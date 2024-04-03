Palestine Will Be Okay

At London’s Heathrow Airport, the lady at the Delta Airlines ticket office paused as she looked at my passport. Having experienced many unpleasant encounters as a Palestinian traveling through US and European airports, I began to worry. “You are from Gaza?” she inquired. “Yes,” I answered with obvious defensiveness, not sure why it would be her, and not an immigration officer, inquiring about my birthplace, as is often the case. “I will try to find you a better seat so that you are more comfortable,” she countered with a friendly smile. At the gate, a colleague of hers was waiting with a new ticket, a better seat. Still unsure of the secret behind the sudden kindness, I gave the airline employee my passport. She paused, looked at me, and said, “I just want you to know how happy we are to meet someone from Gaza.”

Needless to say, I have never experienced preferential treatment being a Palestinian, especially a Gazan, at any Western airport. The last time I saw someone receiving special attention was on a recent trip to Nairobi, Kenya, where I went to speak about Palestine. A uniformed British soldier, returning from some military mission or undeclared war somewhere in central Africa, was being treated like royalty. “Thank you for your services to our country,” the British Airlines employee commented as she handed him a glass of orange juice. Acting humbled, but obviously proud of whatever “services” he had provided to the UK in Kenya, he accepted the gift and nodded at her and the other passengers, who gazed at him adoringly.

As for me, this whole business of being treated with respect at an airport is entirely new. My relationship with airports is not a pleasant one as I am often singled out, double-checked, questioned and, at times, yes, even detained. On a layover during a trip back to the US from Brazil a few years ago, the Mexican airport police called my name over the loudspeaker system and asked me to find their desk for an extra security check. There, I was not greeted by Mexicans, but by Americans. Having been subjected to that sort of ill-treatment for many years, I asked no questions. They searched my luggage, fiddled with my laptop, my phone, my papers, talked among each other, typed notes on a computer, checked again, and so on. At the end, I was asked to reroute my flight from Mexico City to New York, then back to Seattle. It cost me an additional day of traveling.

I reflected on all of this during my flight from London to the US and thought about Gaza, or more precisely, about how Gaza is changing the world’s perception of Palestine, the Palestinian people, and their struggle. It felt as if everything that we had ever worked for, fought for, and aspired to achieve had all culminated in this moment, one wrought by the power of ordinary people in Gaza whose steadfastness has become legendary.

Essentially, the story of Palestine is the story of the Palestinian people, both at home and in the shatat (diaspora), for they are the victims of oppression and the main conduit for resistance. Starting at the creation of Israel on the ruins of Palestinian villages and homes, had Palestinians not resisted, their story would have concluded right there and then, and they, too, would have collectively disappeared.

On a recent speaking tour of Europe, I moved from one city to the other to talk about Palestine. Aside from the war itself and the need for international pressure to bring the Israeli genocide to an end, my concern has been with language, specifically around the new political discourse on Palestine.

For years – actually, decades – Palestinian political discourse has been trapped between official Palestinian language that remains committed to a narrative that the US, Europe, and other “donor countries” find acceptable, and the factional rhetoric of Palestinian groups dedicated to each other’s invalidation.

Then, there is the language of solidarity, which is different from one group, country, and academic platform to another. This decentralization in the Palestinian discourse was a direct outcome of the Oslo Accords, which left Palestinians in many parts of the world orphaned and without a unifying political platform, a single sheet of talking points regarding who we are, where we come from, where we want to go, and how we intend to get there. Though the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) had its faults – and they were legion – it did, at some point, serve as the unifier of the Palestinian people and their collective identity.

After Oslo, the voices splintered, along with the Palestinian communities in the diaspora. Though many of them were, and remain, well-intentioned, the lack of cohesiveness among Palestinians at home, and elsewhere in the Middle East, was reflected in many ways among these communities. Rightly frustrated and receiving little or no guidance from a truly united and representative Palestinian leadership, some grew uninspired, or worse, disaffected.

But solidarity with the Palestinians grew anyway, partly thanks to a savvy, young generation of Palestinian activists, who managed to build an actual movement despite the division and political haphazardness of the factions. They were guided by the steadfastness of the people, from Gaza to Jenin to Sheikh Jarrah, who served as a constant reminder that, ultimately, the fight for justice in Palestine is not one over useless political titles or false prestige that reflect no real power or authority. Instead, it is – has always been – a fight for the freedom of a people who have been incarcerated, besieged, humiliated, murdered, uprooted, and denied every basic right for far too long.

This is precisely how the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement gained power and momentum. It ignored – or rather, challenged – the phony political rhetoric and constant haggling over false “symbolic” victories at the United Nations and other international institutions. Instead, it laid the groundwork for a bigger global movement by connecting directly with ordinary people, students on campuses, workers in trade unions, and people of faith at numerous churches, mosques, and synagogues.

Now, I reflect with an involuntary chuckle at Steven A. Cook writing *1 in Foreign Policy in May 2022 that the BDS movement had failed. “The BDS movement has already lost,” he wrote, adding that “the tragedy is that Palestine’s supporters remain wedded to a losing strategy.” What Cook should have realized is that boycott or solidarity movements do not liberate nations but serve as agents of pressure so that, when the time is right, liberation can be achieved.

And now, the time is indeed right. Gaza has proclaimed its arrival, the West Bank has been rising ever since, regional resistance groups are coalescing in anticipation, and a new world of possibilities is finally dawning.

This is far from being an overly optimistic assessment. Even the US government has reached a similar realization, though, for them, this Palestinian, indeed, Middle Eastern, awakening is an ominous one. President Joe Biden himself correctly read the overall meaning of the October 7 events.

According to the Axios news website, Biden argued*2 in a meeting with special counsel Robert Hur on October 8, 2023 that the “Israel thing” – that is, the Hamas attack and the Israeli war on Gaza– “has changed it all.” With this phrase, he was referring to the fact that the outcome of these events combined would “determine what the next six, seven decades look like.”

Biden is not wrong. Indeed, everything that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his government, and war council have done in Gaza points to a similar Israeli reading of the significance of the “world-altering” events, as explained in the Axios piece.

Though all attention has been focused on Gaza, with some cheering for its steadfastness while others plot its demise, another war is taking place elsewhere.

There are those who want to maintain the status quo, one where Israeli war crimes are ignored, where US domination of the Middle East is prolonged, and where international law and international institutions are conveniently used to launch wars, not end them.

And there are those who truly want to change the world for the good of humanity. The latter are beginning to see the start of a true and meaningful paradigm shift and they rightly perceive the tiny stretch that is the Gaza Strip for what it truly is, the capital of Palestinian resistance and sacrifice.

True, Palestine has natural resources that are coveted by Israel or left unexplored due to the Israeli occupation. But Palestine’s real asset is not natural gas off the Mediterranean coast, but the Palestinian people. Without them, there is no resistance, and without resistance, the Zionist colonial project would have triumphed, not years, but decades ago.

For me, this is not a new discovery. I grew up in a refugee camp in Gaza. Though the horrors we suffered during the first Intifada, for example, cannot be compared to the actual holocaust underway, there was something that my generation had in common with the current generation: resistance. By resistance, I am not referring to a strategy or even a choice, but a way of life for those living under an oppressive, protracted military occupation. Our collective resistance meant that, no matter the size of the Israeli bombs, the velocity of their bullets, or the brutality of their soldiers, steadfastness would continue, unhindered. And it did.

The books I have written, most of my articles, talks, and media interactions always came down to these few points: Palestinian history can only be appreciated through the shared story of the Palestinian people; resistance is a collective Palestinian achievement, which existed decades before the Nakba and continues to manifest in myriad ways decades after; and the future of Palestine cannot be imposed from above by clever diplomats meeting behind closed doors in foreign capitals. It will have to be a direct reflection of the needs, demands, and aspirations of the Palestinian people.





Gaza is accentuating these truths, which have been intentionally ignored by many US administrations, by most Western governments and, of late, by Arab normalizers who thought that regional peace could be achieved while the Palestinian people subsist, starve, and die behind barbed wire, giant walls, and an apartheid reality.

Gaza has proven them all wrong.

Netanyahu and his ilk want to turn back time to a moment when the Palestinian, despite fighting with legendary ferocity, is isolated in a small corner, marginalized, victimized, and abused. Motivated by the same goals, Biden and his Western allies are desperate to restore the old order, while some Arabs are terrified by the new geopolitical formation that could emerge following the war.

Gaza, and indeed all of Palestine, is doing its part to place the Palestinian struggle back on the international agenda. And, behind them, we march, in our thousands, nay, millions, each with a role to play on every campus, in every town, and on every street corner.

Israel is aware that the change is seismic. It is fighting back in every possible sordid way, resorting to ever-faithful allies in the guise of dishonest politicians, mainstream media, social media gatekeepers, and the like. But all the lies, deceit, and censorship have not weakened our movement, nor have they quieted the chants of “Free Palestine” or intimidated the millions who want to finally see justice restored, international law respected, and human rights honored.

According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), at least 38 percent *3 of all protests around the world are pro-Palestine while, according to the Israeli website Calcalistech, there are 15 times *4 more posts with pro-Palestinian tags on all social media platforms than pro-Israeli ones. The number is probably higher because of the censorship practices of companies like Meta, LinkedIn, and others.

Concerns about Israel losing total control over its decades-long perfected hasbara has reached a point of panic, with US lawmakers voting on March 13 to ban the social media platform TikTok altogether. Though the war on TikTok predates the Gaza war, “Oct. 7 became a turning point in the push against TikTok” by US lawmakers, said a report *5 published by the Wall Street Journal, adding that the ratio of “videos with pro-Palestinian hashtags” compared to pro-Israel ones was 69 to 1. For the US government, the guardian of Israeli interests worldwide, this is simply unacceptable, even if it means silencing free speech, the first amendment right of the much-touted US Constitution.

But who are those social media warriors? They are you, me, all of us. The very people in the streets chanting “Ceasefire Now,” the student activists on campuses across the world who, despite growing censorship, continue to challenge the Zionist racism; and, of course, the Palestinians in Gaza and throughout occupied Palestine, speaking for themselves, telling their own stories, giving us hope that the world is finally changing.

I reflected on all of this as I leaned back in my more comfortable seat, 38,000 feet above the ground. Despite our collective pain and hurt, for once, I felt truly hopeful that Palestine is now in good hands and that, someday, it will all be okay.

*1 Steven A. Cook, “Harvard’s BDS Vote Was a Victory for Palestinian Rights,” Foreign Policy, May 19, 2022, https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/05/19/bds-movement-boycott-israel-palestine-harvard-crimson/.

*2 Barak Ravid and Alex Thompson, “Biden: Israel-Hamas Conflict a Potential ‘World Changer,’” Axios, March 14, 2024, https://www.axios.com/2024/03/14/hur-transcript-biden-israel-hamas-world-changer.

*3 “Infographic: Global Demonstrations in Response to the Israel-Palestine Conflict,” Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), November 7, 2023, https://acleddata.com/2023/11/07/infographic-global-demonstrations-in-response-to-the-israel-palestine-conflict/.

*4 Omer Kabir, “Israel Is Losing on the Online Advocacy Front: 15 Times More Posts with pro-Palestinian Tags,” Calcalistech, accessed March 18, 2024, https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/sykzpeqqp.

*5 Stu Woo, Georgia Wells, and Raffaele Huang, “How TikTok Was Blindsided by a U.S. Bill That Could Ban It,” The Wall Street Journal, March 12, 2024, https://www.wsj.com/tech/how-tiktok-was-blindsided-by-a-u-s-bill-that-could-ban-it-7201ac8b.