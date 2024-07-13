Dr. Mohammed Abu Selmiya is the director of Al-Shifa Medical Hospital in Gaza and a Palestinian pediatrician. Born in 1973, he has held several administrative positions in Gaza’s healthcare sector, including serving as the medical director of Al-Nasr Hospital in 2007 and later managing Al-Rantisi Hospital in 2015, before becoming the director of Al-Shifa Medical Hospital.

Abu Selmiya played a vital role as director of Al-Shifa Medical Hospital, the largest hospital in the sector, especially during the first months of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. Under his leadership, the hospital was able to navigate extremely difficult conditions caused by the Israeli blockade and the immense pressure on medical infrastructure due to the large number of wounded and injured. He was responsible for organizing and coordinating medical efforts amid continuous bombardment and a lack of medical supplies. He directed medical teams to handle emergency cases and provide necessary care despite the harsh conditions. He played a crucial role in ensuring the safe evacuation of patients and the injured despite the challenges posed by the Israeli blockade and ongoing military operations.

In November 2023, Abu Selmiya and several medical staff and patients were arrested by Israeli forces during forced evacuations from the hospital. Israel claimed that Hamas was using tunnels under Al-Shifa Hospital for military purposes, allegations denied by both Hamas and hospital officials. The arrests – which took place amid severe human rights violations, with medical teams and patients facing significant difficulties and severe shortages of essential medical supplies – were portrayed as part of a broader strategy to undermine Gaza’s medical infrastructure, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Given that Abu Selmiya is a prominent figure in Gaza’s medical sector, his arrest sparked strong reactions from international and local entities, who demanded his release and that of his colleagues who were detained while performing their humanitarian duties under extremely challenging conditions.

After more than seven months in captivity, Abu Selmiya was released on July 1. During a news conference in Gaza, he described the dreadful experience: Detainees endured “daily physical and psychological humiliation….There was almost daily torture…. Several inmates died in interrogation centres and were deprived of food and medicine.”

Dr. Mohammed Abu Selmiya is considered one of the heroes of Gaza. He has provided leadership in horrific circumstances; he has remained steadfast in the face of threats, arrest, imprisonment, and torture; and he has shown a willingness to sacrifice his own well-being and comfort to serve his people and provide necessary medical care. His personal commitment to his community and patients has earned him widespread respect and deep appreciation from Gaza residents and the international community.