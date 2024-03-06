Murals for Palestine: Belfast’s International Wall

Driving through nationalist areas of the North of Ireland in recent decades, especially when Israel was prosecuting large-scale attacks on Gaza or when an intifada was in progress, you would have seen Palestinian flags flying everywhere, from lampposts and private buildings. And the converse was true in unionist areas where Israeli flags fluttered in the wind. It might be easy to dismiss these displays as a part of a tit-for-tat between republicans and unionists quickly taking sides on issues not directly connected to their everyday lives and adding them to their more direct assertions of difference and antagonism. But there are very real reasons, often with deep historical roots, for each side to identify with one of the protagonists in the Israel-Palestine struggle and to display that identity for all to see.

Given their origins in settler colonialism in Ireland in the seventeenth century, unionists have mostly tended to side with British imperialism and its legacy, which helps them identify more readily with Israel. In addition, during the conflict in Northern Ireland in the latter half of the twentieth century, they were able to present themselves as victims of relentless terrorism and in that way see themselves as similar to Israelis.

On the nationalist side, support for Palestine and its people has a long history. As Rory Miller points out in his 2005 book, Ireland and the Palestinian Question 1948–2004, the newly independent Irish state took a principled foreign policy stand on Palestinian statehood in the 1920s, and especially after 1937. The similarities between Ireland and Palestine were too obvious for the new state to miss: the influence of British imperialism, the “solution” of partition that eventually emerged, as well as the fact that key figures in the building of the Israeli state and the repression of Palestinians had links to Ireland. Arthur Balfour, whose 1917 declaration opened the way for “a national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, had previously been Britain’s Chief Secretary in Ireland: in that capacity, he had ordered police to open fire during a land protest in Mitchelstown, County Cork in 1887, which resulted in the killing of three people. And Britain’s Colonial Secretary, Winston Churchill, decided in 1922 that Palestine needed to be policed by a “picked force of white gendarmerie” and assigned the task to the Black and Tans, British soldiers notorious for their brutality during the Irish War of Independence.*





More recently, republicans in the North of Ireland have found further reasons to identify with Palestinians. As the armed struggle of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) gathered pace in the 1970s, the struggles of other liberation and national independence movements resonated with Irish republicans – notably those of South Africa, Cuba, and, of course, Palestine. The IRA had also trained alongside the PLO in Libya in that period. In 1982, only one year after murals began to appear in Irish republican areas, there was one painted in West Belfast which showed fighters from the IRA and PLO jointly holding aloft an RPG rocket launcher. “One struggle” the accompanying slogan declared. And the following year, a mural nearby showed armed women from Cumann na mBan, the women’s section of the IRA, as well as from the PLO, and Namibia’s South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) alongside the slogan, “Solidarity between women in armed struggle.”





In light of this history, it should be no surprise that people in nationalist areas in the North of Ireland identify strongly with the aspirations of Palestinians and feel deeply the deprivations and suffering inflicted on them. Today, West Belfast fits into this picture with expressions of solidarity that include flying flags, marching, and painting wall murals.

In August 2023, Rana Hammoudeh visited Belfast from Ramallah and went to see the International Wall in the west of the city, a long four-meter-high wall that wraps around two sides of a flour mill. For the last few decades, many of the wall’s murals have related to causes that are meaningful to republican muralists and activists – Cuba, Catalonia, the Basque Country, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Palestine. During Rana’s visit, there was one mural about Palestine, commemorating the death on hunger strike of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan in May 2023 and that of Irish republican prisoner Bobby Sands in May 1981.

After returning to the West Bank, Rana contacted me to explore the possibility of some Belfast muralists travelling to Palestine to paint there. For various reasons, this proved impossible to arrange. An alternative suggestion was considered of sending paintings by Irish muralists to Palestine to have them reproduced by Palestinian artists there. But before this could progress, the October 7 attack on Israel took place, with the subsequent and ongoing decimation of Palestinians in Gaza. The plan agreed between Rana and the Belfast muralists was that Palestinian artists would send their own work to Belfast, where it could be reproduced by local muralists: this necessitated painting out the current murals on the International Wall, one by one, and replacing them with artwork sent from Palestine.





Among the Irish murals that were painted out was one that commemorated five people, including a Catholic priest, shot dead by British soldiers in West Belfast in July 1972; one commemorating IRA volunteers from the local area who were killed during the conflict; and a tribute to a local activist who spent the rest of his life attempting to have plastic bullets banned after one fired by a policeman in 1981 killed his wife. It is a mark of the deep identification with the plight of Palestine that the sponsors of these murals were happy to have them removed in the interests of speaking out about Palestine.

At this writing, the project is reaching its conclusion, with eleven murals completed or nearing completion. The Palestinian artists whose work is represented include Said Hassan, Raed Qatanani, Ahmad Shaweesh, Mohammed Alhaj, Abdullah Al-Najar, Rami Al-Safadi, Abdel Hamid Fares, Awni Shtawi, and Azhar Al-Majed.

Public reception has been positive and inspiring. Three of those involved in the project have decades of experience each as muralists. But many other people, most of whom have never painted before, have also turned up to lend a hand. They include people whose origins are in Palestine, Egypt, England, Sri Lanka, the United States, Sudan – and of course, Ireland itself. Although the atmosphere can sometimes be somber, there is a strong sense of camaraderie. Tourists stop daily, not simply to take photos, but to talk to the muralists about what is happening. The overwhelming response is one of support and appreciation that we are speaking out on behalf of Palestine. We reply that we are doing more: we are giving a space for Palestinian artists to speak out. These paintings do not represent what we in Ireland think of Palestine but reproduce what Palestinian artists want to say at a time when they are otherwise marginalized, targeted, and killed.





There was unanimous agreement among the muralists that a painting by Heba Zagout had to be one reproduced on the International Wall. Heba was a painter from Gaza who was killed, aged 39, in an Israeli air strike on October 13 that also killed two of her children, Adam and Mahmoud. Depicting fireworks exploding in the sky, the image is colorful and vibrant and initially evokes a sense of joy and celebration. But, as one observer pointed out, knowing what happened to her means that you start to wonder if the explosions in the sky that Heba painted are not fireworks after all – but a depiction of how joy, vibrancy, and life itself are being destroyed daily from the sky.

There continue to be messages of support for Palestine, including murals, in nationalist areas throughout the North of Ireland. Belfast’s International Wall is unique, not just in its home location, but internationally. Its local significance cannot be overstated, however. The fact that Israel is killing at least 100 Palestinians a day no longer features on the main news bulletins here, but the wall reminds everyone who passes that the horror in Gaza is still unfolding.

*David Cronin, “Winston Churchill Sent the Black and Tans to Palestine,” Irish Times, May 19, 2017.