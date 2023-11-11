Poems by Samreen Sajeda

The Heir

For Edward Said and Mahmoud Darwish

I never strolled the streets of Jerusalem or touched

The grass at Acre. Never felt the sands of Gaza

Slip through my fingers nor sipped on the Sea

Of Galilee. I didn’t inherit your childhood

Home or the olive trees your fathers grew.

I wasn’t destined to witness that world,

Of Jews, Christians and Muslims intertwining

As strands of a firm rope – together – before

It snapped into ‘Me’ and the ‘Other’

And I was by birth the Other – the one

Inheriting your sun-kissed skin with honey-hue.

Your alphabet glistening on my lips as drops

Of dew. Your heart hums in me – at home in exile

But not quite, for I inherit your passion for a place

Falling off a crack in the map. So putting

On your shoes, I walk on a bridge leading

To eternity and preserve in me a stunning

Solitude swirling on the edges of infinity.

And most of all, I’m the heir to your voice –

As when you sang –

Oh sweet Palestine, my Palestine – your name

Yoked to mine wasn’t ever a burden but a legacy.





Dust

For Edward Said

Dust rose in smokey spirals

Unsettled by feet rushing in frenzy

Away from the present

Ruffled by an immutable

Memory of an ancient name

Scrapped in the dead of night

Dust rose in smokey spirals

Unsettled – like a sparrow

Returning to a broken nest

Or a dog frazzled by a faraway

Scent. Dust rose swiftly

Over this stifled country

Like a dazzling masque

Of innocence. Slowly, very slowly,

Dust rises again, like a Poet

Unsettled and unsettling others.

The Last Temptation

For Mahmoud Darwish and Sridhar Rajeshwaran

Only one murmuring breath

Bridges time with eternity

So breathe –

Breathe

To wink at life

Even in the darkest stories

Of half-eaten truths

Breathe

To witness the sun glide across

In indifference

Breathe

That you may count stars

Before encountering nightmares

Breathe

To clutch on to life

Like a butterfly plugged

Onto a flower!

Breathe

To hear birds croon

Under screaming bullets

Breathe

To imagine the sands of Sinai

Shimmer before being sucked

Into the ashen sky

Breathe

Live, through

This incurable malady: Hope

Breathe

That you may envy

Your little sister laughing

In a funeral

Breathe

That you may resist

This last temptation.

~Samreen Sajeda