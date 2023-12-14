Mohammad Omar Mtair

I have known my father to be a freedom fighter ever since I can remember. His belief in our righteous national cause was strong, and he dedicated his life to it. Having joined the Fatah resistance movement at the age of 14, he was arrested by the Israeli army three years later and held as a political prisoner for five years. When he was released, he possessed a high school diploma and had developed diabetes, a disease from which he suffered his entire life. Nevertheless, he was a wrestler and won several gold medals while wrestling for Al-Shuja’iyya sports club.





Growing up in Al-Shati Refugee Camp, I barely saw my father because he had to move constantly, always under the threat of being arrested again. When the PLO came to Palestine in 1994, he joined the presidential guard as an officer in Al-Tawam security forces compound, working as a trainer. He was loved and respected even though he was tough on his trainees. In 1996, he and a group of friends established Martyrs’ Square in Al-Shati Refugee Camp and installed a large marble panel that listed the names of all camp residents who had been killed by occupation forces. In 1998, he supervised the young boys and girls who attended summer camp, the graduation of which was attended by Abu Ammar [Yasser Arafat]. Every Eid (feast day), he took me with him to the presidential compound to see Abu Ammar and extend his Eid greetings.

My father loved me very much; we had a special bond. I was the youngest child, and he saw in me bravery and courtesy, always calling me a freedom fighter and planting in me the love of Palestine. When I was young, he helped me memorize poetry and taught me to give speeches and recite poetry. When I grew older, he gave me a new book from his private library every week, introducing me to a variety of scientific topics. He wanted me to become a lawyer and defend the oppressed and our cause. But he insisted also that I had the voice of a news anchor. The excellent Arabic language skills he taught me allowed me to become both a lawyer and a news anchor, which made him proud of me.

He was promoted from lieutenant to colonel before he retired, but his diabetes eventually took the best of him. His body became fragile and weak, and he developed gangrene. I left for Egypt to study and work, and for the past five years, I could not visit because of the blockade. But every time he called me, he gave me strength, telling me how much he missed me, and asking me to take care of my siblings, even though I am the youngest of them all.

During the war, internet services were not available in our area, and I lost touch with my beloved father. When the occupation army ordered the residents of the camp to evacuate, my only brother took the women and children to a safer place. But when he came back to take my father, who was in a wheelchair and living on machines, the occupation army had declared the area a closed military zone, and snipers were on the buildings. Neither the Red Crescent nor the firefighters could reach my dad. He died alone, without my being able to hug him and hear his voice one last time. He has left an ache in my heart that will not fade with time.

Narmen Mohammad Mtair is the daughter of Mohammad Omar Mtair (Abu Dia).