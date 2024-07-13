Born in 1992 in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City and the breadwinner for 10, Mosab Abu Toha is, at 32 years of age, already an internationally acclaimed Palestinian poet who writes in both English and Arabic. Abu Toha taught English at UNRWA schools in Gaza from 2016 until 2019, and is the founder of the Edward Said Library in Beit Lahyia, the only English-language library in Gaza. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the Islamic University of Gaza. His poetry captures the essence of the Palestinian collective experience, contrasting scenes of political violence with natural beauty. He has achieved a global reach and influence with his work in both the US and Europe, and his poetry captures the ongoing struggle of the Palestinian people. In a review of his first book of poetry, Things You May Find In My Ear, his poems are described as expressing hope and resilience: “Hope as presented within these words is not a soft thing. It is resilience without any other option. It’s finding memory and beauty within rubble, while fighting for the right to their own lives on their own land..”

On November 19, 2023, Abu Toha was detained by IDF forces while attempting to evacuate Gaza with his wife and children. Two days later, after extensive news coverage and outcry in the international literary community, Abu Toha was released and immediately hospitalized for injuries received while in custody.

His first book of poetry won the 2022 Palestine Book Award and the 2023 American Book Award, an American literary award that annually recognizes a set of books and people for outstanding literary achievement. From 2019 to 2020, he was a visiting poet and librarian-in-residence at Harvard University.

Abu Toha’s poems bear witness to a life under siege, first as a child and then as a young father. In his literary debut as a survivor of four brutal military attacks, he writes of cycles of destruction and assault, “and yet,” as expressed in one review of the book, “his poetry is inspired by a profound humanity.” And in another, … Like Gaza itself, they [these poems] are filled with rubble and the ever-present menace of surveillance drones policing a people unwelcome in their own land, and they are also suffused with the smell of tea, roses in bloom, and the view of the sea at sunset. Children are born, families continue traditions, students attend university, and libraries rise from the ruins as Palestinians go on about their lives, creating beauty and finding new ways to survive.”

His Palestinian and international peers testify to his remarkable lyrical gifts, hailing him as “a vital voice in the global literary community.” Naomi Shihab Nye describes Abu Toha as “an astonishingly gifted young poet from Gaza, almost a seer with his eloquent lyrical vernacular … His poems break my heart and awaken it, at the same time. I feel I have been waiting for his work all my life.” The acclaimed American poet and memoirist Mary Karr describes Abu Toha’s poems as being “like flowers that grow out of bomb craters,” and Kaveh Akbar, the founder of the poetry interview website Divedapper states that his remarkable writing is “poetry of the highest order.”





For Palestinians in Gaza, his poetry plays a pivotal role in keeping hope alive. Jehan Bseiso, the Palestinian poet and activist claims that “Mosab’s work is not just poetry; it’s a lifeline for many in Gaza. His ability to convey our deepest fears and highest hopes through his writing is nothing short of heroic. He gives voice to the voiceless and keeps our stories alive.”

