Nurturing Progress

By Zackaria Sabella, Aris Molfetas Lygkiaris, Johan Bjurmanm Bergman, Goran Vranic.
Authors
-
Zackaria Sabella is a private sector specialist with the World Bank in the Finance Competitiveness and Innovation Global Practice. With over 15 years of experience in working with various aid agencies and PA institutions towards Palestinian economic development, he joined the World Bank in 2020 and currently focuses on supporting private-sector programs in the areas of entrepreneurship, innovation, and digitalization.
-
Aris Molfetas-Lygkiaris is a lawyer with a dual legal background in common and civil law, focusing on international economic development. He is a private sector specialist with the World Bank in the Investment Climate Global Practice, based in Washington, DC. His specialties include crafting business regulation in areas such as company law, corporate governance, business licensing and inspections, construction regulation, and the digitalization of government-to-business services.
-
Johan Bjurman Bergman is a private sector development specialist in the Finance Competitiveness and Innovation Global Practice for the Middle East and North Africa, based in Washington, DC. His work focuses on enabling job creation in contexts affected by fragility, conflict, and violence by strengthening ecosystems of support for tech and tech-enabled businesses and increasing their access to skilled human capital.
-
Goran Vranic is a senior private sector specialist with the Global Practice – Investment Climate Global Practice based in Washington, DC. Goran leads the business regulation knowledge management and support to client governments in the areas of agile regulation, disruptive technologies, and technology-driven G2B service delivery.