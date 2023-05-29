Palestinian Communities and Solidarity Groups in Europe

This weakness in the voice of the Palestinian community and the division that is transferred to Great Britain or Europe also means that solidarity groups find themselves having to navigate between community groups and the Palestinian missions in a sensitive way, so as not to be counted as supporting Ramallah or Gaza instead of the Palestinian people as a whole.

The international solidarity groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Great Britain, look to the Palestinian people for guidance on what campaigns they should champion or advocate. It has to be said that there is no clear strategy emerging from Palestine, except the PA’s push for the recognition of Palestine as a state in important countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States. This may appear straightforward on the face of it. However, the question is: Which state does the PA wish to be recognized? A state within the pre-1967 borders – which Israel rejects? We as solidarity movements are asked what other form of a Palestinian state we support. The Conservative Party in the UK defers a consideration of recognition to an unknown date, at which time they hope it can help promote the peace process. The Labour Party is committed to recognition, which under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership would have been immediately after forming a government, but it is not as clear under the current leader, Sir Keir Starmer. The other request that comes from Palestine is to campaign to end the immoral siege on Gaza.

If not from the PA, from where do solidarity movements in Europe take their lead? The answer is quite simple: from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Ever since its launch in 2005, the BDS movement as “an inclusive, anti-racist human rights movement that is opposed on principle to all forms of discrimination, including anti-semitism and Islamophobia” has continued to develop into a very significant voice for the Palestinians and is well organized and strategic. Its three demands are clear: end the occupation, guarantee equality for all citizens in Israel, and promote the right of return. Each demand is legal and moral.

The BDS movement selects targets instead of following a scattergun approach. This means, for example, that following successes against Veolia, G4S, and Soda Stream, a current target is Puma for its complicity and sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association and its teams in the illegal settlements. Barclays Bank is targeted for its investments in arms companies. A consumer boycott of produce from Israeli settlements also continues, though Israel’s labelling of settlement goods as made in Israel drives many to boycott all Israeli goods. The specific targeting results in action being coordinated to take place on specific dates, raising the profile of the boycott and placing greater pressure on the boycotted companies until they end their complicity.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Great Britain was established in 1982, following Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. It has since grown into the largest organization campaigning for Palestine in Europe. Its primary aim is to support the Palestinian right to self-determination. It furthermore provides a voice for Palestinians and assesses ways of imposing pressure on the UK government to change its longstanding policy of blindly supporting Israel, shielding it from any accountability, which includes dismissing the referral of Israeli leaders to the International Criminal Court and, most recently, voting against the referral of the occupation to the International Court of Justice. The UK has also moved to vote against agenda item 7 at the UN Human Rights Council, which includes the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The PSC and its partners organize protests and rallies to commemorate the Nakba and to pressure the British government during Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza; PSC organizes an annual lobby of Parliament and campaigns for the rights of Palestinian children. In 2021, it was instrumental in organizing 250,000 protestors to march in London following Israel’s attack on Jerusalem and Gaza. The PSC has taken the British government to court and won when it tried to bar local authorities from boycotting companies complicit in the oppression of the Palestinians. It is currently in a coalition that is campaigning against the British government’s introduction of an anti-boycott bill that, although driven by pro-Israel voices in the Conservative Party, will impact other campaigns, which many organizations reject as it will restrict their ability to call for boycotts in their respective areas of focus.

The PSC works with solidarity groups in the UK and beyond. It is a member of the European Coordinating Committee on Palestine (ECCP) that, as the name implies, works to coordinate action across Europe and on its website lists the member groups in Europe.