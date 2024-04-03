Palestine Is Poetry

There is something wrong in having to write about loss and grief when loss and grief are ongoing, always unfolding. And yet for Palestinians there is no choice. Grief and loss and violence and pain have been forced on us constantly, for over 75 years.

If we want to talk, if we want to make our voice heard, we have no choice but to write as we die.

To write our death. To write at that liminality where words falter.

This is also the nature of settler-colonial oppression. The oppressed cannot just be the oppressed. The nature of settler colonialism is such that to exist, even at the point of nonexistence, the oppressed need to reclaim their very right of being, and their very right of dying.

Since the 7th of October in Gaza, Palestinians have had to videorecord, take pictures, narrate, be the journalists of their own slaughter in the hopes that the world would finally see them. Finally see us.

And yet after six months of genocide, we still have to justify our right to reclaim humanity.

Our own existence seems to be an offense. But an offense to what?

*

The only way I found myself able to utter words in the last five months is through poetry.

Poetry as a space of negative capability, as the poet Keats would have it. As a space where we can accept not knowing, not having an answer, not being, not saying. Poetry as a space away from dichotomies, a place to unleash emotions that haven’t taken full shape yet. A place to allow oneself to scream, and fear, and feel angered. Poetry as a place where maybe there is a chance.

The first poem I wrote on that same day, the 7th of October, was for my father.

ABUI (MY PALESTINIAN FATHER)

I videocall him

and in the video

I can see it

I can recognize it

all his sadness.

How many

times

I saw it

without knowing?

Me

just a little girl,

him

my father always

a bit

displaced

absorbed by tv news

and phone calls

from his country.

And after

every piece

of news

every phone call

that sadness

would come upon him.

Now

I can recognize it

all his sadness

is my sadness

after all the social media news

and the whatsapp calls

from our country.

All the technology

makes it

even

easier

to feel alone.

And all I want

to tell him

is

now I see it

I feel it too

Our sadness.

I reread it now, while I type it here. I don’t think it’s about its quality. This is not the point I am trying to make . What I am trying to say is that it was only through poetry that I could feel what for years had escaped me. That raw pain of intergenerational trauma.

Growing up half-Italian half-Palestinian, the only Arab teenager in a small Tuscan village after 9/11, I was highly confused about who I was. Like every teenager is, honestly, but with all the complications of an already complicated identity.

It was after 9/11, but it was also during the second Intifada. I remember having this deep fear of losing my father, at that time living back and forth between Ramallah and Tuscany. But I remember also having a sort of anger towards him, or at least frustration, because to me it seemed that nothing for him was as important as making sure to watch the news, as important as keeping up to date with everything that was happening in Palestine, as important as constantly keeping in touch with his Palestinian friends and family, even in those couple of months that he would finally spend with us in Tuscany.

I kept wondering why he could not let go.

And it is only now, and especially after that poem, that I found my answer.

As a teenager, shielded by my parents from the worst realities of the second Intifada and the Palestinian occupation, I felt like the Palestinian side of me was far away. That I could choose to ignore it.

It was only when I was forced into it by racism and violence that I realized I could not choose.

It was only when I started to feel a deep sense of unease for my Italian identity that I realized I could not be only one side of me.

It was only when I was able to start spending time in the West Bank – in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jerusalem – that I could fully embrace my hybridity.

It was only when that hybridity was polarized and exploited, and my Palestinian side threatened and slaughtered that I fully understood who I wanted to be.

Then and only then, in the pain I share with my father, my family, my community, I finally felt what it means to be Palestinian.

And this is the paradox that will make settler-colonial violence crumble: in its manic attempt to erase us, displace us, divide us in time and space, colonialism drives us into a shared experience of pain and loss. Pain and loss that run deep in our families and communities’ lineage no matter how scattered around the world and separated by walls we are. Pain and loss that regroup us, make us find a reason to keep on, discover a sense of agency, organize for resistance.

*

Poetry has always been a Palestinian homeland. In poems we find a place to allow our existence to unfold freely. In poems we share knowledge that runs deeper than censorship.

The second poem I wrote had a line in it about my house – in a quiet neighborhood of Wales – smelling of blood. I wrote it on a day that I was trying to stay away from the news and wanted to prepare an apple cake to distract myself. But I could not stop myself – as my father could not stop looking at the news just 20 years before – and opened Al Jazeera. Israel had just bombed Jabalia camp. There was a father holding pieces of his son in plastic bags.

THE RECIPE

I found a recipe

to make

apple biscuits.

I had all

the ingredients:

the flour,

the eggs,

the apples,

the sugar.

I had all

the good intentions…

Arriving at home in time,

taking a warm shower,

preparing the biscuits in pajamas.

But I opened the news.

Just a quick

look,

a quick look.

It has been

two hours.

The dust

not that of flour

the shelling

not that of eggs

the cutting

not that of apples.

The sweetness

is all

gone.

The biscuits, the pajamas, the shower,

my home

smell of our blood.

A few days after I posted this poem on social media, someone close to me accused me of sensationalism. That it was not poetry. Poetry should not speak about those things.

Since then, I have heard the same or similar refrain again and again, every time we Palestinians tried to talk about Palestine.

In short, it sounds something like: Art should not be political. Education should not be political. Music should not be political. Family gatherings should not be political. Music should not be political. Journalism should not be political. TV should not be political. Sport should not be political. Politics should not be political.

I have heard that sentence all my life. A few times I even believed it in the name of some sort of lightness that was required from me. Oh come now, don’t be such a downer. Do not be so political!

We were entering the full brutality of the attack on Gaza and people wanted us to shut up. To die in silence. Not to upset them with our tragedy.

An Italian friend even told me that she did not understand why I was so upset. That, after all, the bombs were not being dropped on me.

I had to take a deep breath, not to rip off that side of me. This is another lesson I’ve had to learn these months: not to hate that Western side of me. That Italian side of me. That society where I grew up telling me that Palestinians deserve to die because we are all terrorists.

What do you do with who you are, when a part of you is constantly dehumanized, called animal, uncivilized, terrorist, extremist, fanatic by the same people to whom your other part belongs?

*

Poetry gave home to my anger.

We are taught that anger is a feeling to be ashamed of. That anger is for irrational violent people. That civilized people do not get angry. Anger is for the barbaric populace. But the definition of anger is, as everything else, a matter of narratives. The colonizer who gets angry is legitimatized: it’s self-defense. The colonized getting angry is uncivilized, vicious, bloodthirsty, a terrorist. Anger is for the privileged.

Any minority and marginalized group can tell you. Any child of immigrant parents can tell you. Getting angry can mean losing everything. You just keep your head down. How dare you challenge the hand that feeds you?

As any other narrative that surrounds us, it takes a while to unwire ourselves. To break away from it and to start building something different.

Poetry is a good place to start. Because poetry is about unhinging. Anger and poetry go so well together.

The silence of people in Europe and other Western countries since the 7th of October – for the past 75 years really – makes me so angry.

I spend hours with family and friends trying to understand why. Why the silence? How can people go on living their lives as though nothing is happening? Or worse, they ask you to tone it down a bit because your anger is irrational. You are exaggerating.

When a temporary ceasefire was agreed just in time for Black Friday and Christmas shopping, I felt nauseous.

I was about to go mad.

Poetry gave me a space to stay sane.

DIASPORA BLUES (AUTUMN 2023)

In September

we planned

for a romantic autumn,

weekends in the countryside

Sunday lunches.

We bought all we needed

for DIY Christmas decorations

treats and

we booked flights and concerts

we made lists and

promises.

Then October starts

and while you

send us pictures of your weekend getaways

and in the group chat

everyone says

“how cute

how pretty,”

we go to

marches.

You tell us about

the movies you watch

but you don’t want to listen

to what we saw

story after story

bomb after bomb

body after body.

You show us

the food you ate

big stacks of burgers and chips

and our stomachs

are closed

our checkpoints

are closed

no food in.

You share

on Instagram

pictures

of friends and beers

we share

pictures

of children drinking

tears.

November

and then we ask you for help

and you say “oh, how bad”

and then we beg you

help

“sorry”

you said

“I can’t,

I have a life

I have a job

stakes are high

I have holidays to book

I have Christmas gifts

to buy.

You know

you are too selfish

you are a bit greedy

I have my own headaches.”

PAUSE

So you can celebrate

your thanksgiving

so you can have

your shopping

spree

guilt

free

your conscience

as black

as your Friday

and we collect money

for aid trucks.

“See it’s not too bad,”

you say, new phone in hand,

“you were exaggerating.

Why can you not talk about something else?

You are not the one being bombed

you are not the one dying

(how can I tell you we are all dying?)

you are too aggressive

too angry

too radical

your poetry

is not even

poetry

too sad

too upsetting

too political.

Why can’t you talk

about pretty things ahead?

After all this is God’s will.

Why can’t you think

about Christmas instead?”

Because we were born

where the son

of god

was born

and there

Christmas is cancelled.

It has been almost five months now. Every day is worse than the day before. Only a week ago the picture of the body of a child hanging dismembered from the wall of their bombed house haunted people’s feeds. No head, her little arm keeping it there as on the verge of a precipice, the small legs had no feet but ended in ribbons of flesh like a paper doll. It was found out that the body was of a twelve-year-old girl.

Sidra – her name.

That night I had the worst nightmare I have had so far.

I was in Gaza with my partner trying to find a place to shelter from the constant bombing when we heard the sounds of tanks and boots. The army was closing in. They were ready for a mopping-up.

We tried to hide under pieces of cardboard, but they found us. They herded us into barracks and they stripped us naked (like the picture of Hamza, the man taken prisoner and tied to a chair but still defiant).

The soldiers were pushing needles through our fingers, from the soft flesh of our fingertips, all the way through the nail. The pain was unbearable. The pain I felt on my own hands and the pain of the scream of my partner being tortured too.

I woke up drenched in sweat, barely breathing. My hair was so wet it stuck to my forehead. I had to take my pajamas off, soaked as if I had showered in them.

I felt relief when I realized it was just a nightmare.

A second of relief.

Before guilt.

The nightmare – I could wake up from it. My people in Gaza and in the West Bank cannot. The unbearable pain I live vicariously in my nightmare is their pain. The trauma seeping through images of their deaths day after day.

While our bodies are broken over there, our souls are broken here in guilt and powerlessness. We look at our people in Gaza for strength, they rely on us to keep fighting from the safety of our bodies.

We need each other. We are one. And after what we have witnessed and lived through these months, we are never going to be the same ever again.

People can stay silent, hoping this genocide will pass and leave them untouched. But they too are never going to be the same. They have already been touched.

While our bodies and souls are in pieces, our ability to love is intact. Those who stay silent may still own a body and a soul, but it’s an empty property – without any love.

What I answer to people who ask me, why fight? What hope is left anyway? I think about Dr. Refaat Alareer being killed a few days after he wrote the poem If I Must Die – and I think about the last lines of his poem:

“…If I must die

let it bring hope

let it be a tale.”

I read his poem and I feel deeply that what is happening now in Gaza and to my people can be the reason this world changes. And my people’s courage, kindness, and love can lead how it changes.

I think about Palestinian poetry and Palestinian poets. I think about how words are used to dehumanize us and how we still find a way through our words to teach life – in the words of another Palestinian poet, Dr. Rafeef Ziadah – back to those who take life away from us.

And what I know is that Palestine and Palestinians are the poetry of this world.