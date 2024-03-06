On the Origins and Deployment of Semitic and Antisemitic Tropes

“Semitic” and “antisemitic” are both fundamentally defective terms, as is made clear by analyzing their origins and applications. Today, the allegation of “antisemitism” is widely bandied about, often with malicious intent. The term arose in the shadow of centuries of anti-Jewish hatred and violence in Europe. But even against the backdrop of the Israeli rampage in Gaza, it continues to be deployed along with other propaganda and deceptive narratives to justify Israel’s genocidal campaign. In US, European, and Zionist rhetoric, antisemitism has been weaponized to silence and curtail speech critical of Israel, including by activists of Jewish background. Israeli politicians had the audacity to describe the mild ruling of the International Court of Justice on Gaza in January 2024 as “antisemitic bias.”

Broadly speaking, “antisemitism” is defined as speech or actions that prejudice or discriminate against Jewish people. Most European countries, the European Commission, the UK government, and the US State Department have adopted what is known as the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism with little modification in total capitulation to Zionist pressure.*1 While technically excluding “criticism” of Israel as such, the IHRA definition contains so many conditions that it prevents any substantive criticism of Zionist policies. The definition includes restrictive wording such as: “manifestations…targeting…the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity,” and “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

In 2018, Israel made itself even more racist by passing the Jewish Nation-State Law that limits self-determination and “settlement” to Jews only, thus disqualifying Palestinians from the right to similar self-determination, and depriving them of the right of “return” or to regain property confiscated by the so-called Absentee Property Law of 1950. The definition clearly prohibits allegations or suggestions about “Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.” A letter issued by 122 Palestinian and Arab intellectuals in 2020 raised questions about the IHRA definition, especially its implication of Israeli supremacy and privilege, concluding that “the fight against antisemitism should go hand in hand with the struggle on behalf of all oppressed peoples.”*2

I question the term “antisemitism” and suggest it is time to replace it altogether with a more precise and meaningful word. As we examine the term’s mythical origins, several other issues emerge that are related to the edifice of Zionist claims, especially those pertaining to racial classification, land connections, and linguistic assumptions. The rhetoric is exposed for its ignorance and hypocrisy and its effective investment in the settler-colonial project.

The village of Sataf, depopulated in 1948, where it is claimed that ancient Israelites developed terrace agriculture whereas Palestinian farmers built the terraces.

Origins of the Term and Inapplicability

“Semite” is a dubious and paradoxical term in the first place. Its etymology derives from genealogical myths in the Bible. In the biblical version of the flood story, Nuh (Noah) has three sons, who populate the earth: Sam/Shem (hence the term Semite), Ham, and Yafet/Japheth. Sam has five sons, one of whom is the progenitor of the patriarch called Ibrahim (Abraham), whose first son Ismail (Ishmael) is born of a union with Hajar (Hagar), and not his wife Sarah. Years later, however, the previously barren and old Sarah conceives and gives birth to Ishaq (Isaac), and she instigates the banishment of Hajar and Ismail. Ishaq (Isaac) in turn begets Ya‘qub (Jacob), who is given the pseudonym “Israel.” The “Israelites” are the “chosen” people (favored by their god Yahweh) descended from Jacob/Israel’s twelve sons.

The term “Semite” also supposedly includes other descendants from all the other sons of Sam as well as of Ibrahim through the lineage of his eldest son Ismail, who is traditionally associated with nomadic “Arabs.” Thus, in this sense, “Arabs” and other presumed regional descendants in Mesopotamia, Greater Syria, and Arabia are also “Semites” (if we accept the term). However, “Jews” and Judaism cannot possibly be associated with ancient Israelites or with the more ancient legendary “Hebrews” since Judaism did not exist as a religion at the presumed time of this genealogy, or the later periods associated with other biblical events. In this context, selective employment of “Semite” to apply to Jews is incompatible even with the mythology on which it is based.

“Semitic Languages”

Another inconsistency in this legendary genealogy is that it conveniently excludes Canaan, Ham’s fourth son whom Nuh curses because Canaan saw his “nakedness” exposed while he was in a drunken stupor: “Accursed be Canaan, he shall be his brothers’ meanest slave. … Blessed be Yahweh, God of Shem, let Canaan be his slave! May God make space for Japheth, may he live in the tents of Shem, and let Canaan be his slave” (Genesis 9:25–27). This exclusion appears particularly strange since Canaanite language and mythology are the foundation of much that is called “Semitic.” Theologians who take this story seriously have argued about its “meaning” for centuries and why the curse is transferred from Ham to Canaan, the youngest of Ham’s four sons. A simple and direct interpretation is that it was one tool, among others, used to demonize and subjugate other people. It is a model, as also with the Exodus/Conquest account and the Davidic narrative, that provides religious excuses to dispossess the native people, as was done by other settler-colonial projects in the Americas, Australia, and apartheid South Africa, where such biblical stories were employed long before Israel was established. Slave-owning clergy in the American South described Blacks as “Canaanites” fit for enslavement and Native Americans as Philistines whose slaughter is sanctioned. Zionism employs various demonizing strategies, as convenient, to describe Palestinians as Canaanites, or as Philistines, or frequently as nomadic “Arabs” who arrived with the Muslim conquest.

One early use of “Semitic” was given currency in the late eighteenth century with adoption of the term “Semitic Languages” by members of the Göttingen School of History, under the influence of Protestant religious ideology. The main languages included in this grouping were “Arabic, Aramaic, and Hebrew,” though it has come to incorporate Akkadian, Canaanite (or later “Phoenician”), and other languages from outside the strict geographical area of Greater Syria and Arabia. In the Zionist claim system, however, this classification has enabled certain appropriations as with the invention of a linguistic entity called “ancient Hebrew” (backdated to the second/first millennium BCE), although this language is none other than Canaanite – just as the much later and different-looking script called Square Hebrew is, with minor adaptations, a takeover of Square Imperial Aramaic, a script popular throughout the region, especially in the fifth to fourth centuries BCE. (One unpleasant practice in Zionist scholarship is the constant use of “Hebrew-Aramaic” not only to appropriate Aramaic but to make it look less important than Hebrew and give Hebrew primacy.)

I suggest discontinuing the use of “Semitic Languages” and replacing its mythic derivation with a descriptive geographical term such as “Syro-Arabian Languages” or similar phrase that could gain scholarly consensus.

The currency of “Semitic Languages” probably influenced the introduction of “antisemitism” into the political lexicon in the 1860s–70s by German publicist Wilhelm Marr, who turned the linguistic distinction between “Aryan” and “Semitic” into a racist theory about the nature and influence of Jews.





Koestler and Sand

Shlomo Sand’s The Invention of the Jewish People (2009) rejects traditional Zionist land claims based on the ancient presence of “ancestors.” Sand documents instances of late conversion to Judaism in various countries unrelated to the so-called Holy Land. For Sand, the expulsion of Jews from the region of the Levant or from Palestine (a constitutive event in Jewish history) simply did not happen – this “diaspora” being merely a modern invention. Like others, Judaism was a proselytizing religion, with mass conversions occurring in earlier and later centuries, such as among the Khazars in eastern Europe and the Caucasus during the eighth century CE (AD), as well as among the Berber tribes of North Africa and in the Himyarite Kingdom

(مملكة حِمْيَر) in Yemen, particularly during the fourth and fifth centuries CE, as well as among other tribes in Arabia and elsewhere. After the Muslim conquest of the Arabian Peninsula, North Africa, and Greater Syria, including Palestine, most local Jews converted to Islam. (Sand concludes, somewhat questionably, that these converts are the ancestors of contemporary Palestinians; some surely are although Sand seems to exaggerate the percentage of Jews then and to neglect sizable polytheistic remnants in the first centuries CE before the Byzantine conversion to Christianity.) The notion of “a Jewish people” was developed by nineteenth-century intellectuals of Jewish origin in Germany, who invented a people retrospectively – thus the centrality to Zionism of stories about the “Israelites,” a kingdom (Daoud/David and Suleiman), and a wandering people (diaspora). According to Sand, these ancient “Israelites” or old Jews have no real relation to present Jews, other than in traditional biblical stories that underpin claims of heritage. For Israeli colonists to hold such notions is not unlike Muslims in Indonesia or Afghanistan saying that Mecca and Arabia belong to them because they follow the religion of the Qur’an and identify with its traditions.

Decades before Sand, the internationally renowned Jewish author Arthur Koestler embarrassed the Zionists in his 1976 book, The Thirteenth Tribe, by showing that Ashkenazi Jews are not descended from the Israelites of antiquity, but from the Khazars, a Turkic people in Eastern Europe. His point was that these Jews, who now comprise the majority in Israel and worldwide, have no biological or racial connection to “Semites” or to the Jews of antiquity, and therefore that the label “antisemitic” was faulty and inapplicable. (Koestler, who lived in Palestine for several years, wrote a moderately Zionist book, Promise and Fulfilment: Palestine 1917–1949, in which he called the creation of Israel “a freak phenomenon of history” and the Balfour Declaration “contradictory.”*3)

DNA studies generally support the conclusions about Ashkenazi and other Jews although the findings have been dismissed or diluted by some Jewish geneticists and other commentators, and in at least one instance a study has been suppressed following publication.*4

A DNA study of modern Lebanese discovered that their genetic pool is 93 percent similar to Canaanite genomes from 4,000 years ago.*5 Similarly, new DNA studies of Palestinians could be useful to establish more ancient connections, with careful sampling to cover all periods.





The Zionist Claim System

The mythic underpinnings of the term “Semite” thus raise questions about associated elements in the Zionist claim system, and the narratives that should be seen as traditions to be respected rather than as literal facts. Some narratives were adapted from earlier regional literary sources, such as the story of Noah and the flood, which is an exact copy of the much older deluge narrative in The Epic of Gilgamesh. Other similar antecedents have been uncovered over the past 150 years, including the creation story. A pre-biblical Babylonian seal depicts two figures alongside a tree and a snake that are suggestive of the creation story of Adam and Eve. The mythic cycles described on the clay tablets excavated from Ugarit in 1928 have clarified the regional pantheon of gods and the polytheistic origin of so-called biblical “monotheism.”*6

Though scholarship and archaeological discoveries have laid bare their unhistorical nature, Zionist ideology deploys other narratives to justify notions of entitlement to a land inhabited by its Indigenous people over many millennia, in a region that started civilization as we know it. Zionist and fundamentalist archaeologists and historians still twist the findings to try to prove the Exodus/Conquest narrative and the existence of a large kingdom under Daoud/David and Suleiman. One of these, named Eilat Mazar, declared a re-excavated stone structure in Silwan to be “the palace of King David,” something which received wide media coverage but was disputed by other archaeologists, such as Israel Finkelstein and colleagues, who date the stones to a much later period and otherwise question the finding’s integrity. Much the same applies to the ruins of Khirbet Qeiyafa (خربة قيافة), about which Israeli archaeologist Yosef Garfinkel jumped to the conclusion that it was an administrative center of “King David,” although others, such as Nadav Na‘aman, have classified it based on the evidence as Canaanite or Philistine.*7

Revisionist Israeli archaeologist Ze’ev Herzog has classified all the traditional stories – those of the patriarchs, of the Exodus and Conquest, and of a large “United Kingdom” – as inventions and legendary creations.*8

Arab/Palestinian historiography must be careful not to fall into Zionist claims traps, since the dominant “monotheistic” or “Abrahamic” traditions can cause misunderstandings that precipitate self-colonizing notions. We should avoid the all-too-common association of “Jews” with “Bani Israel.” This is a particularly serious problem that characterizes traditional Arab historiography and medieval historians like Al-Tabari and Ibn Athir, who repeated stories from the Bible and their chronology as if the history of Palestine. Unfortunately, these stories taken from the Old Testament are still repeated by some modern Arab historians, as well as in school curricula and in the media. It should be stressed that figures that appear in the Qur’anic heritage (which definitely does not involve the chronology or many of the same story details) are quite different from the accounts given of them in the Bible. The commonality of some figures and narratives has been exploited by Zionism to take over ancient sites or seek to control them, such as the Ibrahimi Mosque, the maqams, the Buraq (Western) Wall, Al-Aqsa compound, and the so-called City of David. It becomes important therefore to have more awareness that, for example, the maqams (shrines of holy men) were “not a component in Jewish tradition,” and that the so-called “Western Wall” was not a traditional site of Jewish pilgrimage or associated with a “temple” until well after the Ottoman occupation. In fact, it seems necessary to bring to light some of the available alternative information about many other sites for all religions.*9 We need to resolve these religious heritage issues in ways that support Palestinian rights, while being aware of religious sensitivities, and must develop a calculated strategy to counter insidious Zionist attempts to exploit common traditions and take over the stone structures built by the labor of other (our) people.

Another point where Zionism has relied on fundamentalist support is the notion that the Old Testament offers belief in the one true God, who also happens to favor a “chosen people.” This has resulted in a kind of monopoly on God, along with a sense of superiority, an assumption that all the other gods are gods of polytheistic religions (including “Allah” according to certain Christian fundamentalists), that everything else is “pagan.” This view runs counter to several recent discoveries, such as the Ugaritic texts from about fourteenth to thirteenth century BCE noted above and Kuntilet ‘Ajrud (كونتيلة عجرود) from the ninth century BCE, which shows worship of a chief goddess ‘Ashera along with Yahweh.

The Dead Sea/Qumran Scrolls, discovered in 1947, challenge this view most profoundly. The Qumran text of Deuteronomy 32:8–9 (which dates to approximately the second to first century BCE) reads very differently from the version people have been reading for hundreds of years and still read in popular versions translated from the eleventh century CE Masoretic manuscript. In the Qumran text, the father god El/Il distributes the world and its peoples to his sons, “the sons (children) of God.” (El/Il is present in names such as Isma-il and Isra-il.) He then gives Yahweh, also called “Lord” or “Adonai,” as a god to the descendants of Ya‘qub (Jacob), the Israelites. In the Masoretic text, however, there is no mention of “sons (children) of God” and instead the phrase is replaced by “sons (children) of Israel.” Users of the Bible in all languages, including Arabic, read this altered version and not the original Qumran text. Only a few editions now, such as The New Jerusalem Bible and the New Revised Standard Version, give us the original Qumran reading – which, incidentally, agrees with the Greek translation, the Septuagint, from about the same period.

What kind of divinity is supposed to be considered as supreme: the father figure El/Il (“El Shaddai,” the god of Ibrahim in Exodus 6:2–3), or Yahweh the god who sanctions the slaughter of Canaanites and other people by the Israelites – the one cited by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to justify massacring children in Gaza? In this regard, we should be curious about two questions: Could it possibly be El/Il to whom Jesus Christ calls out on the cross in the only Aramaic sentence left in the Gospels: “Eli [Elahi], Eli [Elahi], lema sabachthani?” And how is it significant that a medieval Arabic dictionary, Fayruzabadi’s Al-Qamus al-Muhit, defines Il/El (إيل) as “Allah/God the Almighty”?

One would hope that such knowledge might bring some humility to religious belief. Instead, the poor Canaanites are demonized as “pagan” rather than being given credit for their contributions to regional religion and the invention of the alphabet. Like Netanyahu and West Bank colonists, who are under the illusion that they are descended from the Israelites, Western settler-colonizers (so-called pilgrims and pioneers) appropriated and manipulated Old Testament narratives about Canaanites and Philistines to fuel the conquest of the “new Canaan” and dispossess native populations in North America, Australia, and apartheid South Africa. Like their “ancestors,” the current Zionist colonizers feel emboldened to attack and kill the native population, and to steal their property.

Western Discourse and Rhetoric

When the Most High gave the nations each their heritage, when he partitioned out the human race, he assigned the boundaries of nations according to the number of the children of God, but Yahweh’s portion was his people, Jacob was to be the measure of his inheritance. Dt 32: 8–9 (New Jerusalem Bible)

Given this background, the current Western use of the label “antisemitic” should indeed cause bafflement, if not perhaps derision. In addition to the questionable adoption of the IHRA definition, the US Congress has gone to extremes in its mimicry and support of Zionism. In a December 2023 resolution, it cites somewhat silly and exaggerated instances of what it called “antisemitic acts,” while avoiding any mention of massacres by the Israeli army and the intentional killing of tens of thousands women and children in Gaza. The resolution declares “clearly and firmly… that anti-Zionism is antisemitism.” It cites a dubious instance where “a car with individuals holding Palestinian flags appeared to intentionally swerve out of its lane, nearly hitting a visibly Jewish family in Clifton, New Jersey” (my emphasis), but it fails to mention, among other instances, that a Palestinian child was stabbed to death in Chicago and three Palestinian youth were shot in Vermont. In another distorted example, the resolution mentions that “on November 15, 2023, anti-Israel protesters illegally blocked and violently attacked the Democratic National Committee headquarters” but fails to say that the event was initially a peaceful protest organized by Jewish groups calling for a ceasefire in Gaza under the banner of “not in our name.” It mentions that “the slogan ‘From the River to the Sea,’ which is a rallying cry for the eradication of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, has been used by anti-Israel protesters in the United States and globally,” thus distorting a phrase that merely calls for the equality of all peoples between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. It also fails to notice that Zionist colonization has been declaring and implementing the “exclusive Jewish right to the Land of Israel,” under the very slogan, “From the River to the Sea.”*10

A US congressional hearing on “antisemitism” also held in December 2023 interrogated three prominent university presidents about activism and free speech related to Palestine on their campuses. The hearing was dominated by right-wing Republican extremists, including New York representative Elise Stefanik, who in questioning Harvard’s Claudine Gay had the gall to describe the term intifada as a call to violence and “genocide of Jews,” forcing Gay to almost agree. The three presidents were intimidated enough that their academic parsing of free speech was insufficient to quell the calls for their blood, and along with the chorus of noise by Zionist organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Israeli lobby AIPAC, as well as rich Jewish funders who threatened to withhold their donations to the institutions in question, the hearings eventually led to the resignation of two of the three presidents.

In Germany, instead of calling for justice for all, the government is punishing criticism of a genocidal Israeli government and solidarity with Palestinians. Not only Muslims and Palestinians, but even Jewish supporters of Palestine and opponents of Israeli colonization and the genocide in Gaza have been silenced and punished. Germany has disallowed describing Israeli treatment of Palestinians as “apartheid,” despite the enshrinement of discrimination in the Israeli legal system, and it has banned other expressions of support for the Palestinians.*11 One Israeli-born Jewish activist has pointed out the irony entailed by descendants of Holocaust perpetrators in Germany and Europe wanting to tell Jewish defenders of Palestinian rights how “to be Jewish,” and accusing them of being “antisemitic.”





Conclusion

“Antisemitism” is not only a misnomer resulting from misguided beliefs and ignorance, but it is instrumentalized in deliberate application of a moral double standard and a form of selective outrage. The analysis of this term is unlikely to diminish its exploitation by the establishment and dominant media in the short term. We can only insist on classifying religious, racialized, or other biases for what they are (anti-Jewish; anti-Muslim; anti-Arab; anti-feminist; anti-Black) and urge enlightened people to avoid the “antisemitic” label and work to replace it. It is particularly necessary to do so since today the term is being exploited and weaponized to suppress dissent, divert attention from war crimes, and discredit legitimate resistance to occupation, colonial domination, and imperialism.

*1 “Defining Antisemitism,” Washington, DC: US State Department, https://www.state.gov/defining-antisemitism/; European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, “ECRI’s Opinion on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism,” December 2, 2020, https://rm.coe.int/opinion-ecri-on-ihra-wd-on-antisemitism-2755-7610-7522-1/1680a091dd; “Government Response to Home Affairs Committee Report: ‘Anti-Semitism in the UK,’” December 2016, https://www.parliament.uk/globalassets/documents/commons-committees/home-affairs/CM9386-Select-Comittee-Response-Antisemitism-in-UK.pdf.

*2 “Palestinian Rights and the IHRA Definition of Anti-Semitism,” The Guardian, letter, November 29, 2020, https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/nov/29/palestinian-rights-and-the-ihra-definition-of-antisemitism.

*3 In addition to the works of Arthur Koestler and Shlomo Sand, it is useful to mention Paul Wexler’s books on linguistics which demonstrate similar points about the origins of Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews.

*4 Robin McKie, “Journal Axes Gene Research on Jews and Palestinians,” The Guardian, November 25, 2001, https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/nov/25/medicalscience.genetics. Reading the Wikipedia article “Genetic Studies of Jews” demonstrates the difficulties laid bare by the findings and their contradictory nature, despite Israeli geneticists’ clear efforts to establish a connection between Jews of various locations and the ancient “Near East” and “Israelites.” See the Wikipedia article “Origin of the Palestinians,” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Origin_of_the_Palestinians.

*5 Marc Haber et al., “Continuity and Admixture in the Last Five Millennia of Levantine History from Ancient Canaanite and Present-Day Lebanese Genome Sequences,” American Journal of Human Genetics 101.2 (August 3, 2017), 274–82.

*6 See Ch. 4 in my Hidden Histories: Palestine and the Eastern Mediterranean, London: Pluto, 2010

(2014 بيروت: دار الآداب،) التاريخ الخفي: فلسطين، حوض المتوسط، والمنطقة العربية, and Mark S. Smith, The Origins of Biblical Monotheism: Israel’s Polytheistic Background, Oxford: Oxford UP, 2001.

*7 I. Finkelstein, L. Singer-Avitz, D. Ussishkin, and Z. Herzog, 2007, “Has King David’s Palace in Jerusalem Been Found?” Tel Aviv 34:2: 142–64; Nadav Na’aman, “Was Khirbet Qeiyafa a Judahite City? The Case against It,” Journal of Hebrew Scriptures, vol. 17 (2017), https://jhsonline.org/index.php/jhs/article/view/29370.

*8 “Deconstructing the Walls of Jericho,” Ha’aretz, October 29, 1999.

*9 Meron Benvenisti, Sacred Landscape: The Buried History of the Holy Land since 1948 (Berkeley: University of California Press, 2001), 275–76; “Western Wall,” Encyclopedia Judaica (1971 ed.), which suggests that Jews did not visit the wall or associate it with a “temple” as such until well after Ottoman conquest in 1516. On some Christian, Jewish, and Muslim sites, see Chps. 2 and 3 in my Hidden Histories.

*10 US House of Representatives, Resolution 894 on antisemitism, December 5, 2023, https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-resolution/894/text.

*11 Sophie Tanno and Nadine Schmidt, “Crackdown on an Already Banned Hamas Raises Free Speech Fears in Germany,” CNN, January 24, 2024, https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/28/europe/europe-germany-hamas-crackdown-free-speech-intl/index.html; and Denijal Jegić, “Why Is Germany So Viciously Anti-Palestinian?” Al Jazeera, January 7, 2024, https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/1/7/why-is-germany-so-viciously-anti-palestinian.