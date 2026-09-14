Message from the Editor

Palestinians value education not only for providing knowledge or preparing for a career: It also represents hope, dignity, identity, and the possibility of building a better future. Families have been striving to educate their children in order to develop their talents, help them become independent, and contribute to their communities, as well as because education plays an important role in efforts to preserve Palestinian identity and culture, as it helps young people understand their history, language, traditions, and heritage. Thus, schools and universities can become places where cultural identity is strengthened and passed from one generation to another, which in the Palestinian case is also a form of resilience. An education cannot be taken away amid conflict, displacement, house demolitions, movement restrictions, or other challenges. In destroyed Gaza, families continue to value learning, as studying can provide a sense of stability and hope during these most difficult times. But because education empowers and allows for positive change, provides opportunity, strengthens self-determination, and enables a brighter future, the occupation forces have long targeted Palestinian schools and institutions of higher education.

In this longer-than-average issue, This Week in Palestine presents articles that illuminate past and recent experiences of education institutions and their students in the West Bank and Gaza, highlighting successes amid – and despite – the obstacles and widespread destruction inflicted by the occupation. (While we have aimed to publish the most accurate data possible, we have noted that there are some slight discrepancies among the articles, and we have not been able to access the information necessary to clarify them, given the time constraints of publication and the reality of summer absences.)

TWiP thanks the Ghiath and Nadia Sukhtian Foundation for shouldering the Bronze Sponsorship for this issue, allowing us to keep publishing and bringing out the best of Palestine. We also thank the authors who have contributed articles, including Tawfiq Al-Ghussein, a Palestinian writer and researcher; Dr. Ayman Hassan Al-Dirawi, an associate professor of strategic management at Al-Aqsa University in Palestine; Aida Kleibo, a Jerusalemite Palestinian decolonial feminist activist, researcher, and humanitarian worker; Prof. Dr. Mutaz M. Qafisheh, a professor of international law and diplomacy at Hebron University; Rev. Prof. Dr. Mitri Raheb, the founder and president of Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem, Palestine; Bethlehem University; Sundos Hammad, the coordinator of the Right to Education Campaign at Birzeit University, and Misk Mousa, a Birzeit University graduate; Dr. Saed K. Khayat, a professor and higher-education leader, Dr. Kherieh Rassas, president of the Mediterranean Universities Union (UNIMED) and vice president for international and external affairs, and Dana Abdulhamid, director of the Partnerships and Global Initiatives Office at An-Najah National University; Dr. Radwan Aburukba, the dean of international relations at Al-Aqsa University, Gaza; Palestine Polytechnic University, Hebron; Mounir Aref Kleibo, a Jerusalem-based writer, researcher, and photographer; Ramzi Shomali, a Palestinian concert pianist, chamber musician, conductor, and music educator; Rula Shahwan, director of the library and archives at the Arab American University; Taawon (Welfare Association); and Layth R. Awwad, a Palestinian educator, writer, and scholar at Bethlehem University. Our Personality of the Month is Nazmi al-Ju’beh; our two Books of the Month are The Administration of Palestine and Journey Without Return; and our Artist of the Month is the late, iconic Sliman Mansour.

The entire team at TWiP wishes a good start back to school this fall for all who are learning, and peace in the region and worldwide for all of us!

Warmly,