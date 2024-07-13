Mohammed Al-Amarin, 30, a father of four who lives in Gaza City, has worked as a chef in various restaurants in the enclave for ten years. He has also participated in partnerships with international humanitarian associations such as the World Food Programme and Action Against Hunger. During the first months of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, his house, car, and restaurant were bombed in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City. He and his family evacuated and sought refuge in Khan Younis in southern area of the Strip.

After experiencing difficult situations in tents like hundreds of others, Mohammed decided to take action to help those around him with his talent and experience in cooking. At first, he helped people cook their food. Then, he contacted the World Central Kitchen (WCK) to support him in establishing a simple portable kitchen project to cook for a large number of displaced people in refugee camps.

On the first of January, he launched the project and started to feed hundreds of evacuees with his limited resources but hard work. “Day by day, the number of starving people increased as hundreds of thousands evacuated Gaza City without taking any belongings,” Mohammed told This Week in Palestine. “I now cook more than 2,300 meals for over 4,400 people.”

Despite the Israeli targeting of members of the WCK and other international organizations, Mohammed continues to cook for displaced people. “I was lucky to survive two bombings near me in the refugee camps, but I’m not sure if I will be as lucky next time,” the Gazan chef said. “I hate leaving my family to go cook, but I can’t see all these starving people and remain in my tent.”

Although it is difficult to cook due to the continuous bombing, lack of supplies and equipment, expensive transportation, the rising numbers of hungry people, and the compulsory evacuation from one place to another because of bombings, helping people remains the talented chef’s highest priority during the genocide.

“Our children are dying of starvation while the world is silent,” the father of four recounted. “It’s heartbreaking that hundreds of people come hours before the food is prepared to have a chance at getting a portion before it’s finished.”

Mohammed believes that the people of Gaza don’t deserve all this pain, loss, grief, and starvation. “People in Gaza have talents and dreams, and they love life despite everything,” he said. “I hope this war ends so that we can rebuild our lives before it’s too late.”