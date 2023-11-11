Poems by Samreen Sajeda

The Heir
For Edward Said and Mahmoud Darwish
I never strolled the streets of Jerusalem or touched
The grass at Acre. Never felt the sands of Gaza
Slip through my fingers nor sipped on the Sea
Of Galilee. I didn’t inherit your childhood
Home or the olive trees your fathers grew.
I wasn’t destined to witness that world,
Of Jews, Christians and Muslims intertwining
As strands of a firm rope – together – before
It snapped into ‘Me’ and the ‘Other’
And I was by birth the Other – the one
Inheriting your sun-kissed skin with honey-hue.
Your alphabet glistening on my lips as drops
Of dew. Your heart hums in me – at home in exile
But not quite, for I inherit your passion for a place
Falling off a crack in the map. So putting
On your shoes, I walk on a bridge leading
To eternity and preserve in me a stunning
Solitude swirling on the edges of infinity.
And most of all, I’m the heir to your voice –
As when you sang –
Oh sweet Palestine, my Palestine – your name
Yoked to mine wasn’t ever a burden but a legacy.
Dust
For Edward Said
Dust rose in smokey spirals
Unsettled by feet rushing in frenzy
Away from the present
Ruffled by an immutable
Memory of an ancient name
Scrapped in the dead of night
Dust rose in smokey spirals
Unsettled – like a sparrow
Returning to a broken nest
Or a dog frazzled by a faraway
Scent. Dust rose swiftly
Over this stifled country
Like a dazzling masque
Of innocence. Slowly, very slowly,
Dust rises again, like a Poet
Unsettled and unsettling others.
The Last Temptation
For Mahmoud Darwish and Sridhar Rajeshwaran
Only one murmuring breath
Bridges time with eternity
So breathe –
Breathe
To wink at life
Even in the darkest stories
Of half-eaten truths
Breathe
To witness the sun glide across
In indifference
Breathe
That you may count stars
Before encountering nightmares
Breathe
To clutch on to life
Like a butterfly plugged
Onto a flower!
Breathe
To hear birds croon
Under screaming bullets
Breathe
To imagine the sands of Sinai
Shimmer before being sucked
Into the ashen sky
Breathe
Live, through
This incurable malady: Hope
Breathe
That you may envy
Your little sister laughing
In a funeral
Breathe
That you may resist
This last temptation.
~Samreen Sajeda