Palestine Solidarity Protests: Hope amid Struggle

In 1959, black South Africans led the launch of the anti-apartheid movement, calling on people across the globe to join them. While their call was answered, it was decades before global public opinion and the boycott and divestment campaign associated with the movement brought about the end of apartheid. Drawing inspiration from that historic victory, the Palestinians launched the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign (BDS) in 2005, asking people around the world to put pressure on their governments to divest from and boycott Israeli companies and products.

Every day, here in London, I read about what’s happening in Gaza, and my stomach turns at the atrocities being perpetrated against an entire civilian population. Initially, I joined protests organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign in the British capital not because I thought they would change government policy, but because I felt it necessary to do my part, no matter how small.

Having participated in about a dozen protests so far, I have been amazed by the hundreds of thousands of people coming together to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza and by the diversity of the groups involved, including “Queers for Palestine” and “Jewish Voice for Labour, Always with the Oppressed, Never with the Oppressor,” among many others. I came to realize that an unstoppable tide was rising, with more people than ever before marching and organizing in solidarity with the Palestinians. Justice for Palestine had become a rallying cry for people of all ethnicities, religions, and backgrounds.

Despite the current bleak situation in Palestine, Palestinians and their international allies must not despair. I speak to Ita, a London activist with a grassroots organization that campaigns for Palestinian human rights. We discuss the importance of international solidarity campaigns and why she believes justice for the Palestinians is inevitable.





Four weeks into the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, I attended the National Day of Action for Palestine – Ceasefire Now at Trafalgar Square, on November 4. As I stood in the tightly packed crowd, I noticed a teenager right behind me, her arms stretched as high as possible clutching a handwritten sign that read “Ceasefire Now, Stop the Genocide.” I turned to speak to her and found out she was a 16-year-old English girl who had never been to the Middle East, or had any connection to it, but was passionate about making a difference.

At the national Ceasefire March held on February 17, a silver-haired lady with a walking stick and a multicolored Palestinian keffiyeh caught my attention. We started to chat, and I learned that her name was Sylvia and that she was Jewish. I’d previously had brief encounters with Jewish activists for Palestine but this was the first time I had a substantial exchange of words with one. Sylvia told me that she’d never been a Zionist, nor had her parents, but that Jews were “her people wherever they came from.” Her ancestors had been murdered for being Jewish and that, she said, must never happen again to anyone. She talked about how some of her German friends had explained that their parents could not be blamed for the extermination of European Jews during the Holocaust as they had done nothing themselves or not known about what was happening. Sylvia knew what was happening to the Palestinian people and firmly believed it was a “clear case of injustice that has been going on for far too long.” She was not going to be complicit in the murder of Palestinians in Gaza. As a Jew, she added, she felt more responsible for the situation of the Palestinians than for the genocide in Rwanda, for example. I was surprised to hear that her friendships with a few old Jewish friends with ties to Israel and with some of her non-Jewish German friends had suffered after the October 7, 2023 attack, but that her friendships with her Palestinian friends were stronger than ever.

In February, I was contacted by someone from the British Labour Party who was horrified by the situation in Gaza. They said they were eager to work on helping develop a policy for a just solution to the Palestinian “problem” but that the party was threatening its members with expulsion if they publicly displayed any sort of support for Gaza. The party had already threatened to expel several Labour MPs for this very reason, something widely reported in the press.





I was introduced to Ita by a Palestinian Italian friend, Laila. I first met her at Akub, a Palestinian restaurant in London where Chef Fadi Kattan, a Bethlehemite, is at the helm of the kitchen. Ita is co-founder of Crystal Palace Friends of Palestine (CPFP) along with Marian. They founded CPFP in 2021 “to raise awareness about the Palestinian struggle against Israeli apartheid and settler-colonialism.”* The two of them had been long-standing supporters of the Palestinian cause and were planning separately to start solidarity groups in South London’s Crystal Palace area. Ita and Marian were introduced by a mutual friend, Antoinette, who had spotted BDS stickers on Sabra hummus containers at a local supermarket. Guessing the stickering was being done by one or both of her friends, Antoinette decided to introduce them to each other and CPFP was born.

The first CPFP meeting, held in November 2021, settled on trying to create awareness by highlighting the vibrancy of Palestinian culture and people. The group immediately began with awareness-raising stalls in the local area and at summer festivals, enticing people over to the stall with samples of namoura baked by a CPFP member. After noting how delicious the Palestinian food was, passersby were encouraged to engage in conversations about Palestine: they were invited to ask questions and given leaflets with a brief history of the Palestinian struggle. The organizers were surprised from the outset at just how much support there was on the street and how the views of the British public were very different from those of their politicians and media.

The fourth evening vigil for Gaza organized by Crystal Palace Friends of Palestine, CPFP. January.

The following summer, CPFP held a garden party serving traditional Palestinian food and introducing Palestinian music thanks to a Manchester-based group called Gazelleband, headed by Palestinian ‘oud player Reem Anbar, from Gaza. It also hosted “Palestine at the Palace,” a very successful cultural day showcasing Palestinian poetry, drama, and music, an art exhibition, and a Palestinian café and marketplace with UK-based Palestinian businesses selling their goods. Visitors to the event told CPFP organizers how much they had learned from these personal encounters and how impressed they had been by the cultural offerings on show. The event highlighted just how important it is for Palestinians to tell their stories personally in order to counter their misrepresentation and dehumanization by Western media.

Since October 2023, CPFP has attracted many new members. In the aftermath of the October 7 attack and Israel’s genocidal campaign against Gaza, people have had their eyes opened to the reality of the situation in Israel/Palestine: those who joined CPFP are motivated by the desire to see the end of Israeli apartheid and settler

colonialism, and a free Palestine in their lifetime.

CPFP’s annual general meeting at the beginning of this year attracted almost 50 individuals representing a broad cross section of local activists and community members, including trade unionists, Black Lives Matter organizers, local businesspeople, individuals from the Muslim community, Palestinians, anti-Zionist Jews, Christian activists, and young mothers appalled by the Gaza genocide, in addition to individuals with years-long involvement in Palestine solidarity.





The group also fundraises for PalMusic, the UK ambassador of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music. CPFP members knew they could not raise large sums of money, but their first event raised enough to cover the cost of music lessons/activities for a small number of children in Gaza. This year, CPFP funds will be used to help support displaced music teachers and students.

Since October 7, everything has been turned upside down and CPFP’s cultural events have been put on hold. Besides taking part in the large central London marches, CPFP members have been organizing local protests and participating in direct actions. In December, its members joined a thousand other protesters at various sites across the UK on a Workers for Palestine action. They helped to picket a factory that manufactures parts for US F-35 bombers and succeeded in shutting down operations for a day. The group also joined the disruption of London’s busiest shopping day of the year on December 23, chanting “While you’re shopping bombs are dropping.” And in January, CPFP took part in a protest that shut down roads around Westminster, the seat of the UK government. Individual members have also provided court support for the Elbit8, a group of activists eventually acquitted for their direct action against UK weapons factories and their links to the notorious Israeli tech and weapons company, Elbit Systems.





Once a month since October, CPFP has also held a local vigil to honor all those who have been killed in the Gaza genocide. Up to 200 local people gather to reflect, sing, and listen to music, poetry, and speeches, a monthly ritual that Ita finds “incredibly moving.” She adds that people like her will not stand idly by and watch silently while crimes are being perpetrated against the people of Palestine despite attempts by the British government to silence them by weaponizing antisemitism. Ita is confident that conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism to silence them will not succeed. “I look to the example of the Palestinian people,” she tells me. “Their sumud has remained resolute for 75 years despite the ongoing violence against them, their suffering, and the loss of their lands. It’s even more remarkable to think they have done this with virtually no outside support. Hope will not be extinguished.”

