualitative and quantitative efforts to introduce measures and feature sets that help Ukrainians with fundraising requests and access to health and shelter resources, including the company’s $15 million donation to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.xi

Meta’s differential crisis responses between Gaza and Ukraine highlight the major contradictions at the level of online freedom of expression, including content moderation policies.xii Thousands of users who published pro-Palestinian content or criticized Israel’s war crimes have reported content removal, rejection of ads, account suspension, and shadowbanning.xiii On the contrary, Meta facilitated Ukrainians’ ability to “express their resistance and fury at the invading military forces” and added several features that enhanced solidarity with them.

Failure to protect Gazans’ digital rights is alarming for the entire urgent humanitarian response sector, particularly since media reports and testimonies have raised concerns about Israel’s processing of Palestinians’ data into its AI systems used to identify military targets.xiv Israel aims to use internet shutdowns as a weapon of war, committing cyberattacks against Palestinians, to which Western and normalized Arab governments, as well as big tech companies, have contributed.





Multiple campaigns were carried out to help Gazans acquire embedded SIM cards to maneuver around communications blackouts. eSIMs allow users to roam internationally and access networks without incurring additional charges or needing a physical SIM. When someone donates an eSIM for fees starting at $7, users can activate it remotely using a specific code. These cards have helped people in Gaza gain access to nearby Israeli or Egyptian networks given that Palestinian cell towers are being destroyed.

eSIMs are the main mitigation mechanisms used to help #Connecting_Gaza despite the challenges of loading them into older phones and the ability to catch a signal, especially since Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service never saw the light. Starlink network relies on ground stations, like terminals or dishes that broadcast the signals to satellites in orbit, allowing internet data flow, not through cables, but via radio signals.

As basic telecommunication infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged, installing Starlink technologies is unattainable even if Israel allows the required equipment to enter Gaza. In the meantime, organizations can advocate for the safe passage of telecom staff and engineers, the entry of energy supplies needed to operate generators, and the movement of equipment and tools essential for telecommunications repairs.

Digital rights and platforms are key tools for accessing aid, which means the difference between life and death in Gaza. Aid alone doesn’t build communities, but it can strengthen communities’ resilience. Israel is very aware of the power and impact of cutting off digital access, which pushes individuals to escape their homeland, provides cover for grave human rights abuses, and achieves fantasy political goals against the Palestinian resistance, which the Israeli occupation has not been able to defeat on the ground.

A short video shot by Aziz Sallam showing the destruction of telecom offices in Gaza. https://www.mediafire.com/file/v0r07h5vaugtqd2/20240524_090525.mp4/file

