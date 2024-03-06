PalMUN: A Forum for Palestinian Youth

In 2009, young people at the Ramallah Friends School took the initiative to establish the Palestinian Model United Nations (PalMUN) conference. In the context of our people’s enduring struggle for freedom and self-determination, PalMUN seeks to provide students with a good understanding of diplomacy and to provide participants with skills that will influence them positively as they move forward both in life and in their intellectual journeys. Over the last five months, specifically, the harsh realities of Palestinian life and death have compelled us to reexamine our role as Palestinian youth and think of the contributions we can make to our community.

A student-led initiative, PalMUN is dedicated to addressing the injustices and oppression that the Palestinian people continue to endure by means of diplomacy and international cooperation. It serves as a forum for us to use our voices, engage in dialogue, and develop the negotiation skills necessary to navigate and address some of life’s most complex problems, exploring possible solutions and fostering collaboration. Furthermore, our annual conferences actively promote a global and international outlook that helps develop students’ awareness of crises and injustices elsewhere in the world. PalMUN reflects our commitment to nurture future Palestinian generations that can contribute to the betterment of the world.

This year, after careful consideration, we decided to go ahead with our thirteenth annual conference, held on February 1–3, despite the tragic events unfolding in the country. It was my utmost pleasure to serve as PalMUN’s secretary general for this exceptional educational event and to witness the success of the conference. Holding educational conferences in the midst of such harsh realities is further indication, if any were needed, of the determination and resilience of Palestinian youth. Despite terrible adversity, we refuse to be silenced or deprived of our primary right to education.

This year’s conference theme was “Rebuilding from Rubble,” which was chosen for its meaningful message of hope and resilience: it signaled our collective determination to overcome suffering and work toward a brighter Palestinian future. “Rebuilding from Rubble” reminded us that even in the face of destruction, hope prevails, and that it must be nurtured continually.

A primary objective of PalMUN is to form a new generation of leaders equipped to tackle the pressing issues of our world with diplomacy and leadership. I firmly believe that education and dialogue hold the power to make positive social change, not only within our own communities but also internationally. As the secretary general of this year’s conference, I told the participants during the opening ceremony, “You are the leaders of tomorrow.” Over the course of the next three days, these words were brought alive as I watched high-level debates and fruitful discussions.





This year’s conference included 15 committees that explored a wide range of issues, focused mainly on the ongoing occupation of Palestine, specifically the now five-month-long Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip. In this regard, we discussed everything from the catastrophic humanitarian situation to the economic crisis in Gaza, as well as some of the war’s social ramifications. To further enrich participants’ international outlook, our conference also featured other pressing world issues such as the conflict in Sudan, the question of artificial intelligence in the context of international security, combating child labor, the global refugee crisis, and so-called honor crimes, among others. These topics were examined through a variety of lenses, including political, cultural, economic, and humanitarian, reflecting our commitment to advocacy and to exploring constructive solutions.





Serving as secretary general was an honor, and it filled me with pride. Planning this huge conference with my colleagues not only brought fulfillment but was also enriched by the support of our esteemed school faculty and community. The long months of dedication, effort, and hard work finally paid off as the conference was broadly viewed to have contributed to the Palestinian community and signaled an investment in its future.

On a personal note, participating in 12 other Model UN conferences in the past has helped to shape me into a knowledgeable member of my community. Among the many lessons I learned, one stands out prominently: today’s youth have the potential to promote prosperity, bring out the good in this world, and imagine a better future. Addressing the Social Council Youth Forum (ECOSOC) in April 2023, Antonio Guterres, the current UN Secretary General, told his audience, “Young people, our world needs you more than ever, from climate change to conflicts to poverty and inequalities.” These words resonate deeply for me, emphasizing the urgent need for youth to step up and address the pressing challenges that face our world today.

Initiatives like PalMUN allow students to be a voice for the voiceless and to actively contribute to finding solutions to pressing global problems. It is our utmost priority to take advantage of such educational opportunities to make meaningful contributions toward creating a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

Looking toward the future, our commitment as youth to promoting Palestine’s prosperity remains unwavering. Despite the adversities we face, PalMUN stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, demonstrating our unceasing determination to rebuild from the rubble. Through education, leadership, and cooperation, we continuously aim for a future where the shadows of oppression are lifted, and we, the Palestinian people, can finally experience the freedom we rightfully deserve.